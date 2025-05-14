Wutah Kobby, in a video, showed off his new look as he enjoyed life abroad after departing Ghana years ago

The musician, in a video, danced with a white lady as they danced to his recently released song in her residence

Wutah Kobby's new look gained massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter Daniel Nyarko Morris, popularly known as Wutah Kobby, has resurfaced in the public scene.

Wutah Kobby resurfaces, flaunts a new look as he enjoys life abroad after leaving Ghana. Photo source: Kobby

Source: Facebook

The musician recently posted a video on his official TikTok page, where he promoted his recently released song, Taataa, produced by Elormbeat Gh.

In the video, Wutah Kobby was spotted hanging out with an unidentified white lady as they showcased their dance moves in the middle of a well-furnished kitchen at his residence.

It appeared that the former member of the Wutah music group had undergone a massive transformation as he had a fresh, new look, distinct from his past physical appearance.

Wutah Kobby's musical career in Ghana

Wutah Kobby emerged in the Ghanaian music industry as one-half of the award-winning music duo, Wutah, in the 2000s alongside Frank Osei, popularly known as Afriyie Wutah or Peevee.

The group derived their name from the Hausa word, which means Fire. The group was formed during the inaugural edition of the Nescafe African Revelation music competition in Accra, Ghana, in 2005, where they finished second behind Praye music group, who went on to win the African edition of the contest.

Following their exploits in the competition, the duo made a significant breakthrough in the mainstream scene with their debut album, Anamontuo, after experiencing some challenges.

Wutah's debut album, which had songs like 'Adonko', 'Gossy Gander' and 'Big Dreams', earned them an impressive 11 nominations at the 2006 Edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

The group's nominations included the Album of the Year and the Artiste of the Year categories. They won the Reggae Song of the Year award with their hit song, Big Dreams.

Rapper Guru with music duo, Wutah. Photo source: Guru NKZ, Wutah

Source: Instagram

Wutah also performed at various high-profile musical shows in Ghana, the UK, the US, Nigeria and other international countries worldwide.

In 2010, Wutah Kobby and Afriyie Wutah went their separate ways after five years of working together. The duo reportedly split over some differences.

The two members went on to pursue their solo musical careers, with Wutah Kobby going on to land several awards for his musical projects.

The duo reunited in 2017, seven years after their breakup, where they signed a lucrative record deal with rapper Guru's NKZ Music label.

They immediately tasted success when they released their smash single, Bronya, which earned them the Best Group of the Year award at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

In 2019, the duo fell out again and severed ties with each other to pursue their solo music careers, making their reunion a short-lived one.

Following the split, Wutah Kobby relocated abroad and has regularly released his music projects on digital streaming platforms. He is currently the vice president of the Ghana Association of Songwriters.

Watch the video below:

Praye Tintin shows off his new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Praye Tintin showed off his new look as he walked on the streets in the UK.

In a video, the musician gave a stern look into his camera while he jammed to his former group, Praye's classic song.

Many fans thronged to the comment section of the social media post to share their reactions to Praye Tintin's new look in the UK.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh