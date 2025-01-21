Celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer Empress melted the hearts of many social media users when a video surfaced online of her enjoying Abele and looking joyful

The video was captured at the Thanksgiving party of her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga, held on Sunday, Janaury 19, 2025

Many people loved how she enjoyed her Abele, while others applauded her for giving her mother a beautiful send-off

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty was captured enjoying the famous Ghanaian snack, Abele, at the funeral grounds of her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan.

The funeral was held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Tema Community 8, No.3 School Park, and was attended by several Ghanaian celebrities and sympathisers.

Empress Gifty eats Abele

After the Thanksgiving ceremony at the Bethel Family A/G located at Tema Community 22 the next day, on Sunday, Janaury 19, 2025, a family gathering was held after the church service.

The family gathering took place at the Tema Community 8, No.3 School Park, the same place where the funeral rites of Agaga were held.

During the gathering, Exquisite meals were served, and vendors serving various meals and snacks were at the service of guests.

A video of Empress Gfty visiting one of the stands, which offered Abele to guests, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, she stood in front of a stand with a picture of her mother plastered on the front of the well-decorated stand.

The Watch Me hitmaker danced joyfully to the music being played through the speakers as she received her coffee-flavoured Abele, which she said was her favourite.

"I love the coffee. This one is Noko Coffee. Abele will kill me ei," she said with joy.

She emphasised that ice cream snacks were mostly taken when one was done having a great meal, adding that they hit differently. She went on to enjoy your scrumptious ice cream with excitement.

Reactions to Empress Gifty eating Abele

Many people reacted to the video Abele Delight posted on their TikTok page of Empress Gifty enjoying Abele from their stand.

People noted that despite Empress Gifty looking tired in the video, they admired her smiling again.

Others applauded her for a beautiful send-off for her late mother, Agaga, as they talked about the beautiful decor and exceptional organisation.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the lovely video of the sensational gospel singer enjoying her Abele:

Ritash said:

"you have done very well ✔ dear I am happy seeing you happy now 😊 🥰❤💕🙏."

Favourite said:

"Thank God she is happy now 🥰."

janetsamah610 said:

"well done my dear God bless you am proud of you."

Exell bae said:

"Herh this lady’s abele Herh very nice and I don’t know the word to use."

Docfara Dorcas0612 said:

"May God bless her mummy is proud of you 🙏."

👑King of kings 🌟🇳🇬🇬🇭 said:

"Empress, I love it when you speak Ga❤️🌹."

MaturedlooksGh said:

"See how she is tired but."

Ghanaians fight over food

YEN.com.gh reported that after the funeral rites of Empress Gifty's mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan's funeral, packaged meals were served to guests and sympathisers.

However, some persons alleged that they had not received theirs and decided to confront the food organisers. Videos of Ghanaians fighting over food at the funeral grounds went viral.

The people's actions agitated many social media users, who thronged to the comment section to share their views.

