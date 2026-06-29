RNAQ, who is rumoured to be dating Hajia4Reall, was spotted with socialite Dulcie Boateng at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia

A viral TikTok video captured the two in a playful exchange at the stadium during Ghana's match against Croatia on Saturday, June 27

The clip sparked reactions online as fans questioned RNAQ's closeness with Dulcie amid his ongoing divorce dispute with ex-wife Joana Quaye

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has sparked speculation after being spotted alongside influencer Dulcie Boateng at the Philadelphia Stadium during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match against Croatia on Saturday, June 27.

RNAQ sparks rumours as he bonds with Dulcie Boateng amid his rumoured relationship with Hajia4Reall and divorce saga with Joana Quaye. Photo source: Serwaa Kyeretwie, @hajia4reall, @konkonsapage3

Source: Facebook

A TikTok video shared by popular Ghanaian entertainment page Konkonsapage3 captured the two personalities together in the stands, both dressed in Black Stars jerseys and paraphernalia, drawing significant attention online.

In the clip, Dulcie, wearing large sunglasses and a Ghana-coloured headband and filming their close moment together, turned to RNAQ and asked him whether he would give her $2 million.

The renowned business mogul playfully sidestepped the Snapchat influencer's request, offering her "50% of the amount she requested" instead to get her to stay with him at the stadium in the US.

The light-hearted, flirtatious exchange during the 2026 FIFA World Cup game drew laughs from the two prominent personalities and quickly gained traction.

The TikTok video also showed Dulcie posing in a red Ghana jersey outfit, fully embracing the World Cup atmosphere.

The TikTok video of RNAQ and Dulcie Boateng's playful exchange at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below:

RNAQ's appearance with Dulcie Boateng raises eyebrows

RNAQ's latest public sighting with Dulcie Boateng in the US has generated major online buzz beyond the joke itself.

The Bills Microcredit founder is widely rumoured to be in a relationship with musician and socialite Hajia4Reall, and the footage of his close interaction with the Snapchat influencer has fuelled speculation about his romantic life.

Hajia4Reall faces a major embarrassment as Joana Quaye highlights her fraud conviction to seek restrictions on her time with RNAQ's children. Image credit: @askghmedia, @mona4reall1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Aside from his rumoured romantic relationship, RNAQ is also currently embroiled in a contentious divorce settlement dispute with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, who has also made several allegations, including infidelity during their marriage.

The reactions to the trending video were swift, with many fans questioning the connection between the businessman and mogul and if Hajia4Reall or his former spouse were aware of his escapades in the US.

RNAQ's video with Dulcie Boateng stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaian social media users to the video below:

Daughter of Zion said:

"Why were they so close like that?"

Sadauki TQ wrote:

"Lemme go and tell Hajia4real."

Cherry blossom added:

"Me, I want them to be a couple."

Ed commented:

"I am going to Mona and Joana. Make nobody hold me 😭."

RNAQ proposes new settlement offer to ex-wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that RNAQ proposed a new divorce settlement offer to his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, which included a significant increase in the payment he is willing to make.

This dramatic turn of events followed not only Joana’s appeal against a previous ruling but also a wave of public commentary on social media, where many are captivated by the complexities and emotional turbulence surrounding this high-profile separation.

Source: YEN.com.gh