A man named Hope Quashie has emerged claiming to be the real father of the 10-year-old son of Hannah Charlotte Forson

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This has exposed earlier claims by the latter that the Ghanaian gospel musician, Kwaku Gyasi, was linked to the child

The new update has triggered a stir on social media as users have reacted, raising concerns about mental health issues

A young man has surfaced, alleging to be the biological father of Kwaku Gyasi's alleged child.

Kwaku Gyasi cleared as the real father of the woman’s child is reportedly found. Image credit: Kwaku Gyasi Ministries, Sompa FM

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, a woman named Hannah Charlotte Forson appeared on the 'Sompa Nkomo' show and alleged that she had conceived a child with Kwaku Gyasi after a brief romantic affair many years ago.

According to the woman, she had met Kwaku Gyasi about 10 years ago. Amid their encounter, they reportedly had a “one-night stand”, in which she got pregnant.

However, she searched for the singer but couldn't reach out. After several attempts by her father to get Kwaku Gyasi to be responsible for the children, their efforts could not produce any results.

They decided to present the issue to Oheneni Adazoa to summon the gospel artist to show up and subsequently take up his responsibility as the father of the child.

Following the lady's narrative, Oheneni Adazoa indicated that, after the lady in question first came to her, she called Kweku Gyasi to discuss the issue with him. However, the gospel musician denied knowing the woman.

A call was put through to the singer during the show. Once again, Kweku Gyasi denied knowing the lady. He stated that he only met the lady after she came to him to help her with her musical career.

However, a DNA test was conducted, and the results indicated that, despite the child belonging to the woman, Kwaku Gyasi is not the father.

Despite the test proving otherwise, Hannah continued to claim that Kwaku Gyasi was the father of her child, and this led to her arrest.

The Facebook video from the show is below:

Father of Kwaku Gyasi's alleged child surfaces

During an episode of Sompa FM's traditional court, a man named Hope Quashie stormed the show claiming to be the biological father of the boy in question.

According to him, he got married to Hannah Charlotte Forson way back in 2014, but due to undisclosed circumstances, they parted ways.

Speaking on allegations that his ex-wife may be battling mental health, Hope Quashie said;

"I will not say she has mental issues because I think she knows what she is doing. She has a very bad character."

Detailing how he felt after seeing her former wife trying to pin his son on Kwaku Gyasi, he noted that he was heartbroken but then spoke to his lawyer about how to get the custody of the child.

Hope Forson vowed to Sompa FM's Oheneni Adazoa to take full custody of his sons, claiming he doesn't know what Hannah Charlotte Forson would do next.

The issue has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians have shared their thoughts.

The TikTok video of the reported biological father of Hannah Charlotte Forson's son is below:

Reactions to Kwaku Gyasi's paternity case

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the reportedly biological father of Hannah's son emerged.

Dada Boat wrote:

“Mama, thank you very much for saving the image of Kwaku Gyasi. This world is something else.”

Myzgibson wrote:

“The man too is very nice.”

Danielle wrote:

“The problem here is that there should be a lot of background checks before coming on air. Sometimes people are defamed before it's later corrected.”

Woman accuses Kwaku Gyasi of being the father of her 10-year-old son. Image credit: Kwaku Gyasi Ministries, Sompa FM

Source: Facebook

A-Plus alleges Ghanaian pastor's DNA test saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A-Plus alleged that a renowned Ghanaian pastor was embroiled in a DNA test saga.

The Gomoa Central MP made the claims while publicly advocating for the passage of his proposed paternity fraud bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh