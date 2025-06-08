Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly called King Promise, has inspired many fashion lovers with his stylish cowries jacket

The 29-year-old wore a perfectly fitted Kwasi Paul new design to receive his plaques at "A Nite With TGMA Artiste Of The Year” and Presentation of Plagues to winners

Some social media users have commented on King Promise's elegant look and designer sunglasses on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

26th Telecel Ghanaian Artiste of the Year, King Promise, has proved he is among Ghana's top male fashion icons.

Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly called King Promise, at the Night with TGMA Artiste of the Year event in a stylish cowries jacket from talented fashion designer Kwasi Paul's new collection.

King Promise looks dapper in a cowries jacket and matching trousers at a Night With TGMA Artiste of the Year event. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian musician and African style icon Davido was spotted in the same ensemble for one of his viral videos.

Ghanaian musician King Promise wore a black round-neck tee shirt beneath the uniquely designed jacket and paired it with black tailored-to-fit trousers.

Known for his great taste in expensive black leather boots, King Promise stepped out in style as he posed on the red carpet.

He styled his look with white sunglasses as he arrived at the star-studded event in a red car with his team members.

King Promise rocks a stylish cowrie jacket

Some fashion lovers have commented on King Promise's ensemble at the night with the TGMA artiste of the Year event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

moni_god_10 stated:

"A Promised King 👑."

justice.iam stated:

"Fashion king and music king as King promise 🔥."

unrulydna

"Pressure ,but better we 🤘🏽."

moni_god_10

"A Promised King 👑."

justice.iam stated:

"Fashion king and music king as King promise 🔥."

cyril_boomer stated:

"The drip is dripping 🔥🔥🙌."

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Gifty slays in a ruched dress

Ghanaian gospel musician and host of Ucook on UTV, Empress Gifty, looked terrific in a long-sleeve ruched dress that highlighted her curves as she posed for the cameras.

Empress Gifty wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick as she smiled for the cameras.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye styled her look with a stylish clutch purse and modelled in elegant high heels.

The Instagram video is below:

King Paluta rocks a classy jacket

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, made a bold fashion statement with his shoulder-padded stylish suit.

The Aseda hitmaker paired his look with matching trousers and accessorised his look with an expensive silver necklace and a gold wristwatch.

King Paluta turned heads with his signature locs and black sunglasses at the star-studded event.

The Instagram video is below:

King Promise wins TGMA Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician King Promise, who won the Artiste Of The Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

King Promise, Stonebwoy, King Paluta, and other talented male musicians were nominated in the same category.

Ghanaian music critic David Mawuli has commented on King Promise's music career and high fashion sense.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh