Ola Michael, a media personality, has strongly cautioned Ghanaian celebrities against interacting with Ayisha Modi

The Neat FM presenter and UTV entertainment pundit questioned Ayisha Modi's character and her fascination with gravitating towards celebrities

Ola Michael particularly warned celebrities against accepting her help warning this might not be in their best interests during an interview on Neat FM

Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has issued a cautionary statement to Ghanaian celebrities regarding their associations with Ayisha Modi, asserting that she is not a trustworthy individual.

During a discussion on Neat FM, he raised concerns about Ayisha Modi’s motives for seeking connections with public figures in the entertainment industry.

Ola Michael emphasised the vulnerability of celebrities and urged them to be cautious when it comes to Ayisha Modi.

He advised them against seeking help from her, particularly in desperate situations, and suggested that accepting her assistance might not be in their best interest.

He also questioned the perception that Ayisha Modi is a consistent investor in the industry. Ola Michael pointed out her ongoing complaints about being mistreated by those she claimed to have supported, which raises doubts about her intentions.

He noted that nobody compelled Ayisha Modi to form relationships with celebrities; instead, she actively seeks these connections to attain personal validation and social status.

Abena Moet praises Ayisha Modi

Ghanaian media personality Abena Moet jokingly praised Ayisha Modi for investing in lots of projects, including the first cameras that were used to shoot Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

She had Ayisha Modi pay for legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba’s, surgeries.

Abena Moet alleged that Ayisha Modi claimed she gave Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu acres of land to start his estate.

The Neat FM presenter jokingly called on the government to organise a founder’s day for Ayisha Modi to celebrate her while she is still alive.

Ola Michael talks about Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Ola Michael discussed Shatta Wale’s exclusion from the Limann Hall Artiste Night concert scheduled for June 8, 2024.

He explained that this decision is rooted in a bond signed following an altercation between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards, which prohibited both artists from performing at the same venue simultaneously.

"Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were forced to sign a bail. We ought to make this public. According to the bond, they are not allowed to perform together at the same location. The bond is this. It is not and should not be permitted for the two of them to perform together."

"This is the bond that the police should have made public, but they chose not to talk about it," the police said, failing to even provide intervals. The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards for Mercury Quaye were the first casualty of this alliance. After invoicing the two artists for their appearances at the event without knowing the bond, he received many warnings from the police."

The video of Ola Michael addressing Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's beef is below:

Delay predicts Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's fallout

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about an old video of socialite Ayisha Modi's interview on the Delay Show from 2020, which surfaced online in 2025.

In the old video, Ayisha Modi pledged her loyalty to Stonebwoy, however, Delay seemed not be convinced since she knew that the social media personality was outspoken, and it was only a matter of time before she fell out with the BHIM Nation boss.

Years down the line, Delay's hunch turned out to be prophetic as Ayisha Modi became embroiled in a tiff with the dancehall musician, threatening to expose Stonebwoy's secrets online.

