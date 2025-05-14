20 most famous goth cartoon characters known for their iconic roles

Goth cartoon characters captivate audiences with their dark charm and unforgettable roles. From Raven (Teen Titans) to Marceline (Adventure Time), these brooding figures embrace mystery, wit, and an unconventional style that sets them apart. Their presence continues to define gothic animation across generations.

Lydia Deetz (L), The Hex Girls (C), and Ruby Gloom (R) are some of the most famous goth cartoon characters. Photo: @helllmouth, @randomtoonframe, @ScoobyandCam on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Goth cartoon characters are known for their dark aesthetics, emotional depth, and unconventional personalities.

Characters like Lydia Deetz, Ruby Gloom, and The Hex Girls stand out for combining supernatural themes with creativity and music, helping define goth culture in animation.

stand out for combining supernatural themes with creativity and music, helping define goth culture in animation. Many goth characters, like Shego, Rogue, and Sam Manson, are portrayed as powerful and complex figures.

Unveiling the most famous goth cartoon characters

This list of the most famous goth cartoon characters was compiled using fanbase insights from crowdsourced sites like Ranker and IMDb. We also considered cultural impact, character development, and commercial success. While preferences may vary, these characters have left a lasting impression, captivating audiences with their unique styles and personalities.

Goth cartoon characters TV show/movie Raven Teen Titans Marceline the Vampire Queen Adventure Time Wednesday Addams The Addams Family Lydia Deetz Beetlejuice: The Animated Series The Hex Girls Scooby-Doo franchise Ruby Gloom Ruby Gloom Mavis Dracula Hotel Transylvania Shego Kim Possible Mandy The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy Lucy Loud The Loud House Jinx Teen Titans Triana Orpheus The Venture Bros. Gwen Total Drama Island Samantha "Sam" Manson Danny Phantom Emily the Strange Emily the Strange Ember McLain Danny Phantom Lenore Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl Creepella Creepie Creecher Growing Up Creepie Rogue X-Men Evolution Daria Morgendorffer Daria

1. Raven

Raven's appearance and attitude appear to be that of a typical modern goth female. Photo: @ReignOfPride, @MalteserRefs on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Raven (born Rachel Roth)

Raven (born Rachel Roth) TV show: Teen Titans (2003–2006)

(2003–2006) Voiced by: Tara Strong

A powerful half-demon with telekinetic abilities, Raven is known for her dark, sarcastic personality and mysterious aura. Her gothic style, including a dark cloak and glowing eyes, makes her one of the most recognisable 2000s goth cartoon characters.

2. Marceline the Vampire Queen

Marceline the Vampire Queen is a gothic vampire with a rock and roll aesthetic. Photo: @kelyflore, @Kindr3dVillain on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Marceline Abadeer

Marceline Abadeer TV show: Adventure Time (2010–2018)

(2010–2018) Voiced by: Olivia Olson

Marceline the Vampire Queen is one of the most iconic goth cartoon characters. She is known for blending supernatural elements with deep emotional storytelling. As a centuries-old vampire, Marceline embodies the goth aesthetic through her dark clothing, love for music, and introspective nature.

3. Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams is widely recognized as a goth icon due to her signature dark, elegant aesthetic and fascination with the macabre. Photo: @andreD12, @PelleCreepy on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Wednesday Friday Addams

Wednesday Friday Addams TV show: The Addams Family (1992–1993)

(1992–1993) Voiced by: Debi Derryberry

Wednesday Addams is among the most popular girl emo cartoon characters. She is a main character from the Addams Family multimedia franchise created by American cartoonist Charles Addams. Wednesday is a morbid and emotionally reserved child fascinated by the macabre, often identified by her pale skin and black pigtails.

4. Lydia Deetz

Lydia Deetz is a fictional goth girl and a supporting character featured in the animated series Beetlejuice. Photo: @landofthe80s, @_Abhorrence on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Lydia Deetz

Lydia Deetz TV show: Beetlejuice: The Animated Series (1989–1991)

(1989–1991) Voiced by: Alyson Court

Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice: The Animated Series is among the iconic '90s goth cartoon characters. Creative, intelligent, and gothic, she embraces all things eerie and unusual. Lydia has a close friendship with Beetlejuice and ventures into the Netherworld for adventures.

5. The Hex Girls

The Hex Girls are known for their gothic aesthetic, which includes black lipstick, heavy eyeliner, studded chokers, and dyed hair. Photo: @TheAwesombroso, @ToonHive on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: The Hex Girls (Thorn, Luna, Dusk)

Daria Morgendorffer Movie/TV show: Scooby-Doo franchise (animated)

(animated) Voiced by: Jennifer Hale (Thorn), Jane Wiedlin (Dusk), Kimberly Brooks (Luna)

The Hex Girls is a fictional gothic rock band that consists of Thorn, Luna, and Dusk, who embrace gothic aesthetics with dark clothing, dramatic makeup, and a supernatural vibe. They first appeared in Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost and later appeared in other Scooby-Doo media.

6. Ruby Gloom

Ruby Gloom is no stereotypical goth girl; she is cheerful, optimistic, and friendly. Photo: @imawheelchair, @sweatybigbird on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Ruby Ella Gloom

Ruby Ella Gloom TV show: Ruby Gloom (2006–2008)

(2006–2008) Voiced by: Sarah Gadon

Ruby Gloom is a well-known goth cartoon character from the Canadian animated series of the same name. She embraces a cheerful yet gothic aesthetic in a mansion with her quirky, spooky friends. Unlike traditional goth characters who lean into melancholy, Ruby is optimistic and encourages others to see the bright side of life.

7. Mavis Dracula

Mavis Dracula, the daughter of Dracula from "Hotel Transylvania," has a gothic vampire aesthetic as a key part of her character. Photo: @yourfavyume, @YooTuberJeong on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Mavis Dracula-Loughran

Mavis Dracula-Loughran Movie/TV show: Hotel Transylvania

Voiced by: Selena Gomez (2012, 2015, 2018, 2022 films), Bryn McAuley (2017–2020 animated series)

Mavis Dracula from Hotel Transylvania is one of the most famous female goth characters. While she has a playful and adventurous personality, her dark aesthetic, vampire heritage, and love for excitement align her with gothic themes. She embraces individuality, wears dark clothing, and has a rebellious streak.

8. Shego

Shego from Kim Possible is considered a "goth princess" due to her dark aesthetic and personality. Photo: @quack_quack_22, @JonFunkos on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Shego

Shego TV show: Kim Possible (2002–2007)

(2002–2007) Voiced by: Nicole Sullivan

Shego is Dr. Drakken's sidekick and Kim's fiercest enemy. Once a superheroine in Team Go, she gained powers from a mysterious rainbow comet but later chose a darker path. Her all-black attire, sharp wit, and ability to generate concussive energy blasts give her a goth-inspired presence.

9. Mandy

Mandy possesses behaviour of a tomboy and a goth person, but she doesn't dress like one. Photo: @RiseFallNickBck, @JasonSt77097165 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Amanda "Mandy"

Amanda "Mandy" TV show: The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy (2001–2007)

(2001–2007) Voiced by: Grey DeLisle

Mandy from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy is among the most popular goth Cartoon Network characters. She has a dark, cynical personality and a gothic aesthetic but she doesn't dress like one (she wears a pink dress with a picture of a flower).

10. Lucy Loud

Lucy is a gloomy, cynical, deadpan, and mysterious goth girl who is almost always seen with a stoic frown. Photo: @CarlAng49899694, @0Juan_Javier0 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Lucy L. Loud

Lucy L. Loud TV show: The Loud House (2014–present)

(2014–present) Voiced by: Jessica DiCicco

A gloomy poet with a love for the macabre, Lucy is known for her eerie presence and fascination with all things dark. Her gothic style includes long black hair that covers her eyes and a monochrome wardrobe. Lucy's unique appearance makes her one of the most recognisable goth cartoon characters.

11. Jinx

Jinx from Teen Titans, especially in Teen Titans Go!, is often portrayed as a goth character due to her appearance and personality. Photo: @MalteserRefs on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Jinx

Jinx TV show: Teen Titans (2003–2006)

(2003–2006) Voiced by: Lauren Tom

Jinx from Teen Titans has a gothic-inspired aesthetic, dark clothing, a pale complexion, and an edgy attitude. Her powers (manipulating bad luck) align with supernatural themes often associated with goth characters.

While she isn't a traditional goth, Jinx's rebellious nature, sarcastic wit, and affiliation with the H.I.V.E. Five give her an outsider status that resonates with the gothic subculture.

12. Triana Orpheus

Triana Orpheus is generally described as a "quasi-goth" character often depicted with black clothing and a laid-back, sarcastic personality. Photo: @MalteserRefs on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Triana Orpheus

Triana Orpheus TV show: The Venture Bros. (2004–2018)

(2004–2018) Voiced by: Lisa Hammer

Triana Orpheus is a cartoon goth girl in The Venture Bros., an animated series on Adult Swim. She is the daughter of Dr. Byron Orpheus, a necromancer, and has a laid-back, goth-inspired personality. Triana is known for her dark clothing, sarcastic wit, and interest in the supernatural.

13. Gwen

Gwen is a goth girl and loner whose interests lie in art and astronomy. Photo: @URMOMlSTRANS, @URMOMlSTRANS on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Gweneth "Gwen" Tennyson

Gweneth "Gwen" Tennyson TV show: Total Drama Island (2007–2008)

(2007–2008) Voiced by: Megan Fahlenbock

Gwen is a main character in Total Drama Island, known for her gothic aesthetic, independent personality, and artistic interests. She is a contestant in the Total Drama game shows, appearing in multiple seasons. Gwen initially dislikes socialising but forms key relationships.

14. Samantha "Sam" Manson

Samantha "Sam" Manson from the animated series Danny Phantom is a "vegetarian goth girl" who is fascinated by the supernatural and the weird. Photo: @ImWohnrath_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Samantha Manson

Samantha Manson TV show: Danny Phantom (2004–2007)

(2004–2007) Voiced by: Grey DeLisle

Samantha "Sam" Manson is the main character in the American animated supernatural TV series, Danny Phantom. She is Danny Fenton's best friend and eventual girlfriend, known for her gothic style, strong-willed personality, and passion for environmental activism.

15. Emily the Strange

Emily the Strange is often associated with the goth subculture due to her aesthetic and character traits. Photo: @mcrbrainrot2, @catsuka on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Emily Strange

Emily Strange Comic books: Emily the Strange (2005–2013)

(2005–2013) Created by: Rob Reger

Emily Strange is a 13-year-old fictional character known for her gothic aesthetic, rebellious attitude, and love for solitude. She prefers the company of her four black cats. Emily first appeared in 1991 as a designer for Santa Cruz Skateboards before evolving into a brand featuring comics, books, clothing, and accessories.

16. Ember McLain

Ember is a rock-and-roll ghost with a more rebellious and attention-seeking personality. Photo: @MalteserRefs, @groupylov on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Ember McLain

Ember McLain TV show: Danny Phantom (2004–2007)

(2004–2007) Voiced by: Tara Strong, Robbyn Kirmsse (singing voice)

Ember McLain from Danny Phantom has a strong gothic aesthetic. As a ghostly rock star, she embraces a punk-goth style with teal hair, skull accessories, and a love for music that fuels her power. Ember's edgy persona and outsider status make her a recognisable goth-inspired character in animation.

17. Lenore

Lenore has a dark, macabre aesthetic, wears gothic-inspired clothing, and embraces themes of death and absurd humour. Photo: @StormKitty8, @ComicsTitan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Lenore

Lenore Comic series: Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl (1998–2007,2009)

(1998–2007,2009) Voiced by: Shawna Kemp (2002 animated shorts)

Lenore is the main character in Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl, a dark comedy comic series created by Roman Dirge. Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's poem, Lenore is a mischievous, undead girl who unintentionally causes chaos and destruction.

The comic blends gothic themes with absurd humour, making Lenore a cult favourite among fans of macabre storytelling.

18. Creepella "Creepie" Creecher

Creepella "Creepie" Creecher is a goth girl who was raised by the Creecher family in Dweezwold Mansion. Photo: @HarshleyM, @wolfierar on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Creepella Creecher

Creepella Creecher TV show: Growing Up Creepie (2006–2008)

(2006–2008) Voiced by: Athena Karkanis

Creepella Creecher is the main character of the popular animated series, Growing Up Creepie. She is a gothic girl who was abandoned as a baby and raised by a family of anthropomorphic insects in the Dweezwold Mansion.

19. Rogue

Rogue is reimagined as a sullen and reclusive teenage goth girl in X-Men: Evolution, voiced by Meghan Black. Photo: @DarthGuyford, @jonathan_eff on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Anna Marie LeBeau

Anna Marie LeBeau TV show: X-Men: Evolution (2000–2003)

(2000–2003) Voiced by: Meghan Carey Black

Rogue from X-Men: Evolution is a mutant who can absorb powers, memories, and life force through touch. In this version of the X-Men universe, she is a rebellious, independent goth teenager struggling with her abilities and identity.

20. Daria Morgendorffer

Daria Morgendorffer is the protagonist of the series, a teenage goth girl who is intellectual, pessimistic, cynical, and sarcastic. Photo: @Frustration_web, @i_D on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Daria Morgendorffer

Daria Morgendorffer TV show: Daria (1997–2002)

(1997–2002) Voiced by: Tracy Grandstaff

Daria Morgendorffer embraces some minor elements of goth culture through her dark, sarcastic personality and outsider perspective. She is a recurring character in Beavis and a star in its spin-off, Daria, the animated series.

Who are some iconic goth cartoon characters?

Some of the most well-known include Raven from Teen Titans, Daria Morgendorffer from Daria, Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, and Marceline the Vampire Queen from Adventure Time.

Are there any goth cartoons for kids?

There are numerous goth cartoon shows for kids. Some popular ones include Ruby Gloom, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Danny Phantom, and Coraline.

Are there any goth cartoon characters based on real people?

While it is difficult to know which cartoon characters are directly based on real people, goth culture has influenced many animation shows. Examples include Sam Manson (Danny Phantom), Nancy Downs (The Craft), and Ellie Nash (Degrassi: The Next Generation).

What is the darkest animated show?

Determining the "darkest" animated show is subjective, but several animated shows are known for their dark themes and unsettling atmospheres. Examples include Happy Tree Friends, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Mr. Pickles, Berserk, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories, and Samurai Jack.

Goth cartoon characters bring a unique blend of mystery, style, and introspection to animation. They prove that depth, individuality, and an appreciation for the shadows can be just as compelling as bright, bubbly personalities. From brooding antiheroes to quirky misfits, their presence continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

