DMX's kids: Complete list of all 15 names and ages uncovered

DMX was a legendary rapper known for his raw talent and powerful lyrics. Beyond music, he had a big family, fathering over 15 children with different women. Discover the names and ages of all DMX's kids and learn more about his legacy as a father.

DMX, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, and their four kids during the World Premiere of Cradle 2 The Grave at Ziegfeld Theater in New York, United States. Photo: Robin Platzer (modified by author)

Key takeaways

In a 2020 interview, DMX disclosed fathering 17 children . However, only 15 are publicly known.

. However, only 15 are publicly known. His children's ages range from five to 32 (as of February 2025).

(as of February 2025). His oldest, Xavier Simmons, was born in 1992, while his youngest, twins, were born in 2019.

DMX's profile summary

Real name Earl Simmons Nicknames DMX, Dark Man X, X, Dog Master X Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1970 Died 9 April 2021 (aged 50) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York, USA Place of death White Plains, New York, USA Burial place Oakland Cemetery, Yonkers, New York Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Arnett Simmons Father Joe Barker Siblings Two Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Tashera Simmons Children 17 (15 known publicly) Profession Rapper, actor Net worth -$1 million

How many children did DMX leave behind?

The rapper left behind 15 known children during his death in April 2021. After his death, a woman came forward claiming to be his 15th child. Previously, DMX had admitted, during a 2020 Christmas interview, to fathering 17 children.

I've provided an environment where they [his kids] can do whatever shopping they need. I have 17 kids, and that's not my entire family. So, if you miss giving one [Christmas present] they chop your head off.

DMX's kids' names and ages

While some details about DMX's children remain private, the names of his 15 kids have surfaced. Here are their details:

Xavier Simmons

Xavier Simmons, DMX and Swizz Beats during a studio session (L). Xavier poses in a library (R). Photo: @xaviersimmons1692 on Facebook (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Born: 16 December 1992

16 December 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of February 2025)

32 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Tashera Simmons

Xavier Simmons is the eldest and first son of the legendary rapper DMX. He was born to him and his then-girlfriend Tashera Simmons.

Xavier is a rapper and has had acting stints in the past. According to IMDb, he has featured in the films Never Die Alone (2004) and Belly (1998) alongside his late father.

Tacoma Simmons

Tacoma Simmons and his mom Tashera Simmons pose in a recent pic (L) and a throwback snap(R). Photo: @tasherasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Born: 28 August 1999

28 August 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of February 2025)

25 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Tashera Simmons

Tacoma Simmons is the second son and first legitimate child of the late rapper DMX and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons. Unlike his older brother Xavier, Tacoma chose a different path in the music industry. He is known for his work as a musical composer and manager at Guitar Center.

Sasha Simmons

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2002

2002 Age: 23 years old (in 2025)

23 years old (in 2025) Mother: Patricia Trejo

Sacha Simmons was born to DMX and Patricia Trejo. She is among the rapper's illegitimate children, born during the rapper's marriage to Tashera Simmons. Regardless, Sacha shared a close and loving relationship with her father, often referring to him as her "twin."

After DMX's passing, Sacha wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote in part:

My twin, I love you. we were the same person as a whole and I'm glad to have been blessed with being your daughter.

She continued:

I love you forever. From your first baby girl. Legends never die rest in eternal paradise Dad.

Jada Oden-Simmons

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2002

2002 Age: 23 years old (in 2025)

23 years old (in 2025) Mother: Davita Oden

Jada Oden-Simmons is one of DMX's illegitimate daughters, born to him and Davita Oden, a former model from Buffalo, New York. Jada and her mother came into the public eye in 2005 after Davita filed a paternity petition, which proved DMX as the child's father.

Sean Simmons

DMX and his son Sean Simmons as a baby (L). Sean Simmons poses shirtless as an adult (R). Photo: @tasherasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Born: 10 June 2002

10 June 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of February 2025)

22 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Tashera Simmons

Sean Simmons is the rapper's third son and second legitimate child, born to him and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons. He lives a private life and is believed to have played college football.

Javon Wayne-Simmons

Gender: Male

Male Born: 2004

2004 Age: 21 years old (in 2025)

21 years old (in 2025) Mother: Monique Wayne

Javon is one of DMX's illegitimate children, born to him and Monique Wayne. A 2008 paternity test confirmed Earl Simmons as the father, with Monique suing the rapper for defamation and child support.

Praise Mary-Ella Irene Simmons

Praise Simmons poses with her dad, DMX (L). She poses with her brother (R). Photo: @tasherasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Born: 18 April 2005

18 April 2005 Age: 19 years old (as of February 2025)

19 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Tashera Simmons

Who is DMX's daughter? Praise Mary-Ella Irene is rapper DMX's only legitimate daughter. She was born from his marriage to Tashera Simmons. Praise lives a quiet life away from public scrutiny.

Z'riyah Simmons

Z'riyah Simmons poses in a tiara and a pink outfit (L). She poses with his father DMX in a TBT snap (R). Photo: @yadiraborrego on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Born: 5 October 2008

5 October 2008 Age: 16 years old (as of February 2025)

16 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Yadira Borrego

Z'riyah Simmons is the first child of the rapper and his then-on-off girlfriend, Cuban fashion model Yadira Borrego. Like her half-siblings, Z'riyah grew up in his late father's legacy.

Emmanuel Simmons

Gender: Male

Male Born: 2010

2010 Age: 15 years old (in 2025)

15 years old (in 2025) Mother: Yadira Borrego

Emmanuel Simmons is the younger brother of Z'riyah Simmons. Emmanuel is making a name for strides in sports, with a budding career in American football.

Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton-Simmons

DMX's daughter with Shikoya Walton, Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton-Simmons, poses during two events. Photo: @aaliyahataraji_simmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Born: 14 May 2011

14 May 2011 Age: 13 years old (as of February 2025)

13 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Shikoya Walton

Aaliyah is DMX's daughter with Shikoya Hartley (née Walton). Her father first introduced her publicly on stage in 2012 during a concert. Aaliyah's father named her after the late American singer Aaliyah Haughton, who died in a plane crash in 2001.

Sonovah Hillman Jr. Simmons

Gender: Female

Female Born: 22 August 2012

22 August 2012 Age: 12 years old (as of February 2025)

12 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Sonovah Hillman Sr.

Sonovah Hillman Jr was born to the rapper and Sonovah Hillman Sr. She has released some songs and is raising money to raise awareness about substance abuse.

Exodus Simmons

Exodus Simmons poses in a red t-shirt and a matching bag (L). He poses with his mother Desiree Lindstrom in all white (R). Photo: @desi123love on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Born: 19 August 2016

19 August 2016 Age: 8 years old (as of February 2025)

8 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Desiree Lindstrom

Exodus Simmons is one of DMX's sons born to him and his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom. According to Vibe magazine, Exodus has faced health problems after his mother revealed publicly that doctors had diagnosed her son with stage 3 kidney disease in 2022.

Aidyn and K'ydn Simmons (twins)

Aidyn and K'ydn Simmons with their mother Pebbles Junell. Photo: @theofficialsimmonstwins on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Born: 5 December 2019

5 December 2019 Age: 5 years old (as of February 2025)

5 years old (as of February 2025) Mother: Pebbles Junell

Aidyn and K'ydn Simmons are DMX's twins. Their mother is Pebbles Junell. K'ydn was born with Down syndrome, but his brother Aidyn is well. Despite the challenges, K'ydn's mother shares updates on Instagram about his progress, including his physical therapy and achievements.

Raven Barmer-Simmons (alleged)

Gender: Female

Female Born: 1994

1994 Age: 31 years old (in 2025)

31 years old (in 2025) Mother: N/A

Raven Barmer-Simmons is a woman from Atlanta, Georgia, claiming to be DMX's child. She appeared six months after the rapper's passing, during the legal battles over DMX's estate.

FAQs

How did DMX die and how old was he? Earl "DMX" Simmons died from a heart attack that led to a coma. He passed away one week after admission, on 9 April 2021 at the age of 50. What was DMX's cause of death? DMX's cause of death was a heart attack reportedly induced by substance abuse. How many kids did DMX have? The late rapper revealed that he had 17 kids. However, only 15 of DMX's children are known publicly. How old are DMX's children? DMX's children's ages range from five to 32 years old (as of this writing). His oldest child was born in 1992, while his youngest (twins) were born in 2019. How old is DMX's oldest child? Xavier is 32 years old (as of February 2025). Who are DMX's daughters? DMX's daughters are Sasha, Praise Mary-Ella Irene Simmons, Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton, Jada Oden, Z'riyah, Sonovah Hillman Jr, and Raven Barmer-Simmons (alleged). What happened with DMX's son? DMX's son, Exodus, was diagnosed with stage 3 chronic kidney disease in 2022. Did DMX have a wife? DMX was divorced but engaged (at the time of his death). His ex-wife was Tashera Simmons, who he married from 1999 to 2014. His fiancée was Desiree Lindstrom.

DMX's kids include Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and Praise Mary Ella with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and several others with different mothers. The beloved rapper fathered a total of 17 kids with multiple women. However, only 15 kids are known publicly.

