Shatta Wale has commended Ghana's goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, over his performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s Ghana vs England clash

This came after the keeper kept a clean sheet in the showdown, resulting in a goalless draw at the end of an intense 90 minutes of play

Shatta Wale's reactions towards Benjamin Asare's masterclass have triggered widespread reactions, given that the keeper is an SM fan

Ghanaian dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has showered Benjamin Asare with praise after the Ghana vs England clash.

Shatta Wale praises Benjamin Asare over performance in the Ghana vs England showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars, Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

In a series of posts made on X on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the artist commended the Black stars for the effort they put in securing a goalless draw, a game which many football commentators predicted a loss for Ghana.

Shatta Wale also heaped praises on Benjamin Asare, who happens to be an SM fan, claiming he saved the nation's team from conceding a goal.

“Shatta movement save us today, Benjamin Asare try waaa.. #4LYF,” he wrote.

The award-winning musician's remark has triggered widespread reactions among Shatta Movement fans, who thronged the comments section to react.

The X post of Shatta Wale commended Benjamin Asare is below:

Shatta Wale's Benjamin Asare praise sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the dancehall artist took to his social media platform to commend Benjamin Asare, and below are some comments.

Big Taylor wrote:

“I swear he carried the Country on his back with Shatta Movement spirit.”

Kwame Gyan wrote:

“Any SM fan got the spirit of our Godfather @shattawalegh God bless you, king.”

Qweeny wrote:

“Shatta, you have to invite Asare over after all is done…..he’s not just winning for Ghana, but he’s winning fans for the movement, which I’m part of. Movement no de33 enoaaa ne SM.”

Pray wrote:

"We 4 contribute and buy him one killer ride. Please think about it, he has been very loyal with the sm loyalty sign all over the Internet. Make we use the Momo for the 1cedi do magic."

Kwaku Manu urges Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to use Ghana's World Cup clash against England to secure a lucrative club move. Image credit: Kwaku Manu, Black Stars (TikTok & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Qwecy wrote:

“I know by now you’re already at the studio cooking one hit song for him.”

Owurah wrote:

"It's true star boy. Asare did exceptionally well and man, I truly love this GK with all my heart."

Benji wrote:

“When God decides to uplift you, he needs no permission, advice, or approval from anyone #SM.”

Richard Taigo wrote:

“Let’s buy a car and give it to him. He deserves something from the Shatta movement. We have to reward him. Let’s make it happen.”

Watch the Instagram video of Benjamin Asare speaking after the Ghana vs England match below:

Kwaku Manu advised Benjamin Asare

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu urged goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to use Ghana's World Cup game against England as a platform to attract a big-money move.

The Black Stars have received widespread support from Ghana's entertainment industry ahead of their clash with England.

Rapper Kwesi Arthur also shared his thoughts, urging the Black Stars to raise their game significantly against England to avoid humiliation.

Source: YEN.com.gh