Actor and comedian Lil Win clashed with a Ghanaian blogger who asked him questions about his tragic May 2024 car accident

The interviewer also asked why the actor had wrapped his luxury cars in stickers for his upcoming movie about Ibrahim Traoré

Many people applauded Lil Win for his response to the blogger's questions, while others pledged to attend the new film's premiere

Kumawood actor Lil Win lost his cool with a blogger when he asked him about why he decided to rebrand his luxury cars with stickers for his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero.

Lil Win has heated exchange during interview

During a recent interview with a Ghanaian blogger, concerns were raised about Lil Win seemingly not learning from his past.

It would be recalled that hours before the premiere of his movie A Country Called Ghana on May 25, 2024, the actor was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Amakom, Kumasi.

The incident involved his Mercedes-Benz covered in the stickers of his movie, with the accident unfortunately claiming the life of a three-year-old boy and leaving the child's father injured.

In light of this, the interviewer wanted to find out whether he would drive above the normal speed limit and crash the new car he had wrapped with stickers for his upcoming movie about the Burkinabe leader, Ibrahim Traoré.

The question did not sit well with the Kumawood actor, and he responded, saying:

"This is my last interview. Do not attend the movie premiere. This thing is in the past. Listen well. No one has committed a crime. No one can intentionally have a car accident. No one can intentionally use a car and get involved in an accident."

Lil Win explained that a car is a machine and that even the person driving at a lower speed can still get involved in an accident.

The Kumawood actor rhetorically asked the blogger whether he was not allowed to promote his movie just because of a past incident.

"When we talk about promotion, many people do not understand," Lil Win mentioned.

Reactions to Lil Win clash with interviewer

The reactions to the video interaction between Lil Win and the blogger are below:

dj papsy said:

"I really like the response Lil Win gave him. Just common sense 👏 👌."

Brà Felix said:

"Lil Win gave him a good response."

DKA said:

"In any serious country, Lil Win should be in JAIL by now, but because Ghana is a SICK COUNTRY, he has the guts to do the same thing. Same way AGRAADA was spared consistently in the past until recently."

Real Talent Display🫂😎 said:

"But low key Lil Win was very angry 😂."

Lil Win invites Burkina Faso Ambassador to movie premiere

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win had earned praise for the promotion of his upcoming film, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero.

In a recent video shared on social media, the film star officially invited the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana to attend the film’s premiere, scheduled for August 2, 2025.

The movie is inspired by the life and leadership of Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré, with many Ghanaians commending Lil Win for promoting his movie so boldly.

