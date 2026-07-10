Island Frimpong confidently presented her class project during Yvonne Nelson International School's Class of 2026 graduation ceremony

The daughter of Medikal and Fella Makafui impressed guests with her presentation on environmental sanitation and disease prevention

Yvonne Nelson celebrated the graduating pupils, while several celebrities attended the colourful ceremony to support the learners

Island Frimpong, the daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, has earned praise from many Ghanaians after confidently presenting her class project during her graduation ceremony at Yvonne Nelson International School.

Island Frimpong confidently presents her project on environmental sanitation at Yvonne Nelson International School's graduation ceremony. Image credit: Dgaati Girl.

Source: Instagram

The young pupil took to the stage during the school's Class of 2026 graduation, where she delivered a presentation on environmental sanitation that impressed parents, guests and social media users.

Ahead of the ceremony, actress and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated the graduating pupils.

The school's founder was seen interacting with the children and recording memorable moments as they lined up for the event, with staff members assisting her.

In the caption accompanying the post, Yvonne Nelson congratulated the graduating class and expressed her affection for the pupils.

She wrote:

"I love them so much. Congrats!"

The Instagram video of Yvonne Nelson celebrating the graduating Class of 2026 is below.

Island Frimpong shines at graduation ceremony

Another video from the graduation ceremony showed Island confidently taking to the stage to present her class project before parents, teachers and guests.

The daughter of Medikal and Fella Makafui delivered a presentation centred on environmental sanitation, explaining how keeping communities clean could help prevent diseases such as malaria and cholera.

Island spoke confidently throughout the presentation, earning applause from the audience for her poise and delivery.

She said:

"My project is about keeping our environment clean. In my community, some people throw rubbish on the ground and in gutters, which makes the place dirty and smelly".

The graduation ceremony also attracted several Ghanaian celebrities, including actress Joselyn Dumas and TV3 presenter Regina Van Helvert, who attended to support the pupils and celebrate the milestone with their families.

The Instagram post showing Island Frimpong's presentation at the Yvonne Nelson International School graduation ceremony is below.

Ghanaians praise Island Frimpong's presentation

Many Ghanaians who watched the video congratulated the young pupil and praised her confidence on stage.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@lordia_aura said:

"Her smile 😃 Uww Island congratulations."

@dziedzormfranks wrote:

"Wow nice one Island."

@dynamicdebby commented:

"Amazing little princess."

@stunning_looks6 said:

"She is soo cute."

@agyeiwaaofficial wrote:

"Wowww I'm very impressed!!!!"

@adqoa_godbless added:

"Have tears rolling up from my eyes 😢😢😢😢 they soo cute."

Van Vicker celebrates LLB graduation

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actor and producer Van Vicker graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Wisconsin International University College.

The celebrated actor attended the graduation ceremony wearing a black graduation gown with a Kente sash, celebrating the milestone with colleagues, family, and friends.

His achievement came about a year after his eldest daughter, J'dyl Vanette, graduated with the same LLB degree from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh