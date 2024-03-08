Ghanaian singer and songwriter Becca teased many of her fans with an unreleased song she performed at the recently held Women of Valour conference on March 7, 2024

Amidst cheers from guests inside the UPSA auditorium, Becca performed with passion as she displayed her incredible vocal range

Many people pleaded with her to release the song since they loved it, and others also applauded her for her incredible performance at the conference

Ghanaian musician Becca put up an electrifying performance at the 2024 edition of the Women of Valour conference held at the UPSA auditorium on March 7.

Becca performing at Women of Valour. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Becca teased fans with an unreleased song at the Women of Valour conference

During her performance at the Women of Valour conference, Becca got everyone in the UPSA auditorium standing on their feet, dancing and singing along to the songs she sang.

One song that got the crowd in their feelings and cheering her on was a romantic one, which she has not released.

Standing on the stage, the Yes I Do hitmaker sang with so much passion as she mesmerised the ears of guests with her soothing voice and vocal range.

The speakers for the event were Ghanaian film director and writer Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and South African television presenter Bonang Matheba.

Below is a video of Becca performing her unreleased song at the Women of Valour conference.

Reactions as Becca performed her unreleased song at the Women of Valour conference

The sweet tune of the song in the video melted the hearts of many of Becca's fans such that they pleaded with her to release the song. Others also applauded her for putting up a great performance at the conference.

gentil__jameel said:

So beautiful.

mrsoduroaddo_1 said:

Awesome the instrumentalist did excellent too

nana_hemaa_doronzy said:

Indeed she is an African woman

missann201512 said:

And she performed so well

vicky_abena_partey said:

Woman ❤️Mother of nature ❤️

abenalizzy9 said:

What a performance❤️

flow_4543 said:

Enjoyed the performance ❤️

Below is another video of Becca's performance at the Women of Valour conference.



