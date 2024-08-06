Celebrated musician Diana Hamilton shared an adorable video to mark the wedding anniversary of her and her husband, Dr Joseph Hamilton

The Adom hitmaker wrote an emotional caption praising God for their marriage and shared her excitement about being married to him

The Instagram post got many people talking about their admiration for their bond, while others congratulated them

UK-based Ghanaian musician Dania Antwi Hamilton and her husband, Dr Joseph Hamilton, marked their 19th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2024, with an adorable video.

Diana Hamilton and hubby celebrate wedding anniversary

Diana shared a heartwarming video that contained memories she had made with her dear husband, Dr Hamilton.

In the video, the couple were all booed up as they kissed in some videos and others, they hugged tightly. In the caption of the post on her Instagram page, she hinted that her marriage lasting this long was all because of God's doing.

The Doing of the Lord hitmaker then congratulated her and her husband and hinted that she still loved him and would say I do again if they were ever to get married again.

"This is indeed the doing of the Lord. Happy anniversary to us. @drjosephhamilton I still do wai ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Reactions to the video of Diana Hamilton and her husband

Media personality Berla Mundi and many of Diana Hamilton's Instagram followers gushed over the beautiful bond between Diana Hamilton and her husband.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to their marriage anniversary video:

berlamundi said:

Awwww happy anniversary❤️

o_ahenkan said:

Wei y3 Anointing ODO 😂😂🔥🔥🔥😍😍

est9885 said:

Happy Anniversary Mr& Mrs Hamilton 💗💗💗 we love you

dr_ahadzi said:

It gets greater from here... blessed anniversary

acquaahjoan said:

Happy anniversary mummy, God continue to bless and flourish your union 🙏❤️

efetakyiwa said:

Awwwww😍😍😍😍 Congratulations Dr. and Mrs. Hamilton. We pray for more beautiful years ahead🎉🎉🎉

g.henewaa said:

Happy anniversary … and I tap into this blessing

