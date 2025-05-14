Cartoons have a special way of shaping childhood memories, but some characters go far beyond that becoming legends. From sword-wielding warriors to noodle-slurping pandas, Asian cartoon characters like Doraemo, Samurai Jack, and Mulan have broken barriers and stolen hearts worldwide.

Naruto Uzumaki (R), Raya (M) and GoGo Tomago (R) are some of the iconic Asian cartoons.

Iconic Asian cartoon characters

Asian cartoon characters stand out for their rich cultural backgrounds, diverse personalities, and the blend of tradition with modern storytelling. They offer fresh perspectives and relatable experiences. Here are a few standout characters that many people can easily relate to.

Name of Anime Movie/ Anime series Monkey D. Luffy One Piece Russell Up Doraemo Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia Candy Chiu Gravity Falls Samurai Jack Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie Raya Raya and the Last Dragon Po Kung Fu Panda Hiro Hamada Big Hero 6 Prince Jin Sofia the First Prince Zuko Avatar: The Last Airbender Fa Mulan Mulan Tadashi Hamada Big Hero 6 Naruto Uzumaki Naruto: The Last - The Movie and Boruto: Naruto the Movie Amy Wong Futurama Totoro My Neighbor Totoro Stacy Hirano Phineas and Ferb Jackie Chan Jackie Chan Adventures Mr. Hyunh Hey Arnold! Sanjay Patel Incredibles 2 GoGo Tomago Big Hero 6

1. Monkey D. Luffy

Full name: Monkey D. Luffy.

Monkey D. Luffy. Voiced by : Mayumi Tanaka

: Mayumi Tanaka Anime series: One Piece

Luffy is one of the funny Asian cartoon characters in the animation series, One Piece. He is a happy-go-lucky pirate with a straw hat, rubber-like abilities, and a goofy smile, making it easy for someone to underestimate him. He laughs defiantly during life-threatening situations and persistently pursues his ambitious goal of becoming the Pirate King.

2. Russell

Russell is a unique character from the movie Up.

Full name : Russell Probst

: Russell Probst Voiced by : Jordan Nagai

: Jordan Nagai Movie: Up

Russell is a lively young scout whose endless curiosity and excitement make every moment like an adventure. He is one of the male Asian cartoon characters who make the anime world memorable. His pure heart and thirst for discovery will remind you to welcome the unknown with open arms and to find joy in the little surprises life offers.

3. Doraemo

Doraemon is best known for his soft heart and round belly.

Full name : Doraemon

Doraemon Voiced by : Nobuyo Ōyama, Wasabi Mizuta

Nobuyo Ōyama, Wasabi Mizuta Movie: Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia

Doraemon is much more than a blue feline robot. He is adored and appreciated for his round belly and soft heart. His mind-boggling trait of being overly scared of mice only makes him an even more delightful and amusing character. From extracting different gadgets from his pocket to panicking over a mouse, the blue cartoon character never fails to entertain.

4. Candy Chiu

Candy is a caring, loyal character in the Gravity Falls movie.

Full name: Candy Chiu

Candy Chiu Voiced by: Niki Yang

Niki Yang Movie: Gravity Falls

Candy Chiu takes off like a rocket, harnessed by her unique humour and endearing clumsiness, which never fails to add sparkle to Gravity Falls. She might not be the loudest among the group, but her sharp mind is like a glitter bomb of ideas, from fork-finger popcorn to other clever inventions. She is one of the fan favourites because she is caring, loyal, and eccentric.

5. Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack is a hero from the movie Samurai Jack.

Full name: Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack Voiced by: Phil LaMarr

Phil LaMarr Movie: Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie

Samurai Jack stands tall among iconic Asian characters. He is known as a fearless fighter on a mission to defeat a dark sorcerer and return to his own time. His incredible swordsmanship and deep sense of justice keep viewers hooked as he travels through strange eras, facing challenges with calm strength and heroic determination.

6. Raya

Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon is a fearless girl anime.

Full name: Raya

Raya Voiced by : Kelly Marie Tran.

: Kelly Marie Tran. Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon's sword-wielding heroine, Raya, is both humorous and extremely fierce. The fictional character is strong-willed, which is accompanied by a strong physique, setting out to unite the divided land. Despite the immense burden, she keeps her sense of humour and hope alive.

7. Po

Cartoon character Master Ping Xiao Po's obsession with noodles made him famous.

Full name: Master Ping Xiao Po

Master Ping Xiao Po Voiced by : Jack Black

: Jack Black Movie: Kung Fu Panda

Po started as a Kung Fu Panda character, a clumsy panda obsessed with noodles. Regardless, his passion and love for kung fu elevated him to the status of the Dragon Warrior. Underneath his foolish facade, he possesses a courageous and ambitious heart. His character exemplifies how believing in yourself can lead to greatness, regardless of the world's opinion.

8. Hiro Hamada

Hiro Hamada is known as a skinny Asian boy with boundless talent.

Full name: Hiro Hamada

Hiro Hamada Voiced by: Ryan Potter

Ryan Potter Movie: Big Hero 6

Hiro Hamada is the perfect embodiment of a skinny teenage boy, brimming with passion, intellect, and boundless talent. Although grief and responsibility loom over him like a dark cloud, he turns this load into heroism. He ranks highly among Asian boy cartoon characters who transform from a mischievous lad to a tech-powered saviour.

9. Prince Jin

Prince Jin of Sofia the First is well-known for his bold personality.

Full name: Prince Jin

Prince Jin Voiced by : Brian JY Lee.

: Brian JY Lee. Movie: Sofia the First

Sofia the First features Prince Jin, a royal character whose personality differs from the norm. Unlike most royals, he seeks adventure. Wei Ling's young prince is curious, bold, and frankly unafraid to make mistakes. While he often finds himself in troublesome situations, his big heart and quick wit almost always save him.

10. Zuko

Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Arbender.

Full name: Prince Zuko

Prince Zuko Voiced by: Dante Basco

Dante Basco Movie: Avatar: The Last Airbender

Zuko is the most remarkable character in Avatar: The Last Airbender regarding one's evolution and redemption. A scar marks him both physically and mentally. He starts out as an unrelenting villain out for glory, chasing after false ideals. To retribution's steep price, he undergoes countless lessons, band ritual bonds, and Eventu.

11. Mulan

Full name: Fa Mulan

Fa Mulan Voiced by: Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen Movie: Mulan

Mulan is not just another princess; she is one of the Asian girl cartoon characters who exudes boldness and courage. Both patient and graceful, this cartoon character is not the type to be passive and wait for her prince to come and rescue her. Sword in hand, she demonstrates how courage and heart triumph over traditions and societal norms related to beauty.

12. Tadashi Hamada

Tadashi Hamada is known for his super tech skills.

Full name : Tadashi Hamada

: Tadashi Hamada Voiced by: Daniel Henney

Daniel Henney Movie: Big Hero 6

Tadashi Hamada is not only a tech genius but also good-hearted. Baymax, his invention, is proof of his life mission of helping people. Although he is taken too soon, his tenderness and wisdom are ever-present. They inspire Hiro to strive towards his dream of becoming a true hero.

13. Naruto Uzumaki

Full name : Naruto Uzumaki

: Naruto Uzumaki Voiced by : Maile Flanagan

: Maile Flanagan Movie: Naruto: The Last - The Movie and Boruto: Naruto the Movie

Naruto is brash, excessively loud, and aggressive, but vibrant incarnate. Everyone viewed him as nothing more than a troublemaker, but slowly, he cemented his position as a formidable clan leader. With a catchphrase that defines his motto for how to live life, Believe it, it makes sense that his radiant grin that conceals unbearable sorrow never dims.

14. Amy Wong

Amy Wong is always seen as a troublemaker, yet she is a kind and polite girl.

Full name : Amy Wong

: Amy Wong Voiced by : Lauren Tom

: Lauren Tom Anime series: Futurama

Amy Wong must appear on the list of Asian girl cartoon characters who spark laughter in an episode. She bursts with lively charm and brings a fun, energetic spark to every Futurama episode. Her cleverness and deep loyalty to her friends make her a standout character, leaving a lasting impression on fans throughout her cosmic adventures.

15. Totoro

Totoro is a catlike forest spirit.

Full name : Totoro

: Totoro Voiced by: Hitoshi Takagi

Hitoshi Takagi Movie: My Neighbor Totoro

Without verbalising, his sizable and fluffy body communicates for him. This Studio Ghibli character is a forest spirit who serves as a beacon of hope for the distressed. While quiet spirits usually tend to be cold and disconnected, Totoro defies the trope with a friendly disposition that makes him far more approachable and able to offer solace to needy individuals.

16. Stacy Hirano

Stacy Hirano serves as the President of Uruguay in the Phineas and Ferb movie.

Full name : Stacy Hirano

: Stacy Hirano Voiced by : Kelly Hu

: Kelly Hu Movie: Phineas and Ferb

Despite the ruckus Candace causes, Stacy Hirano remains unfazed. Her witty disposition and level-headedness allow her to deal with her friend's antics more effortlessly. As time goes on, she doesn't just relax—she dominates, going on to serve as the President of Uruguay.

17. Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is a fictional version of the martial artist Jackie Chan.

Full name: Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan Voiced by: Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan Movie: Jackie Chan Adventures

In Jackie Chan Adventures, you follow a fictional version of the real Jackie Chan—an expert martial artist and archaeologist. His humour has elevated him among the Chinese cartoon characters ever seen. Jackie dives into exciting missions around the world to stop dark forces. Along the way, he blends action with comedy while showing you the value of teamwork.

18. Mr. Hyunh

Full name: Mr. Hyunh

Mr. Hyunh Voiced by : Randy Travis

: Randy Travis Movie: Hey Arnold!

Mr. Hyunh from Hey Arnold! is a Vietnamese refugee who lost his daughter during the war. Like most people who endure so much torment, he remains humble and gentle-headed. Reunited in an emotional embrace, his daughter's return is unforgettable, serving as a rare moment of love to the audience, leaving them in tears.

19. Sanjay Patel

Sanjay Patel and his talking snake always bring mischief.

Full name : Sanjay Patel

: Sanjay Patel Voiced by : Sanjay Patel

: Sanjay Patel Movie: Incredibles 2

In the Sanjay Patel episode of Incredibles 2, Sanjay is portrayed as a hyperactive child whose boundless energy turns mundane events into incredible adventures. Along with a talking snake companion known as Craig, it's sure to be one eventful day. Mischief seems to come naturally to him, but his wild imagination makes him a beloved cartoon character.

20. GoGo Tomago

Full name: GoGo Tomago

GoGo Tomago Voiced by: Leiko Tanaka

Leiko Tanaka Movie: Big Hero 6

GoGo from Big Hero 6 is smart, tough, and just the right amount of sassy. Voiced by Jamie Chung, GoGo stands out among Asian Disney characters with a cool style, sharp mind, and fearless energy.

Who are the most famous male Asian cartoon characters?

Characters like Luffy, Samurai Jack, Naruto, Hiro Hamada, and Jackie Chan lead as iconic male Asian figures with courage, humour, and resilience.

Are there any Asian Disney characters?

Some iconic characters with Asian heritage include Jasmine, who hails from the Middle East; Mulan, representing China; and Raya, inspired by Indonesian culture.

What makes Asian cartoon characters unforgettable isn't just their unique skills or stunning designs, but their impact. They speak to courage like Samurai Jack, kindness like Doraemon, growth like Zuko, and wit like Amy Wong. Each role is a lesson in strength, humour, and heart.

