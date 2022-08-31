Ghanaians may know artists like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and KiDi for their hits but also know them for flaunting their children

Whenever these artists share videos of their fun time with their little ones, netizens cannot help but notice how entertaining these children are

In most cases, they are compared to their parents, with many hoping they grow up to become musicians themselves

Some Ghanaian musicians have passed their artistic genes to their little ones. These children can rap, sing or dance at an early age just like their parents and sometimes better. With artists like Gyakie, Akwaboah and Nana Yaa, whose parents are veteran musicians, Ghanaians can hope these little stars follow in their parents' footsteps and establish a music career.

KiDi, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie Photo Source: @kidimusic, @stonebwoy, @sarkodie

YEN.com.gh comes through with a compilation of moments these children have shown off their God-given talent, mostly as a freestyle.

1. Sarkodie

First on the list is the rap goddess Rapping Titi. Like her father Sarkodie, Titi can spit bars and switch up her style while staying on beat. In May 2020, the Ghanaian rapper released a video of a freestyle from his daughter and fans could not help but notice her timing, delivery and flow despite not understanding her lyrics. She also won hearts with her response to Sarkodie asking why she was rapping; she answered;

Because I need to rap.

2. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula, also known as CJ, is a star in the making. During a studio session with her father, Jidula showed off her singing skills over an uptempo instrumental. From her style and the words she mouthed, Jidula sang a verse and said, "you can also sing along," before proceeding to sing what sounds like a chorus. Fans of Stonebwoy admired CJ's focus and seriousness throughout the recording.

3. KiDi

KiDi's son, Zane, might be opting for a slightly different path from his father. While both love music, little Zane might be leaning toward becoming a rapper with hard-hitting bars after adopting the name, Firegod. In a video shared by Ghanaian actress Dela Seade, Zane can be seen rapping and making gestures like rappers. His styling also stood out as he had his cap turned to the back.

In addition to rapping, Zane Dwamena is a multi-talented boy who doubles as a hypeman and vlogger. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zane temporarily became a hypeman for his father while vlogging their car ride. From his energy, he can easily become the biggest hype MC.

4. Strongman

Strongman's daughter Simona Osei Strong has already made a name for herself as an influencer and baby model. Additionally, she is a talented dancer, budding singer and hype woman. In a recently posted video on Strongman's Instagram account, the three-year showed off her dance moves during a fun time.

She also participated in Strongman's Sing Your Name challenge, where she impressed his fans with her hype chants and her attempt to sing her father's song.

5. Medikal

Island Frimpong, daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, has already shown signs of stardom. Island, who just turned two, has displayed her talent since last year. At just a year old, she was seen excitedly snatching the microphone from her father in an attempt to sing.

After her second birthday, the daughter of the Ghanaian power couple gave a soulful performance while showing off her vocals, leading her father to plead with record label executives to sign Island.

