Ginton, in an interview, shared the story behind his collaboration with Stonebwoy on the latter's newly released song, Jejereje

The Dutch guitarist and producer said that he and Stonebwoy collaborated on an unreleased song in 2019 before working on their Jejejere song

Ginton shared that he has received many positive feedback from Ghanaians since the song was released on Tuesday, September 24

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton has unveiled the story behind his music collaboration with Stonebwoy on the newly released Jejereje song.

Dutch guitarist Ginton speaks about his collaboration with Stonebwoy on the Jejereje song. Photo source: @gintonmusic @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Ginton speaks about his collaboration with Stonebwoy

In a recent interview with DJ Yoga, guitarist Ginton shared that Jejereje was not the first Stonebwoy song he featured on. He stated that he and Stonebwoy met for the first time in 2019 in Amsterdam and recorded a song that was never released.

The Amsterdam-based guitarist noted he was also involved in producing Stonebwoy's "Non Stop" reggae song from his 16-track fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, which was released on April 28, 2023.

He said:

"I met him in the studio in Amsterdam in 2019. We made a song but it was never released. We kept in contact. Three years later, we made a track called 'Non Stop'. It is from the 5th Dimension album. It is a reggae track. I produced that one as well. We also made one song in 2020 or something like that."

Ginton noted that he had previously worked on a portion of Jejereje's sound and shared a video of himself playing it, which went viral on social media and was promoted by the UEFA Champions League and other big platforms.

He said he finished the sound after getting positive reactions from people on social media and sent it to Stonebwoy, who recorded his vocals from Jejereje before sending it back to him on the same day.

He said:

"Our last collaboration (Jejereje) went very quickly because I had a video on my Instagram and TikTok that went viral. I had posted a guitar riff, and the Champions League shared the link and put one of the sounds in one of their videos and a few other platforms. I thought I had to finish this one because people already liked it before it became a song. I sent it to Stonebwoy and he sent it back with the vocals on Jejereje on the same day."

Ginton added that he received much positive feedback on social media from Ghanaians, who were impressed with the song and Stonebwoy's unique style.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's Jejereje video tops Ghanaian charts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's Jejereje video became the number one video on YouTube in Ghana a few days after its release.

The video also claimed the top spot on Ghana's Apple Music Top Videos charts (all genres).

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh