Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer KiDi showed that his son, Zane was a talented musician like he was after posting a video of

In the video, KiDi told his son that if he wanted cookies from him, he should freestyle a rap song, which he delivered in the video while rocking his cap backwards and making hand gestures

Many people in the comment section spoke about how talented Zane was as they shared positive reviews of his rap skills, and others admired the bond between father and son

Musician KiDi showed that music runs in the family after sharing a video of his son, Zane, flaunting his rapping skills.

KiDi's son, Zane, raps in the video. Image Credit: @kidiai

KiDi's son flaunts his rapping skills

In a video sighted on KiDi's TikTok page, he was seen pranking his son, Zane, as he was on a quest to show off his son's rapping skills.

The video started with the Touch It crooner showing off his incredible fashion style. He wore an oversized jersey shirt, stylish trousers, and a black trench coat.

In the video, he told his son to rap if he wanted to be offered cookies. Zane then proceeded to show off his rapping skills.

Rocking an oversized cap backwards, Zane made hand gestures while freestyling his rap song and dancing along to it.

KiDi's young son was dressed casually. He wore a white short-sleeved shirt and bottoms.

Reactions to Zane's rapping skills

KiDi's fervent fans, who reacted to the exciting video, noted that his son Zane would soon pursue music and would refer to this video when he grows older.

Others also likened KiDi and Zane's relationship to that of famous American YouTuber and rapper DDG and his son Hallo, whom he shares with actress and singer Halle Bailey.

The lovely reactions of social media users regarding the TikTok video of KiDi and his son are below:

#Leana 💞 said:

"Soon he will be telling us he started rapping when he was a kid 😂, love it though."

Annie said:

"He’s good tho😂😂."

_ny.konadu💕 said:

"The way he's moving his hands alone 😂❤️."

Amartey said:

"Small cookies you go give Zane, see how you dey stress our Super Star 💫 😂."

guise said:

"The paw with the cap 😂 should tell you he’s a 90’s rapper 😂😂💔."

Sarfoaaaa💫💝 said:

"Someone said" Ghana DDG and Halo"😂😂😂."

expensive dollar said:

"The swag and seriousness is even bigger than himself 😁😁."

_fiezelle🌹 said:

"He should have left something small err😂 why has he taken everything about his father?? guy guy paaa😂."

Kidi and Zane attempt Lomo Lomo challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Kidi and his son Zane attempted the dance challenge for his hit song, Lomo Lomo, which featured rapper Black Sherif.

The song's dance challenge went viral after KiDi released it on July 30, 2024, attracting top stars around the world, including NBA superstar Jimmy Butler.

The exciting video of KiDi and his son doing the challenge abroad captured the hearts of many social media users.

