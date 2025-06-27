Dancehall musician Shatta Wale won the hearts of many people when he displayed his humility as he responded to a viral interview of Kumawood actor Lil Win

In the video, Lil Win called out Shatta Wale for not promoting his movies. In response, the dancehall musician pleaded with him to forgive him and that he would do the needful

Many people pleaded with Shatta Wale to support Lil Win's movies, while others spoke about the dancehall musician's humility in the comments

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has responded to the complaint of Kumawood actor Lil Win for failing to promote his movies on his social media pages.

Shatta Wale responds to Lil Win's interview

In the interview, Lil Win expressed his disappointment in Shatta Wale for not promoting his movies on his social media platforms.

"Shatta Wale is not serious. He plays too much. Shatta, how can you see that my movie is trending and you do not post about it or even talk about it," Lil Win said in the exclusive interview with Airtym GH.

Shatta Wale, with his verified TikTok account, @shattawaleking, took to the comment section to respond to the statements Lil Win made during his interview with a blogger.

In the comment section, the dancehall musician noted that he did not see Lil Win's movies trending on social media.

Shatta Wale pleaded with Lil Win that after listening to his complaint, he was going to do the needful and post his movies on his social media pages.

The Amakor hitmaker concluded his message by begging for forgiveness from the talented Ghanaian actor and added three prayer hands emojis to express how sorry he was.

"Ano see oo my brother, I beg you Ade go post am 🙏🙏😂😂😂I beg you 🙏🙏🙏," Shatta Wale responded in the comment section.

Reactions to Lil Win's interview about Shatta Wale

Many people in the comment section pleaded with Shatta Wale to promote Lil Win's movies on his social media pages.

Others also admired Shatat Wale's humility and his response to Lil Win's plight, which he made in the interview.

The reactions of social media users to Shatta Wale's reply to Lil Win's statement in the interview are below:

LiL said:

"Wale kindly support him for us."

GODSWIRE said:

"Please Shatta we need ur support 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Princess Ang 😍🥰 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 sorry oooooo bro we are sorry Ok 😩😩😩."

JNR KUAMIE 💫💧 said:

"Take your time and let Shatta Wale trend before 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Princess Ang 😍🥰 said:

afiachantel said:

"😂😂😂SM pleas e support our King for us na we love you❤❤❤."

Lil Win’s movie to feature on Netflix, Amazon Prime & Airlines

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, landed a major milestone with his latest movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The actor and his team signed an international distribution deal that will see the film featured on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and in-flight entertainment on global airlines.

Following the announcement, social media users flooded Instagram and Facebook with reactions, celebrating the project’s global reach and praising the team’s achievement.

