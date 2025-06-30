Nollywood veteran, Tom Njemanze, is reportedly down with prostate cancer and needs urgent medical attention

A colleague of the actor, Stanley Ontop, shared photos and details while making an appeal for funds to pay for surgery

The news of Tom Njemanze's sickness has triggered sad reactions from social media users

Veteran Nigerian actor Tom Njemanze is reportedly in a critical condition and needs medical attention.

The Nollywood ace is reported to be suffering from prostate cancer and needs to undergo surgery as soon as possible.

News of Njemanze's condition first emerged on social media on June 13, 2025, after a comedian, Aone De Comedian, shared photos of the actor in a hospital bed. The post indicated that Njemanze had been sick, and the social group he belonged to had visited him.

See the comedian's post below:

Tom Njemanze down with prostate cancer

While the initial announcement of Njemanze's sickness did not specify the ailment, Nollywood actor and producer Stanley Ajemba Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, indicated on Monday, June 30, 2025, the veteran was suffering from prostate cancer.

In a post on social media, Stanley indicated that his senior colleague had to undergo surgery to get better. He thus appealed for urgent financial support for Njemanze.

Stanley Ontop's post also showed heartbreaking footage of Njemanze hospitalised and requiring oxygen support while receiving intravenous treatment.

Who is Tom Njemanze?

Tom Njemanze, born on December 9, 1939, represents a generation of actors who helped establish Nollywood's foundation during its formative decades. Beyond his acting career, Njemanze was also known as a highlife musician, demonstrating the multi-talented nature that characterised many early Nigerian entertainment figures.

His filmography includes notable productions such as Tokunboh (1999), Igbotic Love (2014), Hitler (2007), Brain Box, Pounds and Dollars, Twin Brothers, and Magic Cap. These films span different eras of Nollywood's evolution, showcasing Njemanze's adaptability and enduring presence in the industry.

Perhaps most memorably, Njemanze established close working relationships with other Nollywood legends, including the late Sam Loco Efe, with whom he appeared in numerous productions. Stanley Ontop's fundraising appeal notably included vintage footage of Njemanze performing alongside both Nkem Owoh and Sam Loco Efe.

In his caption Stanley Ontop said:

"Hello guys, one of our Nollywood legends is sick and in need of urgent surgery….. Sir Tom Njamanze has been diagnosed with prostrate Cancer and he need your support to undergo surgery. Nothing is too small fams, help our legend live again

Send to this account 👇👇👇👇

"2062039853

"UBA

"Anita odiakaose."

Swipe below to see more Tom Njemanze images as shared by Stanley Ontop:

Reactions to Tom Njemanze's condition

Stanley Ontop's emotional appeal has resonated throughout the Nollywood community and social media. Many have expressed their willingness to contribute their widow's mite. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

susylicious157 said:

"Where is AGN??? AGN is supposed to take care of old actors 😢."

_______isabella001 said:

"I sent the little I have 🙏🏿I pray for God's healing over him."

asa_pretty1 said:

"If only he can go to Eleos Hospital in Umuahia, it won't even take up to 30 minutes to remove it, except it's already cancerous."

vic_spech12 said:

"Make Una send Watin Una get oh !! Divine healing no fit come down from heaven and heal him biko."

normally7227 said:

"As you are working in Nigeria, any company or agency you are working with should get you a contract and insurance. But all these uneducated people here talking nonsense will not take it seriously. This is what VDM will do, but someone who posted this will not agree."

Nollywood veteran Columbus Irosanga dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another veteran Nollywood actor, Columbus Irosanga, had passed away.

The news of his passing was broken by actress Hilda Dokubo, who took to social media to mourn her colleague.

Ironsanga's death, which followed that of Emmanuel France, triggered sad reactions from movie lovers and other social media users who shared their memories of him.

