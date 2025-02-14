DMX's kids: Complete list of all 15 names and ages uncovered
DMX was a legendary rapper known for his raw talent and powerful lyrics. Beyond music, he had a big family, fathering over 15 children with different women. Discover the names and ages of all DMX's kids and learn more about his legacy as a father.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- DMX's profile summary
- How many children did DMX leave behind?
- DMX's kids' names and ages
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- In a 2020 interview, DMX disclosed fathering 17 children. However, only 15 are publicly known.
- His children's ages range from five to 32 (as of February 2025).
- His oldest, Xavier Simmons, was born in 1992, while his youngest, twins, were born in 2019.
DMX's profile summary
|Real name
|Earl Simmons
|Nicknames
|DMX, Dark Man X, X, Dog Master X
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|18 December 1970
|Died
|9 April 2021 (aged 50)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Mount Vernon, New York, USA
|Place of death
|White Plains, New York, USA
|Burial place
|Oakland Cemetery, Yonkers, New York
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Mother
|Arnett Simmons
|Father
|Joe Barker
|Siblings
|Two
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Tashera Simmons
|Children
|17 (15 known publicly)
|Profession
|Rapper, actor
|Net worth
|-$1 million
How many children did DMX leave behind?
The rapper left behind 15 known children during his death in April 2021. After his death, a woman came forward claiming to be his 15th child. Previously, DMX had admitted, during a 2020 Christmas interview, to fathering 17 children.
I've provided an environment where they [his kids] can do whatever shopping they need. I have 17 kids, and that's not my entire family. So, if you miss giving one [Christmas present] they chop your head off.
DMX's kids' names and ages
While some details about DMX's children remain private, the names of his 15 kids have surfaced. Here are their details:
Xavier Simmons
- Gender: Male
- Born: 16 December 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Tashera Simmons
Xavier Simmons is the eldest and first son of the legendary rapper DMX. He was born to him and his then-girlfriend Tashera Simmons.
Xavier is a rapper and has had acting stints in the past. According to IMDb, he has featured in the films Never Die Alone (2004) and Belly (1998) alongside his late father.
Tacoma Simmons
- Gender: Male
- Born: 28 August 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Tashera Simmons
Tacoma Simmons is the second son and first legitimate child of the late rapper DMX and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons. Unlike his older brother Xavier, Tacoma chose a different path in the music industry. He is known for his work as a musical composer and manager at Guitar Center.
Sasha Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Born: 2002
- Age: 23 years old (in 2025)
- Mother: Patricia Trejo
Sacha Simmons was born to DMX and Patricia Trejo. She is among the rapper's illegitimate children, born during the rapper's marriage to Tashera Simmons. Regardless, Sacha shared a close and loving relationship with her father, often referring to him as her "twin."
After DMX's passing, Sacha wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote in part:
My twin, I love you. we were the same person as a whole and I'm glad to have been blessed with being your daughter.
She continued:
I love you forever. From your first baby girl. Legends never die rest in eternal paradise Dad.
Jada Oden-Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Born: 2002
- Age: 23 years old (in 2025)
- Mother: Davita Oden
Jada Oden-Simmons is one of DMX's illegitimate daughters, born to him and Davita Oden, a former model from Buffalo, New York. Jada and her mother came into the public eye in 2005 after Davita filed a paternity petition, which proved DMX as the child's father.
Sean Simmons
- Gender: Male
- Born: 10 June 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Tashera Simmons
Sean Simmons is the rapper's third son and second legitimate child, born to him and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons. He lives a private life and is believed to have played college football.
Javon Wayne-Simmons
- Gender: Male
- Born: 2004
- Age: 21 years old (in 2025)
- Mother: Monique Wayne
Javon is one of DMX's illegitimate children, born to him and Monique Wayne. A 2008 paternity test confirmed Earl Simmons as the father, with Monique suing the rapper for defamation and child support.
Praise Mary-Ella Irene Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Born: 18 April 2005
- Age: 19 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Tashera Simmons
Who is DMX's daughter? Praise Mary-Ella Irene is rapper DMX's only legitimate daughter. She was born from his marriage to Tashera Simmons. Praise lives a quiet life away from public scrutiny.
Z'riyah Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Born: 5 October 2008
- Age: 16 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Yadira Borrego
Z'riyah Simmons is the first child of the rapper and his then-on-off girlfriend, Cuban fashion model Yadira Borrego. Like her half-siblings, Z'riyah grew up in his late father's legacy.
Emmanuel Simmons
- Gender: Male
- Born: 2010
- Age: 15 years old (in 2025)
- Mother: Yadira Borrego
Emmanuel Simmons is the younger brother of Z'riyah Simmons. Emmanuel is making a name for strides in sports, with a budding career in American football.
Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton-Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Born: 14 May 2011
- Age: 13 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Shikoya Walton
Aaliyah is DMX's daughter with Shikoya Hartley (née Walton). Her father first introduced her publicly on stage in 2012 during a concert. Aaliyah's father named her after the late American singer Aaliyah Haughton, who died in a plane crash in 2001.
Sonovah Hillman Jr. Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Born: 22 August 2012
- Age: 12 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Sonovah Hillman Sr.
Sonovah Hillman Jr was born to the rapper and Sonovah Hillman Sr. She has released some songs and is raising money to raise awareness about substance abuse.
Exodus Simmons
- Gender: Male
- Born: 19 August 2016
- Age: 8 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Desiree Lindstrom
Exodus Simmons is one of DMX's sons born to him and his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom. According to Vibe magazine, Exodus has faced health problems after his mother revealed publicly that doctors had diagnosed her son with stage 3 kidney disease in 2022.
Aidyn and K'ydn Simmons (twins)
- Gender: Male
- Born: 5 December 2019
- Age: 5 years old (as of February 2025)
- Mother: Pebbles Junell
Aidyn and K'ydn Simmons are DMX's twins. Their mother is Pebbles Junell. K'ydn was born with Down syndrome, but his brother Aidyn is well. Despite the challenges, K'ydn's mother shares updates on Instagram about his progress, including his physical therapy and achievements.
Raven Barmer-Simmons (alleged)
- Gender: Female
- Born: 1994
- Age: 31 years old (in 2025)
- Mother: N/A
Raven Barmer-Simmons is a woman from Atlanta, Georgia, claiming to be DMX's child. She appeared six months after the rapper's passing, during the legal battles over DMX's estate.
FAQs
- How did DMX die and how old was he? Earl "DMX" Simmons died from a heart attack that led to a coma. He passed away one week after admission, on 9 April 2021 at the age of 50.
- What was DMX's cause of death? DMX's cause of death was a heart attack reportedly induced by substance abuse.
- How many kids did DMX have? The late rapper revealed that he had 17 kids. However, only 15 of DMX's children are known publicly.
- How old are DMX's children? DMX's children's ages range from five to 32 years old (as of this writing). His oldest child was born in 1992, while his youngest (twins) were born in 2019.
- How old is DMX's oldest child? Xavier is 32 years old (as of February 2025).
- Who are DMX's daughters? DMX's daughters are Sasha, Praise Mary-Ella Irene Simmons, Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton, Jada Oden, Z'riyah, Sonovah Hillman Jr, and Raven Barmer-Simmons (alleged).
- What happened with DMX's son? DMX's son, Exodus, was diagnosed with stage 3 chronic kidney disease in 2022.
- Did DMX have a wife? DMX was divorced but engaged (at the time of his death). His ex-wife was Tashera Simmons, who he married from 1999 to 2014. His fiancée was Desiree Lindstrom.
DMX's kids include Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and Praise Mary Ella with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and several others with different mothers. The beloved rapper fathered a total of 17 kids with multiple women. However, only 15 kids are known publicly.
Yen.com.gh recently shared a similar article on Roger Federer's kids. Federer is a well-known professional tennis player known for his decorated tennis career, from which he has won 20 Grand Slam titles.
Rodger Federer's fame has attracted immense public interest in his personal life. Fans are eager to uncover more about his kids. But who are they? Meet the tennis legend's adorable children in the article.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Chris Ndetei (Lifestyle writer) Christopher Ndetei is a reporter writer who joined the Yen team in May 2021. He graduated from the Machakos Technical College in 2009 with a diploma in ICT. Chris has over three years of experience in content creation and more than ten working in the hospitality industry. He covers lifestyle/entertainment, focusing on biographies, life hacks, gaming and guides. In 2023, Christopher finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach him at chrisndetei@gmail.com