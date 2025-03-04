Bisa Kdei has released a new song, Son, in which he has impressed his fans with his delivery of rap

The Highlife music star, known as a prolific singer, engaged in a lyrical conversation between a father and son on the song

Bisa's delivery has left many of his fans and admirers showering praises on him as a versatile artiste

Music journalist, Myers Hansen, in a quick chat with YEN.com.gh also heaped praises on Bisa

Ghanaian Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has shown his versatility with the release of his latest project, Son.

The latest single has the singer surprising fans by fusing rap into his music. Even though he has the reputation of a versatile artiste who masterfully bridges traditional Highlife and contemporary music styles, rap has never been his mainstay.

Remaining rooted in the Highlife genre, Bisa Kdei's new release proves his ability to experiment with different styles as a versatile artiste.

In Son, Bisa Kdei takes on a dual role, portraying himself and his father in a lyrical conversation.

While he has predominantly focused on Highlife, incorporating elements from other genres has been a hallmark of his career, which has made him stand out among his peers.

The single Son represents not only a personal evolution but also an attempt to resonate with fans who appreciate diverse musical expressions.

Watch Bisa Kdei's new music video below:

The song has been well-received and has almost 8,000 views a few hours after its release on YouTube on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Ghanaians hail Bisa Kdei's versatility

The new song released by Bisa Kdei has impressed many of his fans. Some took to the comment section to express their admiration for him and his versatility.

@Carmastudios-i3q never the rap side of Bisa:

"Wow, rapping. This is surprising to me I didn’t know you could rap."

@Jei-ti referred to earlier criticisms of Bisa's talent:

"Bisa Kdei, you make them jealous because they said you can't do it this way, and you've done it. Kdei!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🎉"

@JessieBoakye couldn't believe it was Bisa on the song:

"Wooow is that bisa? Crazyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy this’s crazyyyyyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Calstar59 observed that rappers and singers are switching roles:

"Rappers are singing so now Bisa bore, he start dey rap 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥."

@djaf5204 said:

"Wow, I love Bisa Kdei for his heavenly voice, but I didn’t know he had bars like this."

Bisa Kdei is highly talented

For music journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen, it was not surprising that Bisa Kdei could switch between singing and rapping.

Accoring to him, Bisa is one of the most talented Ghanaian artistes around, especially when it comes to songwriting; hence, writing and delivering rap may come to him naturally.

"Maybe it is a part of him he had not explored, but looking at his songwriting capabilities, he has what it takes to deliver very decent rap lines and I must commend him for this one. It is impressive," he said.

Bisa Kdei releases visuals for Yenkodi song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bisa Kdei had released a music video for Yenkodi, which sparked controversy weeks ago.

Released in October 2024, the song had been deemed political by a section of Ghanaians, including Accra FM's Nana Romeo, because of its lyrics.

However, the video shows the song's theme to be perseverance and celebration and has been praised by fans.

