Emelia Brobbey, in a social media post, announced that she is set to release a new song titled Nsem Keka soon

The new song will mark the Kumawood actress' first exploits in music since she released Makoma in 2020

Emelia Brobbey's announcement about her upcoming song triggered excitement and anticipation among fans

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey has announced that she is set to release a new song for her fans.

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey is set to release a new song after a four-year music hiatus. Photo source: @emeliabrobbey

The movie star ventured into the music industry in 2019 with her debut single, Fame Kɔ, released on November 10. The song received generally negative reviews from many Ghanaians, who were critical of her vocals.

Many Ghanaians also advised the actress to quit doing music as many thought she was not born to be an artist as she had claimed.

Despite the criticism, Emelia Brobbey continued her foray into the music industry with three different songs, including collaborations with Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene, before she took a break in 2020 to focus on her acting career.

Emelia Brobbey set to release upcoming song

Emelia Brobbey took to his Instagram page to announce her return to making commercial music after her four-year hiatus.

The Kumawood actress also shared some details of her upcoming song, which is expected to be released soon on various digital music streaming platforms.

Emelia Brobbey shared a photo of the cover art of the upcoming song, titled Nsem Keka, and expressed her excitement for its release.

In the caption of the social media post, she wrote:

"A closed mouth catches no flies, my new song will be out soon my lovely family #NsemKeka🎶."

Emelia Brobbey's Nsem Keka song will mark her fifth musical project after her collaboration with Kuami Eugene on Makoma in 2020.

Check out Emelia Brobbey's social media post below:

Emelia Brobbey's upcoming song excites fans

Emelia Brobbey's announcement triggered reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming song's release. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

emeliabrobbey_addict commented:

"I can’t wait 🔥😍❤️."

joe_pilgrimmes commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊."

mr_ambassador__ commented:

"The Queen is bringing the heat back 🔥🔥👏."

owusujanet84 commented:

"We're waiting 😍😍❤️."

sheshatta commented:

"😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥Pls send it to me fast kraaa 👏👏👏."

cecilia221976 commented:

"l can’t wait ooo sis."

Emelia Brobbey details McBrown's impact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emelia Brobbey eulogised her colleague Nana Ama McBrown for playing a vital role in her acting career.

The Ghanaian actress shared that her fellow actress had helped her to settle when she started acting in the Kumawood movie industry.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

