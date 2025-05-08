20 funny music videos that will have you laughing from the first beat
While many artists pour their hearts into deep lyrics and dramatic visuals, others use funny music videos to remind you that laughter is a powerful weapon. These videos are a curated mix of clever skits, absurd costumes, playful parodies, and pure creative chaos that will leave you in stitches.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- 20 funny music videos
- 1. You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon
- 2. Sabotage by Beastie Boys
- 3. Gangnam Style by PSY
- 4. Danger! High Voltage! by Electric Six
- 5. Is This The Way To Amarillo by Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie
- 6. Learn to Fly by Foo Fighters
- 7. I Wish by Skee-Lo
- 8. Pork and Beans by Weezer
- 9. Tribute by Tenacious D
- 10. What's My Age Again? by Blink-182
- 11. In Bloom by Nirvana
- 12. Pumping On Your Stereo by Supergrass
- 13. We're Not Gonna Take It by Twisted Sister
- 14. Here It Goes Again by OK Go
- 15. Cut Your Hair by Pavement
- 16. The Bad Touch by The Bloodhound Gang
- 17. Nuggets Nocturne by Harry Hill
- 18. Parklife by Blur
- 19. Peaches by Jack Black
- 20. Baby Shark Dance by Pinkfong
- What makes the best music video?
- Why are funny music videos effective?
Key takeaways
- From Paul Simon's 1986 video with Chevy Chase to viral hits like Gangnam Style, funny music clips have consistently entertained audiences of all ages.
- Videos like Foo Fighters' Learn to Fly and Tenacious D's Tribute show that absurd visuals can elevate a simple song into an unforgettable short film.
- Cultural impact comes with creativity, such as the Baby Shark choreography. Many of these videos became iconic because they dared to be different and a little weird.
20 funny music videos
Research shows that music can significantly enhance mental well-being and improve physical health. Adding comedic visual effects to music takes it a notch higher. These funny music videos are not just for entertainment; they will help to relax you and elevate your mood.
|Songs
|Artists
|You Can Call Me Al
|Paul Simon
|Sabotage
|Beastie Boys
|Gangnam Style
|PSY
|Danger! High Voltage!
|Electric Six
|Is This The Way To Amarillo
|Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie
|Learn to Fly
|Foo Fighters
|I Wish
|Skee-Lo
|Pork and Beans
|Weezer
|Tribute
|Tenacious D
|What's My Age Again?
|Blink-182
|In Bloom
|Nirvana
|Pumping On Your Stereo
|Supergrass
|We're Not Gonna Take It
|Twisted Sister
|Here It Goes Again
|OK Go
|Cut Your Hair
|Pavement
|The Bad Touch
|The Bloodhound Gang
|Nuggets Nocturne
|Harry Hill
|Parklife
|Blur
|Peaches
|Jack Black
|Baby Shark Dance
|Pinkfong
1. You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon
- Year released: July 1986
- Artist: Paul Simon
- Number of views: 138m
- Genre: Pop rock
Paul Simon is known for his thoughtful, emotional songs like The Sound of Silence. His Graceland track, though about a midlife crisis, becomes a light-hearted video thanks to American comedian Chevy Chase. Instead of Simon lip-syncing, Chase steals the spotlight, turning the songwriter into a hilarious sidekick.
2. Sabotage by Beastie Boys
- Year released: 1994
- Artist: Beastie Boys
- Number of views: 138m
- Genre: Hip Hop
Beastie Boys' Sabotage is a hilarious take on 1970s psychological thrillers. The video portrays the band as faux detectives on a mission to capture a mysterious villain. This song is ranked high among the funniest music videos of all time. It also fiercely critiques betrayal and deception within the music industry, reflecting the frustrations felt during its production.
3. Gangnam Style by PSY
- Year released: 2012
- Artist: PSY
- Number of views: 5.5 billion
- Genre: K-pop
This is one of the funny music videos for kids that adults have favoured. This music video became a global phenomenon, breaking down cultural barriers and catapulting K-pop into the mainstream. It has attracted a stunning 5.5 billion views in since it was published.
4. Danger! High Voltage! by Electric Six
- Year released: 2012
- Artist: Electric Six
- Number of views: 11 million
- Genre: Electronic Rock
This video showcases a wild party of bizarre and colourful characters dancing and celebrating under various neon lights. The song, about love and attraction amidst chaos, was born from an experience where the band wanted to create something fun that would get people on their feet.
5. Is This The Way To Amarillo by Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie
- Year released: 2005
- Artist: Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie
- Number of views: 492 thousand
- Genre: Pop
The list of the funniest music videos can't be complete without the Is This The Way To Amarillo soundtrack. Peter Kay's hilarious video features UK comedy legends in a lively, star-packed jog that hilariously ends with a green screen and treadmill reveal.
6. Learn to Fly by Foo Fighters
- Year released: 1999
- Artist: Foo Fighters
- Number of views: 188 million
- Genre: Pop
In Learn To Fly, the Foo Fighters present a whimsical narrative featuring quirky characters trying to help the band reach new heights. The storyline revolves around the band being stuck on a plane, with humorous hijinks occurring at every turn. This music comedy is packed with hilarious jokes and light-hearted moments.
7. I Wish by Skee-Lo
- Year released: 1995
- Artist: Skee-Lo
- Number of views: 36 million
- Genre: Old school hip-hop
Skee-Lo's I Wish offered a funny, relatable twist as hip-hop leaned into tough, flashy personas. His self-mocking video, in which he dreams of being taller and cooler, stood out with Chaplin-style humour. The nostalgic charm resonated—it now has over 78 million YouTube views.
8. Pork and Beans by Weezer
- Year released: 2009
- Artist: Weezer
- Number of views: 33 million
- Genre: Rock
This is one of the funniest music videos of all time, featuring famous YouTubers and internet personalities like Chris Crocker and Tay Zonday. It showcases people doing what they do best—being themselves.
9. Tribute by Tenacious D
- Year released: 2010
- Artist: Tenacious D
- Number of views: 148 million
- Genre: Comedy rock
Tribute by Tenacious D tells the hilarious story of a band's encounter with a legendary demon. Jack Black narrates the epic tale with over-the-top enthusiasm, while Kyle Gass provides his musical accompaniment. The comedic juxtaposition of a serious rock epic with outrageous storytelling results in an entertaining video.
10. What's My Age Again? by Blink-182
- Year released: 2009
- Artist: Blink-182
- Number of views: 124 million
- Genre: Pop punk
What's My Age Again? by Blink-182 captures the essence of immaturity and youthful antics through a comedic narrative. The video features the band running naked in a hilarious series of escapades involving hillarious pranks, food fights, and ridiculous behaviours. The song deals with the reluctance to grow up, and the video matches its playful tone.
11. In Bloom by Nirvana
- Year released: 2009
- Artist: Nirvana
- Number of views: 177 million
- Genre: Pop
While many enjoy Weezer's retro Buddy Holly video, Nirvana did it first with their cheeky take. Tired of being labelled the voice of a generation, Kurt Cobain dressed the band as clean-cut 1960s rockers in a spoof of old variety shows. The video ends in accurate Nirvana fashion—destroying instruments and mocking mainstream pop.
12. Pumping On Your Stereo by Supergrass
- Year released: 2009
- Artist: Supergrass
- Number of views: 136 thousand
- Genre: Rock
Supergrass' Pumping On Your Stereo is a vibrant, fun-filled video that embodies the carefree spirit of youth and love for music. The song captures the innocence of youth and the joy of hanging out with friends. The upbeat vibes and engaging visuals make this video a laugh-inducing celebration of life and spontaneity.
13. We're Not Gonna Take It by Twisted Sister
- Year released: 2010
- Artist: Twisted Sisters
- Number of views: 74 million
- Genre: Pop
Twisted Sister's YouTube channel features iconic hits like I Wanna Rock and We're Not Gonna Take It. Formed in 1973, the band sold over 20 million records and rocked over 9,000 shows. Known for wild performances and rebellious anthems, they remain one of heavy metal's most popular bands.
14. Here It Goes Again by OK Go
- Year released: 2009
- Artist: OK Go
- Number of views: 67 million
- Genre: Power pop
OK Go is known for its music comedy videos, and Here It Goes Again is no exception. This video showcases the band performing an elaborate dance routine on treadmills. The song speaks to the ups and downs of relationships, and the video currently has 67 million views on YouTube.
15. Cut Your Hair by Pavement
- Year released: 1994
- Artist: Pavement
- Number of views: 3.7 million
- Genre: Indie rock
In this funny music video, alternative rock band Pavement heads to the barber, but chaos quickly follows. Surreal moments like surprise cats and odd costumes make each band member find a strange way to avoid the haircut. Though no one gets trimmed, the quirky scenes are creative and fun.
16. The Bad Touch by The Bloodhound Gang
- Year released: 1999
- Artist: The Bloodhound Gang
- Number of views: 505 million
- Genre: Electronic, Rock, and Pop
The Bad Touch by The Bloodhound Gang is another hilarious hit song. The video features the band in a series of ridiculous situations, underscoring the absurdity of relationships and the nature of attraction. With its catchy hook and silly visuals, the song is a parody of romantic clichés, filled with memorable moments that keep viewers entertained.
17. Nuggets Nocturne by Harry Hill
- Year released: 2010
- Artist: Harry Hill
- Number of views: 18 thousand
- Genre: Pop
Britain is known for its quirky comedians, and one of the most unconventional is Harry Hill. This wonderfully eccentric stand-up comic created one of the funniest music videos. Titled Nuggets Nocturne and beautifully brought to life by stop-motion animator Ruth Barrett, the video features Hill humorously reminiscing about when he forgot to collect his drink at a fast food drive-through.
18. Parklife by Blur
- Year released: 1995
- Artist: Blur
- Number of views: 18 million
- Genre: Britpop
Blur's Parklife has 18 million views, showing its relevance to the current world. The song is relatable as it talks about the eccentric park-goers and whimsical pets, capturing the charm of everyday experiences. It is an ode to the simple joys of life, and the amusing visuals create a delightful narrative that many can relate to.
19. Peaches by Jack Black
- Year released: 2023
- Artist: Jack Black
- Number of views: 68 million
- Genre: Pop ballad
Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie was a huge hit, with many calling it the best video game adaptation. A standout moment is Bowser's hilarious song Peaches, featured in a comical music video. Dressed as Bowser, Jack Black passionately sings to Princess Peach, showing off his wild humour with over-the-top flair.
20. Baby Shark Dance by Pinkfong
- Year released: 2016
- Artist: PINKFONG
- Number of views: 15.8 billion
- Genre: Nursery rhyme
Lastly, Baby Shark is one of the funniest music videos for kids, with over 15 billion views on YouTube. Children love it because it's upbeat, easy to follow, and catchy. Its simple, repetitive lyrics help kids sing along, feel smart, and even create their own versions, which excites them.
What makes the best music video?
Creating a great music video involves five key parts: location, lighting, inserts, music, and creative editing.
Why are funny music videos effective?
Funny music videos are effective because they grab attention, make viewers laugh, and boost sharing on social media, boosting connections.
The above funny music videos offer a refreshing escape in a world where music often reflects pain, politics, and passion. Whether it is a naked jog through the city, a demon demanding a tribute, or a treadmill dance routine, each video brings joy and ridiculousness.
Yen.com.gh recently released a list of the best songs about working hard. These are the kind of songs that resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds. These songs build you through their beat that lifts your spirits or the lyrics that speak to your struggles and triumphs.
Songs about working hard will motivate and inspire you to be better versions of yourself. They also remind you of the importance of perseverance and dedication in achieving your goals. Read more about the songs here.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com