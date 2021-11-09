Kumawood actress, Mabel Amito Ariyo, is currently having a lovely day after celebrating her birthday.

The renowned actress is a year older on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Mabel's colleague actors and actresses have taken to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Mabel Ariyo: 7 beautiful Photos of Kumawood actress as she celebrates birthday

Source: Instagram

As she has been gracing our screens with her iconic acting skills it is just appropriate to celebrate her.

YEN.com.gh has put together 7 beautiful photos of Mabel.

1. Looking gorgeous in her braids:

2. Church vibes:

3. No makeup posing:

4. Natural beauty:

5. With her husband:

6. Simple and beautiful:

7. Beautiful smile:

Choqolate GH: Ebony's look-alike dazzles in new gorgeous photos

Meanwhile, burgeoning dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her latest photos which she posted on Instagram.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known by the stage name Ebony Reigns, released a photo of herself in her closet.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen standing in what looked like her bedroom as she took some selfies.

Choqolate GH flaunted her natural face for all to see that her beauty.

She was seen wearing a black T-shirt over a pair of ash-coloured bodycon shorts.

Choqolate GH covered her face with her camera as she captured her 'faceless' body for all to see.

Fadda Dickson: Photos & video drop as Despite's right-hand man honoured by top University in USA

Fadda Dickson, the managing director of Despite Media Group has been honoured for his hard work.

Fadda Dickson has been honoured by George Fox University, College of Physical Therapy, a top university in the United States of America (USA).

YEN.com.gh has seen photos and a video of Fadda Dickson as he received the International Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Executive Leadership and Business Administration.

From the photos and the video, Fadda Dickson was flanked by executives of the university.

With the new recognition, Fadda Dickson would have a doctor title attached to his official name.

Source: Yen