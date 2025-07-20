A full list of Chris Brown's lawsuits, legal troubles, and arrest timelines

Chris Brown's lawsuits have become a defining aspect of his public life. From his infamous 2009 domestic violence case with Rihanna to his ongoing 2025 UK nightclub assault charges, each incident has added to the complexity of his public image, overshadowing his artistic accomplishments.

Chris Brown's police booking photo after his arrest in 2018 (L) and during a court session (R). Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chris Brown's lawsuits began with the 2009 felony assault of Rihanna.

He has had a history of violent encounters, including altercations with Drake, Frank Ocean, photographers, fans, and associates .

. His most recent ongoing lawsuit is a 2025 UK arrest for allegedly hitting a man with a bottle in a London nightclub.

in a London nightclub. Chris Brown's criminal records led to travel bans and detentions in various places, including the U.K., Canada, and the Philippines.

A complete list of Chris Brown's lawsuits

Chris Brown's lawsuits have spanned over a decade, revealing a pattern of legal troubles. The R&B star has faced multiple charges of assault, violence, and misconduct, many of which have ended in arrests or civil suits. Here is a timeline of Chris Brown's legal issues.

Timeline Lawsuit February 2009 Assaulted his then-girlfriend, Rihanna June 2012 Nightclub altercation with rapper Drake February 2011 Restraining order violation January 2013 Frank Ocean altercation August 2013 Hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles October 2013 Alleged felony assault June 2016 Mike G's assault August 2016 False allegation of pointing a handgun at a woman June 2017 Karrueche's order of protection June 2018 Allegedly punched a photographer December 2018 Illegally owning a pet capuchin monkey July 2021 Copyright infringement January 2022 Allegation of sexual assault February 2024 Unpaid bank loan saga May 2025 UK nightclub assault charges

February 2009: Chris Brown's Rihanna case

One of the most infamous incidents in Chris Brown's legal history happened in February 2009, when he assaulted his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. The violent altercation left Rihanna with visible facial injuries, resulting in Brown's arrest and widespread media outrage.

Singer Rihanna inside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the hearing in the Chris Brown felony assault case, on 22 June 2009. Photo: Lori Shepler

Source: Getty Images

Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault in June 2009 and was sentenced to five years' probation, six months of community service, and one year of domestic violence counselling. In addition, a five-year restraining order was imposed against him. This case seriously damaged his public image.

June 2012: Club fight with Drake

In June 2012, Chris Brown was involved in a nightclub altercation with rapper Drake in New York City's W.i.P. nightclub. The brawl, reportedly over their mutual ex-girlfriend Rihanna, led to bottles being thrown and several bystanders being injured.

While both musicians escaped criminal charges, the incident resulted in multiple civil lawsuits from club patrons and employees who were hurt during the altercation.

February 2011: Restraining order violation

In 2011, the Sensational singer was accused of breaking the restraining order, which required him to stay 50 yards away from Rihanna. After they were seen together in public, the judge relaxed the order to allow him to be 10 yards away from her in public events as long as he did not harass, stalk, or annoy her.

January 2013: Frank Ocean altercation

Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

In January 2013, Chris Brown and musician Frank Ocean clashed outside a Los Angeles recording studio. The brawl allegedly started over a parking space disagreement and escalated into a physical altercation involving their entourages.

Ocean claimed Chris Brown punched him and threatened to shoot him, while a member of Brown's group used a homophobic slur against him during the confrontation. Although police examined the incident as a possible assault, Ocean declined to press charges, and no legal action was taken.

August 2013: Hit-and-run incident

Among Chris Brown's charges is the 2013 hit-and-run incident in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. He allegedly left the scene of a minor car accident without providing proper insurance information.

Though the hit-and-run charges were eventually dropped when the American singer and the Mercedes driver reached a civil compromise, Brown was ordered to complete more community service, further complicating his legal standing.

October 2013: Alleged felony assault

Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing that was sparked by his arrest, where he allegedly punched a man who attempted to get a picture with him. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

In October 2013, Chris Brown was arrested in Washington, D.C., after allegedly assaulting a man who attempted to take a picture with him. Initially charged with felony assault, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanour. He spent 36 hours in jail and was later released after the charge was reduced.

June 2016: Mike G's assault

In June 2016, Brown's ex-manager, Michael Guirguis, also known as Mike G, sued him for assault, false imprisonment, battery, and breach of contract. Mike G alleged that Chris Brown physically attacked him at a meeting, hitting him repeatedly and without provocation.

Mike G also claimed Brown unlawfully confined him to a room. The R&B singer, in turn, accused Mike G of stealing money while working for him, leading to his dismissal. The lawsuit lasted several years before being resolved confidentially in 2019, although the terms were not disclosed.

August 2016: False allegation of gun threats

In 2016, Chris Brown was embroiled in a dramatic standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department after a woman claimed he had threatened her with a gun at his home. The woman, actress Baylee Curran, said the American dancer pointed a firearm at her during an argument.

A SWAT squad was deployed, and Brown was arrested following an hours-long confrontation, though he was eventually released on $250,000 bail. No charges were filed after prosecutors cited a lack of evidence.

June 2017: Karrueche’s threats and stalking claims

Karrueche Tran (L) and Chris Brown attend the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend, American actress Karrueche Tran, obtained a five-year restraining order against him in June 2017. She accused him of death threats, stalking, and physical abuse during their relationship.

Karrueche also stated in court that the No Air singer assaulted her and threatened to kill her. The court sided with Karrueche, further adding to Chris Brown's assault lawsuits.

July 2018: Photographer assault

Chris Brown was arrested in Florida in 2018 on an outstanding warrant coming from an April 2017 incident in which he allegedly punched a photographer during a club appearance in Tampa. The photographer, Bennie Vines, sued for damages, alleging that Brown's conduct caused lasting injuries.

R&B singer Chris Brown appears in court with his attorney Mark Geragos. Photo: Lucy Nicholson

Source: Getty Images

The American singer-songwriter was arrested after a concert in West Palm Beach but posted bail and was released. The case ultimately dropped when the photographer failed to cooperate with the prosecutors.

December 2018: Possession of a restricted species

Another entry in Chris Brown's lawsuits is possession of a restricted species. In December 2018, the acclaimed rapper was charged with illegally owning a pet capuchin monkey named Fiji without a permit. He surrendered the monkey and paid a fine as part of an agreement to avoid jail time.

July 2021: Copyright infringement

Chris Brown has faced two copyright infringement lawsuits. The first case featured the 2017 song Privacy, in which a songwriter claimed Brown plagiarised parts of his melody. The second came from another artist, who accused Brown of lifting components from their work for his song No Guidance.

Both lawsuits were settled out of court, but added to the singer's already lengthy litany of civil problems in the music industry.

January 2022: Allegation of sexual assault

In January 2022, an unnamed woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Chris, accusing him of drugging and assaulting her on a yacht docked at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami residence in December 2020. The woman said she was assaulted after Brown offered her a mixed drink, which caused her to become unconscious.

Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during his "11:11" tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The singer refuted the allegations, calling them a money grab, and posted voice messages purportedly from the accuser that appeared to contradict her claims. By August 2022, the woman had dropped the lawsuit, and no charges were filed, marking yet another Chris Brown lawsuit settlement that ended without a court ruling.

February 2024: Unpaid bank loan saga

In 2018, Chris and other investors borrowed money from City National Bank (CNB) to open two Popeyes Chicken franchises. In September 2023, the institution sued them for allegedly failing to repay the loan, saying the singer and his investors owed $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest.

In February 2024, a California court ordered Brown to pay $1,314,367.40 personally. The musician had not paid off the debt by March 2024 and was subject to having his assets seized by the state.

May 2025: UK nightclub assault charges

R&B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court on 11 July 11 in London, England. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

The most recent and ongoing entry in Chris Brown's lawsuits is a violent nightclub incident in London. Brown is accused of striking music producer Abe Diaw in the head with a tequila bottle at the Tape nightclub in February 2023, causing serious injuries.

Brown was arrested in Manchester in May 2025 and accused of causing grievous bodily injury with intent and possessing an offensive weapon. He arrived in court, pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled in October 2026 at Southwark Crown Court.

While Diaw later dropped his civil lawsuit, the criminal case remains active and could result in severe penalties if the artist is found guilty.

What was the outcome of Chris Brown's assault case involving Rihanna?

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation, community service, and domestic violence counselling. A restraining order was also issued, prohibiting any contact with Rihanna.

Has Chris Brown been involved in international travel bans?

He was denied entry to the United Kingdom in 2010 and Canada in 2015 because of his criminal record. He was also detained in the Philippines in 2015 and arrested in England in 2025 for an assault charge.

What is the status of Chris Brown's most recent legal case in 2025?

He was detained in England after allegedly striking a man with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub. The artist pleaded not guilty, and his criminal trial is scheduled for October 2026.

Chris Brown's lawsuits highlight a pattern of violent behaviour, repeated arrests, legal disputes, and public scandals spanning more than 15 years. While most of these lawsuits ended in settlements or dropped charges, they have collectively built a complex reputation for the musician.

