Rising Ghanaian actor, Islamic Prince, has won the hearts of many people with his incredible acting skills

A video of him showing off his acting has caught the attention of actress Fella Makafui, TikToker Asantewaa, singer Sista Afia and several others

Many people encouraged the rising actor to continue making such videos, and that he would eventually fulfil his dream of becoming an actor

Actress Fella Makafui and songstress Sista Afia have hilariously mimicked the viral video of rising actor, Islamic Prince, who was seen showing off his acting.

Source: Instagram

Rising actor goes viral

Islamic Prince, who is on a quest to become a professional and well-known actor, has gone viral on social media after one of his videos caught the attention of many social media users.

The rising actor mentioned that it has always been his dream to be an actor, and he encouraged anyone who watched the video to rate his acting skills.

In that viral scene, Islamic Prince mentioned that he wanted to play the role of a Princess who was agitated because someone wanted to take their baby from them.

Covering his eyes and leaning backwards, he shouted action as he got into character. He took several deep breaths between lines while making serious facial expressions.

In light of this, many Ghanaians, including actress Fella Makafui, musician Sista Afia and TikToker Asantewaa, used the sound from Islamic Prince's viral video.

Islamic Prince's viral video

Fella Makafui mimicking Islamic Prince

Sista Afia mimicking Islamic Prince

Asantewaa lip-syncing Islamic Prince's video

Reactions to Islamic Prince's video going viral

Several people encoruaged Islamic Prince to do more of such videos, and that a movie production company in the country might recognise his talent.

Others also commended Fella Makafui, Sista Afia, Asantewaa and others for using the sound and making it a viral challenge.

The exciting reactions of social media users to the rising actor's viral video and that of the three Ghanaian celebrities are below:

Araba_life in China said:

"He’s a prince, a princess and a king 😫Nnipa baako titles bebree 😂."

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐧♞♟ 𝟒 𝐋𝐘𝐅 said:

"Eiiii Asantewaa I knew this boy is gonna suffer for ur hand😂😂😂."

NaNa_KoFi ✝️🎧🎙️⚽🇬🇭🇨🇭🇯🇲 said:

"This guy go trend wey e go over am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Reya bea said:

"Islamic Prince is now my favorite actor 😂😂😂."

Stina🦋🌹💐 said:

"The air in Ghana will even get exhausted 😂😂."

Fella Makafui, Sista Afia, and Asantewaa are dazzling in their respective outfits in photos. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa_, @fellamakafui and @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Medikal celebrates his manager Kofi Jam

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal went all out to celebrate his manager Kofi Jam's birthday in style. A trending video online showed the Planning & Plotting hitmaker celebrating Kofi Jam with several bundles of GH¢5 notes while he was getting a haircut.

The celebration did not end there. Medikal also hosted a plush breakfast party at his mansion to mark the occasion, which was filled with music, laughter, and the company of close friends.

Social media users praised Medikal for his generosity and loyalty, with many calling the gesture touching and thoughtful. Fans applauded the rapper for celebrating the people behind his success.

Source: YEN.com.gh