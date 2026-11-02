Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate Abena Korkor shared a candid TikTok update about her sobriety journey following her reported rehab stint

Abena Korkor revealed she has been sober for three years, admitting she almost slipped along the way

A popular TikTok blogger, Lupi Love Kyannel, shared the close-up video, which quickly attracted fans praising Abena Korkor's transformation

Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate Abena Korkor has gone three years without alcohol, and she wants the world to know it.

Popular Ghanaian media personality Abena Korkor celebrates three years of sobriety and shows off her glowing skin. Photo source: Abena Korkor, @lupi_love_kyannel/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In a candid selfie-style TikTok video shared by popular blogger Lupi Love Kyannel, Abena Korkor appeared upbeat and glowing as she delivered the milestone update.

Abena Korkor's three-year sobriety milestone

Speaking without a filter, Korkor, who was reportedly admitted to a rehab centre over a year ago, over her mental health battles was visibly proud of how far she has come.

"I've been three years sober. Three years sober, three years sober," she said, repeating the milestone as though letting it sink in.

She acknowledged that the road has not always been smooth, confessing she nearly fell off track at one point before pulling herself back.

"I almost slipped, but I have been three years sober, no filter," she added, drawing attention to her visibly clearer complexion.

"Look at how my cheeks and my skin are looking good. I have a few pimples because it might be that time of the month. But stay sober as much as possible."

The former TV3 personality also hinted that she felt the achievement was worthy of a personal reward, quipping that she deserved to gift herself a gold chain to mark the occasion.

The video arrives following reports of Korkor's time in rehabilitation, making her public declaration all the more significant.

Known across Ghana not just for her media work but also for her outspoken advocacy around mental and sexual health, Korkor has been open about her personal struggles over the years.

The controversial media personality's willingness to discuss her health battles continues to resonate with audiences who see her as a voice for those navigating similar battles.

The TikTok video of Abena Korkor sharing her sobriety update is below:

Fans react to Abena Korkor's sobriety video

The clip quickly drew warm responses from followers celebrating her progress.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Abena Hachiko backup wrote:

"My godmother, I love her so much 🥰."

@Stainless_Mira95 said:

"She is looking good. I think she is recovering."

@SHE_LOVES_SHATTAWALE/ SM4LIFE commented:

"She is looking so good 😍."

Abena Korkor shares strong advice with youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Abena Korkor’s advice to young people to work hard and avoid fraud during her public appearance with musician Showboy.

After months away from the spotlight, her cheerful return and warm exchange with Showboy delighted many fans, who say they are proud of how far she has come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh