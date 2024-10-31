Easy piano songs perfect for beginners: Top 10 simple tunes to learn

Are you looking for songs to practice with as a novice piano player? You'll be pleased to know plenty of uncomplicated songs are available online. From classic tunes to nursery rhymes, beginner-friendly melodies are ideal for any practising pianist. Discover some easy piano songs, best for beginners in this piece.

When compiling this list of easy piano songs perfect for beginners, we used data from various music platforms, including Sheet Music Plus, Ultimate Guitar, and Hal Leonard. The list features letter notes for the right hand, including the finger positions: 1 (thumb), 2 (index), 3 (middle), 4 (ring), and 5 (pinky).

Easy piano songs perfect for beginners

Starting with the piano can feel challenging, but choosing the right songs can simplify learning. Beginner-friendly pieces build foundational skills and rhythm. Simple songs help beginner pianists gain confidence without feeling overwhelmed. Here are ten easy piano songs with letters for beginners.

Song Difficulty Happy Birthday to You 1/10 Mary Had a Little Lamb 1/10 Row, Row, Row Your Boat 1/10 Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star 2/10 I Love You (Barney Song) 2/10 Itsy Bitsy Spider Traditional 2/10 London Bridge is Falling Down 2/10 Jingle Bells 3/10 Ode to Joy 3/10 Yankee Doodle 3/10

1. Happy Birthday to You

Artist/composer: Mildred J. Hill and Patty Hill

Mildred J. Hill and Patty Hill Difficulty: 1/10

If you are looking for easy piano sheet music, Happy Birthday to You is an ideal choice for beginners. It is familiar, joyful, and straightforward, making learning easy and helping new pianists practice timing, coordination, and critical changes without difficulty.

This piece is also a great introduction to playing music for an audience, as it's a favourite at celebrations everywhere.

Lyrics:

Happy Birthday to you,

Happy Birthday to you,

Happy Birthday, dear [name],

Happy Birthday to you!

Here are the keys and notes to play Happy Birthday to You:

Letter notes range (G' higher note): G, A, B, C, D, E, F, G'

G, A, B, C, D, E, F, G' Letter notes (melody): G, G, A, G, C, B; G, G, A, G, D, C; G, G, G', E, C, B, A; F, F, E, C, D, C

G, G, A, G, C, B; G, G, A, G, D, C; G, G, G', E, C, B, A; F, F, E, C, D, C Finger positions: 1, 1, 2, 1, 4, 3; 1, 1, 2, 1, 5, 4; 1, 1, 5, 3, 1, 2, 3; 4, 4, 3, 1, 2, 1

2. Mary Had a Little Lamb

Artist/composer: Sarah Josepha Hale, John Roulstone

Sarah Josepha Hale, John Roulstone Difficulty: 1/10

Mary Had a Little Lamb is an English nursery rhyme of nineteenth-century American origin. Its smooth, repetitive melody and single notes make it a go-to piece for introducing young learners to the piano. The familiar tune makes it a favourite among students starting their musical journey.

Lyrics:

Mary had a little lamb,

Little lamb, little lamb,

Mary had a little lamb,

Its fleece was white as snow.

Here is how to play Mary Had a Little Lamb:

Letter notes range: C, D, E, F, G

C, D, E, F, G Letter notes (melody): E, D, C, D, E, E, E; D, D, D, E, G, G; E, D, C, D, E, E, E; E, D, D, E, D, C

E, D, C, D, E, E, E; D, D, D, E, G, G; E, D, C, D, E, E, E; E, D, D, E, D, C Finger positions: 3, 2, 1, 2, 3, 3, 3; 2, 2, 2, 3, 5, 5; 3, 2, 1, 2, 3, 3, 3; 3, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1

3. Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Artist/composer: Eliphalet Oram Lyte

Eliphalet Oram Lyte Difficulty: 1/10

Row, Row, Row Your Boat is a simple and familiar tune of American origin. Its repetitive structure helps beginner piano players gain confidence in finger coordination. This song also introduces players to the basics of melody and harmony, as it's often sung in a round.

Lyrics:

Row, row, row your boat,

Gently down the stream.

Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily,

Life is but a dream.

How to play Row, Row, Row Your Boat:

Letter notes range (C' higher note): C, D, E, F, G, C'

C, D, E, F, G, C' Letter notes (melody): C, C, C, D, E; E, D, E, F, G; C’-C-’C', G-G-G, E-E-E, C-C-C; G, F, E, D, C

C, C, C, D, E; E, D, E, F, G; C’-C-’C', G-G-G, E-E-E, C-C-C; G, F, E, D, C Finger positions: 1, 1, 1, 2, 3; 3, 2, 3, 4, 5; 1-1-1, 5-5-5, 3-3-3, 1-1-1; 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

4. Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

Artist/composer: Traditional

Traditional Difficulty: 2/10

What is the easiest song to play on the piano? 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star' is among the most straightforward songs. A childhood classic, this familiar tune is an ideal starting point. Its simple melody with a repetitive structure uses six keys on the modern keyboard.

Lyrics:

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

Up above the world so high,

Like a diamond in the sky.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are!

Here is how to play Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star:

Letter notes range: C, D, E, F, G, A

C, D, E, F, G, A Letter notes (melody): C, C, G, G, A, A, G; F, F, E, E, D, D, C; G, G, F, F, E, E, D; G, G, F, F, E, E, D; C, C, G, G, A, A, G; F, F, E, E, D, D, C

C, C, G, G, A, A, G; F, F, E, E, D, D, C; G, G, F, F, E, E, D; G, G, F, F, E, E, D; C, C, G, G, A, A, G; F, F, E, E, D, D, C Finger positions: 1, 1, 5, 5, 6, 6, 5; 5, 5, 4, 4, 3, 3, 2; 5, 5, 4, 4, 3, 3, 2; 1, 1, 5, 5, 6, 6, 5; 5, 5, 4, 4, 3, 3, 2

5. I Love You (Barney theme song)

Artist/composer: Lee Bernstein, Joyce Slocum, C. Russell Riddle, and Joseph Kenneth Philips

Lee Bernstein, Joyce Slocum, C. Russell Riddle, and Joseph Kenneth Philips Difficulty: 2/10

I Love You, popularised by the children's TV show Barney & Friends, is among the most popular easy piano songs for kids. Its clarity and recurrence make it ideal for fresh piano players learning primary rhythms and chord transitions.

Lyrics:

I love you, you love me,

We're a happy family,

With a great big hug and a kiss from me to you,

Won't you say you love me too?

How to play I Love You (Barney Song):

Letter notes range: C, D, E, F, G, A

C, D, E, F, G, A Letter notes (melody): G, E, G, G, E, G; A, G, F, E, D, E, F; E, F, G, C, C; C, C, C, D, E, F, G; G, D, D, F, E, D, C

G, E, G, G, E, G; A, G, F, E, D, E, F; E, F, G, C, C; C, C, C, D, E, F, G; G, D, D, F, E, D, C Finger positions: 5, 3, 5, 5, 3, 5; 4, 5, 4, 3, 2, 3, 4; 3, 4, 5, 1, 1; 1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; 5, 2, 2, 4, 3, 2, 1

6. Itsy Bitsy Spider

Artist/composer: Traditional

Traditional Difficulty: 2/10

What is the 5-key piano song for beginners? The playful children's tune Itsy Bitsy Spider is a fun 5-key piano song for beginners. Its gentle, climbing melody reflects the story of the spider, making it easy to visualise and remember the notes.

Lyrics:

The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the waterspout.

Down came the rain and washed the spider out.

Out came the sun and dried up all the rain,

And the itsy bitsy spider climbed up the spout again.

How to play Itsy Bitsy Spider:

Letter notes range: C, D, E, F, G

C, D, E, F, G Letter notes (melody): G, C, C, C, D, E, E; E, D, C, D, E, C; E, E, F, G; G, F, E, F, G, E; C, C, D, E, E; D, C, D, E, C, C; G, C, C, C, D, E, E; E, D, C, D, E, C

G, C, C, C, D, E, E; E, D, C, D, E, C; E, E, F, G; G, F, E, F, G, E; C, C, D, E, E; D, C, D, E, C, C; G, C, C, C, D, E, E; E, D, C, D, E, C Finger positions: 5, 1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 3; 3, 2, 1, 2, 3, 1; 3, 3, 4, 5; 5, 4, 3, 4, 5, 3; 1, 1, 2, 3, 3; 2, 1, 2, 3, 1, 1; 5, 1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 3; 3, 2, 1, 2, 3, 1

7. London Bridge is Falling Down

Artist/composer: Traditional

Traditional Difficulty: 2/10

A classic nursery rhyme, 'London Bridge is Falling Down' is among easy piano songs for beginners. Its repetitive and simple melody encourages confidence and helps reinforce finger movements across a basic scale.

Lyrics:

London Bridge is falling down,

Falling down, falling down.

London Bridge is falling down,

My fair lady!

How to play London Bridge is Falling Down:

Letter notes range: C, D, E, F, G, A

C, D, E, F, G, A Letter notes (melody): G, A, G, F, E, F, G; D, E, F, E, F, G; G, A, G, F, E, F, G; D, G, E, C

G, A, G, F, E, F, G; D, E, F, E, F, G; G, A, G, F, E, F, G; D, G, E, C Finger positions: 5, 6, 5, 4, 3, 4, 5; 2, 3, 4, 3, 4, 5; 5, 6, 5, 4, 3, 4, 5; 2, 5, 3, 1

8. Jingle Bells

Artist/composer: James Lord Pierpont

James Lord Pierpont Difficulty: 3/10

Jingle Bells is a festive classic and one of the best easy-piano Christmas songs. With its recognisable melody and upbeat tempo, this song is perfect for building confidence in finger movements. The repetitive chorus makes it enjoyable and achievable for players just starting.

Lyrics (chorus):

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

Oh, what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh!

How to play Jingle Bells:

Letter notes range: C, D, E, F, G

C, D, E, F, G Letter notes (melody): E, E, E, E, E, E, E, G, C, D, E; F, F, F, F, F, E, E; E, E, E, D, D, E, D, G

E, E, E, E, E, E, E, G, C, D, E; F, F, F, F, F, E, E; E, E, E, D, D, E, D, G Finger positions: 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 5, 1, 2, 3; 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 3, 3; 3, 3, 3, 2, 2, 3, 2, 5

9. Ode to Joy

Artist/composer: Ludwig van Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven Difficulty: 3/10

Beethoven's Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 is a beloved beginner piece. Its uplifting melody and straightforward structure make it perfect for introducing classical music simply and engagingly. This Ludwig van Beethoven piece has a steady pace and easy-to-follow notes.

Lyrics (translated):

Joyful, joyful, we adore thee,

God of glory, Lord of love;

Hearts unfold like flowers before thee,

Opening to the sun above.

How to play Ode to Joy:

Letter notes range: C, D, E, F, G

C, D, E, F, G Letter notes (melody): E, E, F, G, G, F, E, D; C, C, D, E, E, D, D; E, E, F, G, G, F, E, D; C, C, D, E, D, C, C

E, E, F, G, G, F, E, D; C, C, D, E, E, D, D; E, E, F, G, G, F, E, D; C, C, D, E, D, C, C Finger positions: 3, 3, 4, 5, 5, 4, 3, 2; 1, 1, 2, 3, 3, 2, 2; 3, 3, 4, 5, 5, 4, 3, 2; 1, 1, 2, 3, 2, 1, 1

10. Yankee Doodle

Artist/composer: Traditional

Traditional Difficulty: 3/10

Yankee Doodle is an enjoyable classic American folk song for beginners. Its lively rhythm and catchy melody provide a great introduction to timing and hand coordination. This patriotic song is perfect for players eager to expand their repertoire with something upbeat and recognisable.

Lyrics:

Yankee Doodle went to town,

A-riding on a pony,

Stuck a feather in his cap,

And called it macaroni.

How to play Yankee Doodle:

Letter notes range (E' and F' higher notes): E, F, G, A, B, C, D, E', F'

E, F, G, A, B, C, D, E', F' Letter notes (melody): C, C, D, E', C, E', D; G, C, C, D, E', F', E', D; C, B, G, A, B, C, C

C, C, D, E', C, E', D; G, C, C, D, E', F', E', D; C, B, G, A, B, C, C Finger positions: 1, 1, 2, 3, 1, 3, 2; 5, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 3, 2; 1, 7, 5, 6, 7, 1, 1

What song should you learn first on piano?

A great first song to learn on the piano is 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star'. Its simple, familiar melody and repetitive structure make it ideal for beginners to practice critical recognition, hand placement, and basic rhythm.

How to teach yourself piano songs?

Teaching yourself to play the piano is possible with a structured approach and patience. Tips to follow include:

Choose the right music, one that is at your level.

Make sure the sheet music is of high quality.

Learn two sections of music at a time. Repeat to perfect before moving on.

Practice hands separately (the right hand is the most common for beginners).

Try and go slow. Also, be consistent.

These easy piano songs will offer a great starting point for beginners embarking on a new musical journey. They are simple and catchy, making them adaptable and best used as teaching material for learners. However, it is worth noting that individual progress may vary based on personal learning pace and experience.

