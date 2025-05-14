20 most famous goth cartoon characters known for their iconic roles
Goth cartoon characters captivate audiences with their dark charm and unforgettable roles. From Raven (Teen Titans) to Marceline (Adventure Time), these brooding figures embrace mystery, wit, and an unconventional style that sets them apart. Their presence continues to define gothic animation across generations.
Unveiling the most famous goth cartoon characters
This list of the most famous goth cartoon characters was compiled using fanbase insights from crowdsourced sites like Ranker and IMDb. We also considered cultural impact, character development, and commercial success. While preferences may vary, these characters have left a lasting impression, captivating audiences with their unique styles and personalities.
|Goth cartoon characters
|TV show/movie
|Raven
|Teen Titans
|Marceline the Vampire Queen
|Adventure Time
|Wednesday Addams
|The Addams Family
|Lydia Deetz
|Beetlejuice: The Animated Series
|The Hex Girls
|Scooby-Doo franchise
|Ruby Gloom
|Ruby Gloom
|Mavis Dracula
|Hotel Transylvania
|Shego
|Kim Possible
|Mandy
|The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
|Lucy Loud
|The Loud House
|Jinx
|Teen Titans
|Triana Orpheus
|The Venture Bros.
|Gwen
|Total Drama Island
|Samantha "Sam" Manson
|Danny Phantom
|Emily the Strange
|Emily the Strange
|Ember McLain
|Danny Phantom
|Lenore
|Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl
|Creepella Creepie Creecher
|Growing Up Creepie
|Rogue
|X-Men Evolution
|Daria Morgendorffer
|Daria
1. Raven
- Full name: Raven (born Rachel Roth)
- TV show: Teen Titans (2003–2006)
- Voiced by: Tara Strong
A powerful half-demon with telekinetic abilities, Raven is known for her dark, sarcastic personality and mysterious aura. Her gothic style, including a dark cloak and glowing eyes, makes her one of the most recognisable 2000s goth cartoon characters.
2. Marceline the Vampire Queen
- Full name: Marceline Abadeer
- TV show: Adventure Time (2010–2018)
- Voiced by: Olivia Olson
Marceline the Vampire Queen is one of the most iconic goth cartoon characters. She is known for blending supernatural elements with deep emotional storytelling. As a centuries-old vampire, Marceline embodies the goth aesthetic through her dark clothing, love for music, and introspective nature.
3. Wednesday Addams
- Full name: Wednesday Friday Addams
- TV show: The Addams Family (1992–1993)
- Voiced by: Debi Derryberry
Wednesday Addams is among the most popular girl emo cartoon characters. She is a main character from the Addams Family multimedia franchise created by American cartoonist Charles Addams. Wednesday is a morbid and emotionally reserved child fascinated by the macabre, often identified by her pale skin and black pigtails.
4. Lydia Deetz
- Full name: Lydia Deetz
- TV show: Beetlejuice: The Animated Series (1989–1991)
- Voiced by: Alyson Court
Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice: The Animated Series is among the iconic '90s goth cartoon characters. Creative, intelligent, and gothic, she embraces all things eerie and unusual. Lydia has a close friendship with Beetlejuice and ventures into the Netherworld for adventures.
5. The Hex Girls
- Full name: Daria Morgendorffer
- Movie/TV show: Scooby-Doo franchise (animated)
- Voiced by: Jennifer Hale (Thorn), Jane Wiedlin (Dusk), Kimberly Brooks (Luna)
The Hex Girls is a fictional gothic rock band that consists of Thorn, Luna, and Dusk, who embrace gothic aesthetics with dark clothing, dramatic makeup, and a supernatural vibe. They first appeared in Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost and later appeared in other Scooby-Doo media.
6. Ruby Gloom
- Full name: Ruby Ella Gloom
- TV show: Ruby Gloom (2006–2008)
- Voiced by: Sarah Gadon
Ruby Gloom is a well-known goth cartoon character from the Canadian animated series of the same name. She embraces a cheerful yet gothic aesthetic in a mansion with her quirky, spooky friends. Unlike traditional goth characters who lean into melancholy, Ruby is optimistic and encourages others to see the bright side of life.
7. Mavis Dracula
- Full name: Mavis Dracula-Loughran
- Movie/TV show: Hotel Transylvania
- Voiced by: Selena Gomez (2012, 2015, 2018, 2022 films), Bryn McAuley (2017–2020 animated series)
Mavis Dracula from Hotel Transylvania is one of the most famous female goth characters. While she has a playful and adventurous personality, her dark aesthetic, vampire heritage, and love for excitement align her with gothic themes. She embraces individuality, wears dark clothing, and has a rebellious streak.
8. Shego
- Full name: Shego
- TV show: Kim Possible (2002–2007)
- Voiced by: Nicole Sullivan
Shego is Dr. Drakken's sidekick and Kim's fiercest enemy. Once a superheroine in Team Go, she gained powers from a mysterious rainbow comet but later chose a darker path. Her all-black attire, sharp wit, and ability to generate concussive energy blasts give her a goth-inspired presence.
9. Mandy
- Full name: Amanda "Mandy"
- TV show: The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy (2001–2007)
- Voiced by: Grey DeLisle
Mandy from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy is among the most popular goth Cartoon Network characters. She has a dark, cynical personality and a gothic aesthetic but she doesn't dress like one (she wears a pink dress with a picture of a flower).
10. Lucy Loud
- Full name: Lucy L. Loud
- TV show: The Loud House (2014–present)
- Voiced by: Jessica DiCicco
A gloomy poet with a love for the macabre, Lucy is known for her eerie presence and fascination with all things dark. Her gothic style includes long black hair that covers her eyes and a monochrome wardrobe. Lucy's unique appearance makes her one of the most recognisable goth cartoon characters.
11. Jinx
- Full name: Jinx
- TV show: Teen Titans (2003–2006)
- Voiced by: Lauren Tom
Jinx from Teen Titans has a gothic-inspired aesthetic, dark clothing, a pale complexion, and an edgy attitude. Her powers (manipulating bad luck) align with supernatural themes often associated with goth characters.
While she isn't a traditional goth, Jinx's rebellious nature, sarcastic wit, and affiliation with the H.I.V.E. Five give her an outsider status that resonates with the gothic subculture.
12. Triana Orpheus
- Full name: Triana Orpheus
- TV show: The Venture Bros. (2004–2018)
- Voiced by: Lisa Hammer
Triana Orpheus is a cartoon goth girl in The Venture Bros., an animated series on Adult Swim. She is the daughter of Dr. Byron Orpheus, a necromancer, and has a laid-back, goth-inspired personality. Triana is known for her dark clothing, sarcastic wit, and interest in the supernatural.
13. Gwen
- Full name: Gweneth "Gwen" Tennyson
- TV show: Total Drama Island (2007–2008)
- Voiced by: Megan Fahlenbock
Gwen is a main character in Total Drama Island, known for her gothic aesthetic, independent personality, and artistic interests. She is a contestant in the Total Drama game shows, appearing in multiple seasons. Gwen initially dislikes socialising but forms key relationships.
14. Samantha "Sam" Manson
- Full name: Samantha Manson
- TV show: Danny Phantom (2004–2007)
- Voiced by: Grey DeLisle
Samantha "Sam" Manson is the main character in the American animated supernatural TV series, Danny Phantom. She is Danny Fenton's best friend and eventual girlfriend, known for her gothic style, strong-willed personality, and passion for environmental activism.
15. Emily the Strange
- Full name: Emily Strange
- Comic books: Emily the Strange (2005–2013)
- Created by: Rob Reger
Emily Strange is a 13-year-old fictional character known for her gothic aesthetic, rebellious attitude, and love for solitude. She prefers the company of her four black cats. Emily first appeared in 1991 as a designer for Santa Cruz Skateboards before evolving into a brand featuring comics, books, clothing, and accessories.
16. Ember McLain
- Full name: Ember McLain
- TV show: Danny Phantom (2004–2007)
- Voiced by: Tara Strong, Robbyn Kirmsse (singing voice)
Ember McLain from Danny Phantom has a strong gothic aesthetic. As a ghostly rock star, she embraces a punk-goth style with teal hair, skull accessories, and a love for music that fuels her power. Ember's edgy persona and outsider status make her a recognisable goth-inspired character in animation.
17. Lenore
- Full name: Lenore
- Comic series: Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl (1998–2007,2009)
- Voiced by: Shawna Kemp (2002 animated shorts)
Lenore is the main character in Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl, a dark comedy comic series created by Roman Dirge. Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's poem, Lenore is a mischievous, undead girl who unintentionally causes chaos and destruction.
The comic blends gothic themes with absurd humour, making Lenore a cult favourite among fans of macabre storytelling.
18. Creepella "Creepie" Creecher
- Full name: Creepella Creecher
- TV show: Growing Up Creepie (2006–2008)
- Voiced by: Athena Karkanis
Creepella Creecher is the main character of the popular animated series, Growing Up Creepie. She is a gothic girl who was abandoned as a baby and raised by a family of anthropomorphic insects in the Dweezwold Mansion.
19. Rogue
- Full name: Anna Marie LeBeau
- TV show: X-Men: Evolution (2000–2003)
- Voiced by: Meghan Carey Black
Rogue from X-Men: Evolution is a mutant who can absorb powers, memories, and life force through touch. In this version of the X-Men universe, she is a rebellious, independent goth teenager struggling with her abilities and identity.
20. Daria Morgendorffer
- Full name: Daria Morgendorffer
- TV show: Daria (1997–2002)
- Voiced by: Tracy Grandstaff
Daria Morgendorffer embraces some minor elements of goth culture through her dark, sarcastic personality and outsider perspective. She is a recurring character in Beavis and a star in its spin-off, Daria, the animated series.
Who are some iconic goth cartoon characters?
Some of the most well-known include Raven from Teen Titans, Daria Morgendorffer from Daria, Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, and Marceline the Vampire Queen from Adventure Time.
Are there any goth cartoons for kids?
There are numerous goth cartoon shows for kids. Some popular ones include Ruby Gloom, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Danny Phantom, and Coraline.
Are there any goth cartoon characters based on real people?
While it is difficult to know which cartoon characters are directly based on real people, goth culture has influenced many animation shows. Examples include Sam Manson (Danny Phantom), Nancy Downs (The Craft), and Ellie Nash (Degrassi: The Next Generation).
What is the darkest animated show?
Determining the "darkest" animated show is subjective, but several animated shows are known for their dark themes and unsettling atmospheres. Examples include Happy Tree Friends, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Mr. Pickles, Berserk, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories, and Samurai Jack.
Goth cartoon characters bring a unique blend of mystery, style, and introspection to animation. They prove that depth, individuality, and an appreciation for the shadows can be just as compelling as bright, bubbly personalities. From brooding antiheroes to quirky misfits, their presence continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
