Kumawood actor Lil Win lost his cool during an interview with a blogger who questioned his upcoming movie about Ibrahim Traoré, the transitional president of Burkina Faso

In the interview, the blogger asked Lil Win whether he sought permission from the Ghana Armed Forces before using military outfits for his film

Many people applauded the interviewer for being professional in calming Lil Win and getting him to continue with the interview

Kumawood actor Lil Win was not pleased when a blogger questioned his full-fledged military attire for his upcoming blockbuster movie, Ibrahim Traoré, which is about the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso.

Lil Win blasts blogger during interview

During a recent interview, a Ghanaian blogger asked Lil Win about his upcoming movie about Ibrahim Traoré, the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso.

The interviewer asked Lil Win whether he sought permission from the Ghana Armed Forces before wearing an official uniform for his upcoming movie.

The question did not sit well with the Kumawood actor, and he lashed out at the renowned blogger during the interview.

"Do not ask me stupid questions. Listen, do not ask me stupid questions. If you do not have sensible questions to ask me, leave," Lil Win told the blogger.

In the blogger's defence, he noted that he had a number of questions to ask Lil Win but he wanted to start from somewhere.

Lil Win almost walked out of the interview and alerted the blogger that they were in a residential area, hence there was no need to ask such questions.

"A president does not throw insults," the blogger said as he tried to calm down Lil Win.

Reactions to Lil Win blasting a blogger

Some Ghanaians educated the blogger about the military outfit Lil Win wore for his upcoming movie. They noted that the military outfit was one that was worn by the military in Burkina Faso and not in Ghana.

Others also hailed the interviewer for being professional and being able to calm down the Kumawood actor as he tried to storm off the interview.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of Lil Win losing his cool at a blogger for questioning his military outfit for the Ibrahim Traoré movie:

[SΔMUΣL MΔШULΩLΩ/]🙌❤️🕊 said:

"But the question he is asking is very important ooo."

AFRICAN GIANT said:

"The interviewer is a pro. He managed to get him back into the mood."

abenatutuwaa❤️ said:

"Tthis dress is not Ghana military uniform, it's just like the trousers and skirt ppl are wearing outside so don't ask him that."

Unrully De Genah said:

"Every question deserves the right answer 😅😂🤣

Ammedu Mohammedu said:

"I like the reply from Lil Win."

yesman said:

"Lil Win gave the best answer 😂😂😂."

Lil Win storms the market with soldiers

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win stirred excitement online after sharing a dramatic scene from his upcoming film, Captain Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero.

The scene showed Lil Win entering a bustling market flanked by uniformed military personnel, portraying the powerful presence of Burkina Faso’s transitional president, Ibrahim Traoré, on whom the movie is based.

The gripping clip sparked admiration from many Ghanaians, with fans applauding Lil Win's bold vision and production prowess in spotlighting African leadership through film.

