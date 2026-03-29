The church service at the Resurrection Power Church in Kasoa, Central Region, was disrupted when fire started while worship was ongoing.

The fire, which reportedly happened on Sunday, March 29, 2026, started from the church's canteen.

Fire outbreak disrupts service at the Resurrection Power Church in Kasoa. Photo credit: @richmondk.entsie.5 & @gnfsofficial/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the congregants who were present quickly came out of the church and started finding ways to quench the fire as they waited for personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Some of the congregants threw sachets of water through the windows that had been broken, while others carried buckets of water to help quench the fire.

A man in the background of the video said that they had called the Fire Service, but they had yet to come.

It is not readily known what started the fire.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to fire at Resurrection Power Church

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the footage of the fire outbreak shared on social media. Read them below:

Kobby Kay said:

"No be Holy ghost fire."

Joshua Digber wrote:

"Guys, there is no need to break the windows, the reason being that fire burns more when there is enough supply of air (oxygen). It's high time some churches start to install fire extinguishers around their premises and also get a fire marshal."

@UmuofiaPresiden said:

"Is it sachet water they’re throwing?"

@NRichmond76 wrote:

"Something needs to be done about this fire thing going on in the country."

@Callmejayben said:

"The rubber would rather make the fire burn."

Source: YEN.com.gh