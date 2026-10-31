Designer handbags from Coach, Loewe, Fendi and Hermès are among 9 brands Ghanaian women can consider based on their income

Prices range from $450 for a Coach bag to $15,000 for an iconic Hermès Birkin or Kelly, catering to different financial standings

Experts suggest women match their handbag choices to their lifestyle and disposable income rather than stretch their budgets

For Ghanaian women, a designer handbag has grown into much more than a functional accessory. Whether at a corporate event in Accra or an upscale social gathering, the right bag signals personal style, confidence and, in many cases, a hard-earned financial milestone.

Yet luxury should never come at the cost of financial stability. With designer handbag prices spanning from $450 to well over $15,000, there is genuinely a suitable option for almost every income bracket, and knowing where you stand makes all the difference.

Ghanaian celebrities Fantana, Jackie Appiah and Serwaa Amihere flaunt their designer bags. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

1. Women who earn $15,000 buy Hermès

Hermès sits at the very top of the luxury handbag market. Known for its Birkin and Kelly bags, the French fashion house represents exclusivity, craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

At approximately $15,000, a Hermès bag is best suited to high-income women, successful entrepreneurs, executives and financially established individuals who can comfortably afford luxury purchases.

For Ghanaian women who have built substantial wealth, Hermès offers a sophisticated addition to their wardrobe. Its reputation, craftsmanship and desirability make it particularly appealing to collectors. However, buyers should remember that resale values are not guaranteed, and some models may cost significantly more than this estimate.

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2. Women who earn $7,500 buy Chanel

Chanel is another luxury brand associated with elegance and sophistication. Its Classic Flap and other signature handbags have remained popular among fashion enthusiasts across generations.

With an estimated price of $7,500, Chanel is ideal for women with substantial disposable income who appreciate classic fashion.

A Chanel handbag works beautifully for formal occasions, business meetings and social events. It is also versatile enough to complement both traditional and contemporary outfits.

For Ghanaian women who prefer understated luxury, Chanel is a worthwhile brand to consider.

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3. Women who earn $3,000–$6,000 buy Dior

Dior offers a beautiful combination of femininity, creativity and luxury. Its Lady Dior and other signature handbag collections are particularly admired for their distinctive designs.

At prices ranging from $3,000 to $6,000, Dior is suitable for upper-middle-income and high-income women who have enough disposable income to enjoy premium fashion.

A Dior handbag can add sophistication to an elegant dress, a corporate outfit or a stylish weekend look.

It is especially appealing to women who love bags that make a statement without appearing overly flashy.

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4. Women who earn $3,000- $6,000 buy Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton remains one of the most recognisable luxury handbag brands in the world. Its iconic monogram designs, Damier patterns and leather collections have earned it a loyal following.

With prices estimated between $3,000 and $6,000 for the bags considered here, Louis Vuitton is suitable for financially comfortable women who want a recognisable luxury accessory.

One major attraction is its variety. Whether you prefer a structured handbag, a spacious tote or a crossbody bag, there are different styles to suit different lifestyles.

For Ghanaian women who travel frequently, attend events or need a stylish everyday accessory, Louis Vuitton offers several attractive options.

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5. Women who earn $3,000–$6,000 buy Gucci

Gucci is perfect for women who enjoy bold fashion statements. The Italian luxury house is known for its distinctive designs, signature hardware, iconic patterns and colourful collections.

At approximately $3,000 to $6,000, Gucci is another option for women with strong disposable incomes.

Its handbags are suitable for women who enjoy experimenting with fashion and want accessories that stand out.

A Gucci bag can transform a simple outfit into a fashionable look, making it an appealing choice for social occasions, vacations and stylish everyday outings.

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6. Women who earn $1,500–$3,000 buy Celine

Celine is particularly attractive to women who appreciate minimalism and quiet luxury.

Its handbags often feature clean lines, sophisticated shapes and subtle branding. Rather than relying on flashy logos, Celine focuses on craftsmanship and understated elegance.

With prices ranging from $1,500 to $3,000, the brand is suitable for upper-middle-income women who have the financial flexibility to purchase premium accessories.

Celine is a great choice for Ghanaian professionals, businesswomen and fashion-conscious women who prefer a polished appearance.

Its designs are particularly suitable for corporate settings and women who love timeless fashion.

7. Women who earn $1,500 buy Fendi

Fendi is another luxury fashion house worth considering. Known for its Baguette and Peekaboo handbags, the Italian brand combines creativity, craftsmanship and distinctive designs.

At an estimated price of $1,500, Fendi appeals to women who have a comfortable income and are ready to spend more on designer accessories.

Its handbags offer a balance between luxury and individuality. They are suitable for women who want something fashionable, sophisticated and slightly different from the more commonly seen designer bags.

A Fendi handbag can be an excellent addition to a carefully curated wardrobe.

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8. Women who earn $750 buy Loewe

Loewe has become increasingly popular among women who appreciate artistic designs and understated luxury.

The Spanish luxury brand is particularly known for its Puzzle and Flamenco bags, which combine unique shapes with quality leather craftsmanship.

At approximately $750, Loewe provides a comparatively accessible entry into the designer handbag market.

It is suitable for middle-to-upper-income women who want a luxury accessory without spending several thousand dollars.

For Ghanaian women who appreciate contemporary fashion, Loewe offers something different from the traditional logo-heavy designer handbag.

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9. Women who earn $450 buy Coach

Coach is an excellent starting point for women who want to own a designer handbag without spending a fortune.

At approximately $450, the American fashion brand offers a more accessible option while maintaining a reputation for quality leather goods and stylish designs.

Coach handbags are suitable for young professionals, entrepreneurs, working women and middle-income earners who want to enjoy designer fashion while remaining financially responsible.

The brand offers several practical styles, including shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and structured handbags.

For a woman buying her first designer handbag, Coach is a sensible place to begin.

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Mona Gucci defends women over fake bags

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mona Gucci’s defence of women who wear counterfeit designer products following Serwaa Amihere’s comments.

The disagreement has sparked a wider debate about whether women should face criticism for choosing affordable imitations of luxury brands. Social media users remain divided over Mona Gucci’s position.

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Source: YEN.com.gh