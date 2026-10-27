Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy in ABC's All My Children, died on Friday, October 23, 2026

The actor appeared in 79 episodes of the long-running soap opera between 1980 and 1990

Beyond acting, he built a career as a musician, writer, filmmaker and published an autobiography in 2023

Alan Dysert, the American actor widely recognised for his decade-long stint on the ABC daytime soap opera 'All My Children', has died at 75.

'All My Children Star' Alan Dysert dies at 75 after a cancer battle. Image credit: TMZ

Source: Facebook

His wife, Michele Dysert, announced his passing, which occurred on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Dysert is best remembered for bringing Sean Cudahy to life on 'All My Children', a character defined by deception and manipulation within the fictional town of Pine Valley.

The American actor featured in 79 episodes of the show between 1980 and 1990, embedding himself in one of America's most beloved daytime dramas.

The series, which first aired in 1970, ran on ABC for over four decades before its original broadcast concluded in 2011.

Alan Dysert's life beyond the screen

Dysert's professional life stretched far beyond his television credits.

He pursued careers in music, writing, filmmaking, producing and teaching acting, making him a quietly versatile figure in the creative world.

In 2023, he published an autobiography titled 'Lights, Camera, Cancer!', a candid account of his diagnosis with a rare, aggressive and incurable form of cancer.

The book gave readers a window into his private struggle, documenting how he continued to engage with life and work while confronting a serious illness.

No official cause of death was disclosed alongside the announcement of his passing.

Dysert's surviving family

He is survived by his wife, Michele, and the couple's two sons, Cody and Cooper.

Within the world of 'All My Children' and across the broader creative community, Dysert leaves behind a body of work that spanned multiple disciplines.

His time on one of daytime television's most enduring programmes remains the cornerstone of his public legacy, though his contributions as an educator, author and filmmaker add further texture to a life spent in service of the arts.

The X post announcing Alan Dysert's death is below.

Dennis Haskins dies at 75

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dennis Haskins, the actor who played Principal Belding in Saved By The Bell and died at 75.

Haskins reprised the role across several series from 1989 to 2000, making Principal Belding a familiar presence for generations of viewers. His final appearance as the character came in a 2015 reunion sketch with original cast members.

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Source: YEN.com.gh