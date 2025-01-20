Lil Win's living space before he became famous has surfaced on social media, and it has left many people impressed with how far he has come

The video, which was taken by blogger Papa Jay, showed the small wooden single-room structure the actor used to reside in before he became a Kumawood sensation

Folks in the vicinity who knew him before he became famous said that the actor was a chill and reserved person, showering praises on the actor

A video of Kumawood actor Lil Win’s modest living space before his rise to fame has surfaced online, impressing many with his journey.

Lil Win's old home surfaces. Photo source: zionfelix

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by blogger Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia, showed the small wooden single-room house where the actor once lived. People in the area who knew him during his early days described him as a calm and humble individual.

Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, came from a humble background and worked hard to make a name for himself in the movie industry.

His journey began with a role in the movie Daakye Asem Nti, where he acted alongside stars like Vivian Jill, Agya Koo, Michael Afranie, and Kwasi Boakye. Though not the lead actor, his exceptional performance caught the attention of producers and directors.

One notable director, Theophilus Amoabeng, also known as Batman, recognized Lil Win’s talent and introduced him to Kumawood. His role in Daakye Asem Nti helped the movie become a nationwide success, opening doors to more opportunities.

Today, Lil Win is celebrated as one of Ghana’s most successful actors, with a career that very few can boast of.

Lil Win's old room sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lilguyson_ said:

"Ah this 😅man mke the boy mke money he say he bi em friend itz all lie na em father bi em friend."

Nana Kwame De Goddess Son said:

"Trust yourself in whatever you do ...just make sure it's not illegal."

Sylvester Frimpong reacted:

"From single room to apartment I tap into kwadwo blessings.🙏"

_braunkay said:

"Eiii papa yi na wo ne Kwadwo Nkansah na edi agoro😂😂man for get money o."

user1177722757516 wrote:

"One day my parents will move from single room to our own big house in Jesus name."

mary dukum reacted:

"Adom nyame will bless you more Lilwin."

mavismay503 said:

"Hmm there is nothing God cannot do."

Thy Grace said:

"But this is not news cuz he now owns better apartment."

Lil Win builds mansion for his mother

Lil Win came from a humble background, and now that he has made it, he has made sure his family enjoys the fruit of his labour.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor handed over a 12-bedroom mansion to his mother and put a smile on her face at the handing-over ceremony, which saw loads of people in attendance.

Many people have praised the actor for gifting his mother the beautiful edifice and wished for similar success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh