Kwadwo Sheldon, in a recent interview, criticised King Promise over his performance at the just-ended TGMA

The leader of the new media expressed his disappointment and hinted that the Artiste should start investing in his performance as his colleague Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy was the night's biggest winner, taking away seven awards, including the Artiste of the Year

Over the weekend, Ghanaians were thrilled to music's biggest night, Telecel Ghana Music Awards, with Stonebwoy taking home the top award for the night, Artiste of the Year.

The night saw many deserving winners and great performances from many nominees.

Kwadwo Sheldon Studios founder Kwadwo Sheldon expressed his disappointment with King Promise's performance in a recent video.

Kwadwo Sheldon (left) King Promise (right) Photo Credit: @kwadwosheldon, @iamkingpromise

Kwadwo Sheldon's take on King Promise's performance

In the video making rounds on social media, the new media leader didn't mince words about how he felt about King Promise's performance. He called the performance terrible and added that he couldn't put the issues concerning sound solely on the Artiste; however, for a brand as significant and touted as he has, he should have invested in getting his band and sound. He cited Stonebwoy as an example.

"King Promise, that was a terrible performance. I can't blame King Promise for the technical hitch in his sound, however, Stonebwoy came on stage, and everything was working. I heard he invested so much in his performance, and it reflected in his delivery. I don't want to believe King Promise was sabotaged because the sound was terrible in the auditorium, so I can imagine those who watched it at home," he said.

"I was disappointed. I know King Promise to be that guy who takes his craft seriously, so for something like this to happen in the midst of the hype surrounding his performance, I am not sure he was proud of his performance," he added.

Ghanaians react to Kwadwo Sheldon's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Kwadwo Sheldon's video.

Turkson said:

Stonebwoy own was already recorded live band that one is easier to sing over it than king promise own

Kobby_Easy said:

King promise performance de3 is not good at all last December rattray park “night with the stars” he gave us bad performance

NORVI ❤️ said:

king promise can bring the sea on stage next time yet he can't compere himself to the bhim president

Sheldon banned from Lil Win's movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win had banned some media personalities, including Kwadwo Sheldon, from attending the premiere of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

This comes after the Youtuber aired an episode criticising the movie's quality. In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win said he was unhappy with how Mr Logic and Kwadwo Sheldon critiqued his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

He said he accepts criticisms but did not like how Sheldon and Logic criticised the movie's trailer.

