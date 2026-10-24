Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie made a charitable visit to a hospital in October 2026 as part of his Rapperholic concert build-up

The award-winning musician brought assorted items to the Mother and Baby Unit of the Manhyia District Hospital

The gesture adds a philanthropic layer to the annual Rapperholic concert, one of Ghana's most anticipated music events

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Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has turned his attention to giving back ahead of his much-anticipated Rapperholic 2026 concert, making a charitable stop at the Manhyia District Hospital in what has become a hallmark of his pre-concert activities.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie donates to Manhyia Hospital ahead of Rapperholic 2026. Photo credit: @sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie donates to Manhyia District Hospital

On 23rd October 2026, the award-winning musician visited the hospital's Mother and Baby Unit, where he presented assorted donated items to the facility.

Beyond the handover, rapper Sarkodie took time to engage with hospital staff and others present during the visit, turning the occasion into a personal interaction rather than a routine drop-off.

The visit was shared on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the rapper's philanthropic side as the countdown to Rapperholic 2026 continues.

Over the years, Sarkodie has built a reputation not only for his lyrical prowess and contributions to Ghanaian music but also for using his platform to connect with communities across the country.

His pre-concert charitable activities have become something of a tradition, reflecting a broader commitment to giving back alongside the celebration of his musical journey.

The Instagram photos are below:

Sarkodie to host Rapperholic 2026 in Kumasi

Rapperholic, the annual concert that bears Sarkodie's signature touch, draws together music lovers each year to honour his impact on the Ghanaian music scene.

The 2026 edition is shaping up to be no different, with the hospital donation signalling that preparations are well under way and that the spirit of the event extends beyond the stage.

The donation to the Mother and Baby Unit in particular underscores a focus on vulnerable members of society, adding depth to the festivities surrounding one of Ghana's most celebrated concerts.

The Instagram video is below:

Sarkodie speaks on rapperholic 2027

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie’s 2027 O2 Arena concert plans, his response to questions about selling out the venue and the expansion of his Rapperholic show in Kumasi.

The rapper also addressed his viral jollof rice interaction with Stonebwoy, saying he could not refuse the food and hinting that the full story may emerge one day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh