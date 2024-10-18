Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan performed a live band rendition of the top charting song of musician King Palita, Aseda

The video was recorded inside Gyan's plush mansion as he displayed his beautiful, sweet voice while singing the song with passion

Many people talked about how talented he was behind the microphone as they showered him with praise in the comments

Retired Ghanaian professional footballer, Asamoah Gyan, performed a live band version of musician King Paluta's Aseda, and the video excited many fans.

Asamoah Gyan performs King Paluta's Aseda with a live band. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3 and @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan performs King Paluta's Aseda

In the video, Asamoah Gyan was seated on a high adjustable bar chair with a microphone fixed on an adjustable microphone stand.

The video was recorded inside his plush mansion, where he set up his live band and performed his renditions of songs.

He was dressed casually: He wore shorts, a white short-sleeved shirt, and white skippers. His hair was neatly cut and trimmed.

Gyan, who still holds the title of Africa's and Ghana's top goal scorer, sang King Paluta's Aseda with such passion and a sweet voice that it mesmerised many of his fans online.

Reacting to the video in Gyan's comment section on his Instagram page, King Paluta expressed excitement, saying,

"Alla heat 🔥🔥"

Asamoah Gyan singing King Paluta's Aseda.

Reactions to Asamoah Gyan's video

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu, rapper Praye TiaTia, and several others thronged the comment section to discuss Gyan's talent in music.

Below are the exciting reactions:

sonniebaduuk said:

"Gifted"

prayetietia said:

"Talent overload. Let’s hit the studios asap"

kborga99 said:

"Mr Baby Jet 🔥🔥🔥 God bless you and keep you for us always. ❤️u"

nii_kashitey said:

"Aletse….!!! ibi like you drink akpeteshie this morning ooo.. your voice be clear rough 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥"

grizz.b17 said:

"Aseda worship medley😂"

kwakuemma_classic said:

"Seriously @asamoah_gyan3 is super talented 🫡🫡"

chris_isyt said:

"U have proven u are truely a bleoobi ampa 😂😂"

Gyan performs Samini's hit song

YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, showed off his vocal skills as he performed dancehall musician, Samini's Gyai Shi.

The retired footballer gave a live band rendition of the tune, impressing fans and followers with his vocal skills.

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians showered praise on the ex-footballer, highlighting his vocal ability.

Source: YEN.com.gh