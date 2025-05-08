20 funny music videos that will have you laughing from the first beat

While many artists pour their hearts into deep lyrics and dramatic visuals, others use funny music videos to remind you that laughter is a powerful weapon. These videos are a curated mix of clever skits, absurd costumes, playful parodies, and pure creative chaos that will leave you in stitches.

20 funny music videos

Research shows that music can significantly enhance mental well-being and improve physical health. Adding comedic visual effects to music takes it a notch higher. These funny music videos are not just for entertainment; they will help to relax you and elevate your mood.

Songs Artists You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon Sabotage Beastie Boys Gangnam Style PSY Danger! High Voltage! Electric Six Is This The Way To Amarillo Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie Learn to Fly Foo Fighters I Wish Skee-Lo Pork and Beans Weezer Tribute Tenacious D What's My Age Again? Blink-182 In Bloom Nirvana Pumping On Your Stereo Supergrass We're Not Gonna Take It Twisted Sister Here It Goes Again OK Go Cut Your Hair Pavement The Bad Touch The Bloodhound Gang Nuggets Nocturne Harry Hill Parklife Blur Peaches Jack Black Baby Shark Dance Pinkfong

1. You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon

Year released: July 1986

July 1986 Artist: Paul Simon

Paul Simon Number of views: 138m

138m Genre: Pop rock

Paul Simon is known for his thoughtful, emotional songs like The Sound of Silence. His Graceland track, though about a midlife crisis, becomes a light-hearted video thanks to American comedian Chevy Chase. Instead of Simon lip-syncing, Chase steals the spotlight, turning the songwriter into a hilarious sidekick.

2. Sabotage by Beastie Boys

Year released : 1994

: 1994 Artist: Beastie Boys

Beastie Boys Number of views: 138m

138m Genre: Hip Hop

Beastie Boys' Sabotage is a hilarious take on 1970s psychological thrillers. The video portrays the band as faux detectives on a mission to capture a mysterious villain. This song is ranked high among the funniest music videos of all time. It also fiercely critiques betrayal and deception within the music industry, reflecting the frustrations felt during its production.

3. Gangnam Style by PSY

Year released: 2012

2012 Artist: PSY

PSY Number of views: 5.5 billion

5.5 billion Genre: K-pop

This is one of the funny music videos for kids that adults have favoured. This music video became a global phenomenon, breaking down cultural barriers and catapulting K-pop into the mainstream. It has attracted a stunning 5.5 billion views in since it was published.

4. Danger! High Voltage! by Electric Six

Year released: 2012

2012 Artist : Electric Six

: Electric Six Number of views: 11 million

11 million Genre: Electronic Rock

This video showcases a wild party of bizarre and colourful characters dancing and celebrating under various neon lights. The song, about love and attraction amidst chaos, was born from an experience where the band wanted to create something fun that would get people on their feet.

5. Is This The Way To Amarillo by Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie

Year released: 2005

2005 Artist : Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie

: Peter Kay Ft. Tony Christie Number of views: 492 thousand

492 thousand Genre: Pop

The list of the funniest music videos can't be complete without the Is This The Way To Amarillo soundtrack. Peter Kay's hilarious video features UK comedy legends in a lively, star-packed jog that hilariously ends with a green screen and treadmill reveal.

6. Learn to Fly by Foo Fighters

Year released: 1999

1999 Artist: Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Number of views: 188 million

188 million Genre: Pop

In Learn To Fly, the Foo Fighters present a whimsical narrative featuring quirky characters trying to help the band reach new heights. The storyline revolves around the band being stuck on a plane, with humorous hijinks occurring at every turn. This music comedy is packed with hilarious jokes and light-hearted moments.

7. I Wish by Skee-Lo

Year released: 1995

1995 Artist : Skee-Lo

: Skee-Lo Number of views : 36 million

: 36 million Genre: Old school hip-hop

Skee-Lo's I Wish offered a funny, relatable twist as hip-hop leaned into tough, flashy personas. His self-mocking video, in which he dreams of being taller and cooler, stood out with Chaplin-style humour. The nostalgic charm resonated—it now has over 78 million YouTube views.

8. Pork and Beans by Weezer

Year released: 2009

2009 Artist: Weezer

Weezer Number of views: 33 million

33 million Genre: Rock

This is one of the funniest music videos of all time, featuring famous YouTubers and internet personalities like Chris Crocker and Tay Zonday. It showcases people doing what they do best—being themselves.

9. Tribute by Tenacious D

Year released: 2010

2010 Artist: Tenacious D

Tenacious D Number of views: 148 million

148 million Genre: Comedy rock

Tribute by Tenacious D tells the hilarious story of a band's encounter with a legendary demon. Jack Black narrates the epic tale with over-the-top enthusiasm, while Kyle Gass provides his musical accompaniment. The comedic juxtaposition of a serious rock epic with outrageous storytelling results in an entertaining video.

10. What's My Age Again? by Blink-182

Year released: 2009

2009 Artist : Blink-182

: Blink-182 Number of views : 124 million

: 124 million Genre: Pop punk

What's My Age Again? by Blink-182 captures the essence of immaturity and youthful antics through a comedic narrative. The video features the band running naked in a hilarious series of escapades involving hillarious pranks, food fights, and ridiculous behaviours. The song deals with the reluctance to grow up, and the video matches its playful tone.

11. In Bloom by Nirvana

Year released: 2009

2009 Artist : Nirvana

: Nirvana Number of views: 177 million

177 million Genre: Pop

While many enjoy Weezer's retro Buddy Holly video, Nirvana did it first with their cheeky take. Tired of being labelled the voice of a generation, Kurt Cobain dressed the band as clean-cut 1960s rockers in a spoof of old variety shows. The video ends in accurate Nirvana fashion—destroying instruments and mocking mainstream pop.

12. Pumping On Your Stereo by Supergrass

Year released : 2009

: 2009 Artist: Supergrass

Supergrass Number of views: 136 thousand

136 thousand Genre: Rock

Supergrass' Pumping On Your Stereo is a vibrant, fun-filled video that embodies the carefree spirit of youth and love for music. The song captures the innocence of youth and the joy of hanging out with friends. The upbeat vibes and engaging visuals make this video a laugh-inducing celebration of life and spontaneity.

13. We're Not Gonna Take It by Twisted Sister

Year released: 2010

2010 Artist: Twisted Sisters

Twisted Sisters Number of views: 74 million

74 million Genre: Pop

Twisted Sister's YouTube channel features iconic hits like I Wanna Rock and We're Not Gonna Take It. Formed in 1973, the band sold over 20 million records and rocked over 9,000 shows. Known for wild performances and rebellious anthems, they remain one of heavy metal's most popular bands.

14. Here It Goes Again by OK Go

Year released : 2009

: 2009 Artist: OK Go

OK Go Number of views : 67 million

: 67 million Genre: Power pop

OK Go is known for its music comedy videos, and Here It Goes Again is no exception. This video showcases the band performing an elaborate dance routine on treadmills. The song speaks to the ups and downs of relationships, and the video currently has 67 million views on YouTube.

15. Cut Your Hair by Pavement

Year released : 1994

: 1994 Artist: Pavement

Pavement Number of views: 3.7 million

3.7 million Genre: Indie rock

In this funny music video, alternative rock band Pavement heads to the barber, but chaos quickly follows. Surreal moments like surprise cats and odd costumes make each band member find a strange way to avoid the haircut. Though no one gets trimmed, the quirky scenes are creative and fun.

16. The Bad Touch by The Bloodhound Gang

Year released: 1999

1999 Artist: The Bloodhound Gang

The Bloodhound Gang Number of views: 505 million

505 million Genre: Electronic, Rock, and Pop

The Bad Touch by The Bloodhound Gang is another hilarious hit song. The video features the band in a series of ridiculous situations, underscoring the absurdity of relationships and the nature of attraction. With its catchy hook and silly visuals, the song is a parody of romantic clichés, filled with memorable moments that keep viewers entertained.

17. Nuggets Nocturne by Harry Hill

Year released: 2010

2010 Artist: Harry Hill

Harry Hill Number of views: 18 thousand

18 thousand Genre: Pop

Britain is known for its quirky comedians, and one of the most unconventional is Harry Hill. This wonderfully eccentric stand-up comic created one of the funniest music videos. Titled Nuggets Nocturne and beautifully brought to life by stop-motion animator Ruth Barrett, the video features Hill humorously reminiscing about when he forgot to collect his drink at a fast food drive-through.

18. Parklife by Blur

Year released : 1995

: 1995 Artist: Blur

Blur Number of views : 18 million

: 18 million Genre: Britpop

Blur's Parklife has 18 million views, showing its relevance to the current world. The song is relatable as it talks about the eccentric park-goers and whimsical pets, capturing the charm of everyday experiences. It is an ode to the simple joys of life, and the amusing visuals create a delightful narrative that many can relate to.

19. Peaches by Jack Black

Year released : 2023

: 2023 Artist : Jack Black

: Jack Black Number of views : 68 million

: 68 million Genre: Pop ballad

Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie was a huge hit, with many calling it the best video game adaptation. A standout moment is Bowser's hilarious song Peaches, featured in a comical music video. Dressed as Bowser, Jack Black passionately sings to Princess Peach, showing off his wild humour with over-the-top flair.

20. Baby Shark Dance by Pinkfong

Year released: 2016

2016 Artist: PINKFONG

PINKFONG Number of views: 15.8 billion

15.8 billion Genre: Nursery rhyme

Lastly, Baby Shark is one of the funniest music videos for kids, with over 15 billion views on YouTube. Children love it because it's upbeat, easy to follow, and catchy. Its simple, repetitive lyrics help kids sing along, feel smart, and even create their own versions, which excites them.

What makes the best music video?

Creating a great music video involves five key parts: location, lighting, inserts, music, and creative editing.

Why are funny music videos effective?

Funny music videos are effective because they grab attention, make viewers laugh, and boost sharing on social media, boosting connections.

The above funny music videos offer a refreshing escape in a world where music often reflects pain, politics, and passion. Whether it is a naked jog through the city, a demon demanding a tribute, or a treadmill dance routine, each video brings joy and ridiculousness.

