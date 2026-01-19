Alhaji Seidu Abagre has been charged with four criminal offences, including acting as a chief without qualification and provoking riots

The state accused him of unlawfully presenting himself as Bawku Na Ba, sparking violent clashes in the ongoing Kusasi-Mamprusi conflict

His lawyers argued that his detention since December 24, 2025, is unlawful and violates due process

Alhaji Abagre, a 78-year-old retired teacher, has been accused by the state of unlawfully holding himself out as the Bawku Na Ba.

This act, the state argued, has resulted in violent clashes in the long-standing Kusasi–Mamprusi conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The other counts are provocation of riot, contrary to Section 200 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace, and fighting with weapons.

Appearing before the Accra High Court on Monday, January 19, 2026, Alhaji Abagre pleaded not guilty to the four charges and appealed for bail.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit, denied his bail application.

Abagre's arrest and Otumfuo's Bawku mediation efforts

Alhaji Seidu Abagre has been at the centre of the Bawku chieftaincy dispute between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, where he claimed to be the Bawku Na Ba.

This claim was, however, rejected in a mediation report submitted to President John Mahama by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was tasked with leading mediation efforts to resolve the longstanding Bawku conflict.

The Otumfuo mediation report affirmed Naaba Asigri Abugrago Asoka II as the legitimate Bawku Naba.

Following the mediation outcome, Abagre was reportedly required either to leave Bawku and accept reassignment by the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, who initially selected him, or to remain in Bawku strictly as an ordinary resident.

Alhaji Seidu Abagre was subsequently arrested and detained by the National Investigations Bureau.

In a statement issued by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, it was stated that the operation was carried out on the afternoon of December 24, 2025, as part of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area.

However, his lawyers, led by Martin Kpebu, contend that the detention is unlawful, arguing that he has been held without due process since December 24, 2025.

Addressing the media after the January 19, 2026, court appearance, Kpebu said there cannot be any lawful justification for his client's continued detention.

Deputy AG speaks on Abagre's detention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, had said that Alhaji Seidu Abagre is in good condition following his arrest by the National Investigations Bureau.

The Accra High Court ordered the Attorney General's office to justify Abagre's continued detention in a habeas corpus case filed by his legal team.

Abagre, involved in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute, was arrested on December 24, 2025, over alleged threats to national security.

