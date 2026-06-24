Black Stars players lead powerful prayers after a goalless draw against England in the World Cup group stages

Benjamin Asare and Fatawu Issahaku represent spiritual unity embracing both Christian and Muslim faiths

Football fans celebrated Ghana's unique blend of spirituality and teamwork on social media after heartfelt prayers

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and Black Stars Forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have warmed the hearts of football fans around the world after leading a deep spiritual session on the field right after a match.

The Ghana Black Stars played against England's Three Lions in the group stages of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 24, 2026.

Benjamin Asare and Fatawu Issahaku lead Black Stars in a thanksgiving prayer after a goalless draw against England. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The match, which ended up in a goalless draw, was played at the Boston Stadium in the United States of America.

After 90 minutes and 6 minutes of extra time played, the referee ended the game. Some of the players from each side shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

After a while, the players and all team officials gathered on the field to pray.

Benjamin Asare and Fatawu Issahaku lead prayer

Benjamin Asare and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku led the team to pray. The goalkeeper, who is a Christian, said a powerful prayer to thank God for the goalless while Fatawu Issahaku, a Muslim, said a prayer on behalf of the Muslims.

From his mannerisms, one could tell that Benjamin Asare prayed passionately while some football fans watched. He knelt to lead the prayer and only got up after he was done.

Fatawul Issahaku took over from him and offered Islamic prayers to thank God for the match result.

In another video, Benjamin Asare explained why he often leads the team in prayers. The goalkeeper said somebody must be set aside to lead in the spiritual matters of the team.

"I'm the one who prays in the Black Stars team. One person has to be set aside for leading prayers in the team, and I am the one."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Football fans praise Black Stars’ spiritual unity

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Eli Daisy said:

"Nigerians will think it's AI. My fellow Nigerians, that is Christian and Islamic prayer going on at the same spot, oo. I know you can't relate."

Max Abusah wrote:

"There is a line in the Ghana national Anthem that says, 'bold to defend forever.' England will now understand why that phrase is there😂."

Alfred Atanda said:

"I watched this video more than five times. Then it occurred to me that there's another beauty about this team🤔..How many countries will allow the Christian and Muslim prayers at the same spot... GHANA!! The country where you can see a Mosque and a church close to each other, and they invite each other to their occasions😊. In a country where a Mosque is flooded, the Christians offer their premises for Muslims to worship. A country where almost every Christian has enjoyed salat met before😄. I love my motherland 🇬🇭🥰🥰."

Unique Akose Badu Theoway wrote:

"I just knew Fatawu would be part of the lead player in tonight’s game. His coming in the second half made a difference. Great performance as well."

Agorsor Prosper said:

"The match officials were on their side while God was empowering them to force Mother Ghana."

Nana Yaw Majornor wrote:

"Ebenezer, this is how far the LORD is taking Ghana Black Stars through their matches with excellence."

Ghana's Benjamin Asare leads a heartfelt prayer on the pitch after the Black Stars' 1-0 victory against Panama. Image credit: Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club /FB, Owuraku Ampofo/X

Source: UGC

Benjamin Asare leads prayer after Panama game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare leading a prayer session on the pitch following Ghana's victory against Panama.

This touching moment showcased the team's unity and faith, resonating with fans who recognize the importance of spirituality in their footballing journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh