Famous Ghanaian singer Kumai Eugene has opened up about his Christian faith and this gospel song collection during an interview on Joy Prime

The Angela crooner spoke about the gospel songs he recorded before joining Lynx and how he sometimes sells them or gives them out for free, and he explained the reasoning behind it

The former Lynx Entertainment signee also opened up about his relationship with his former manager and boss, Richie Mensah, and the advice he gave him before leaving the record label

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about his Christian faith and the unreleased gospel songs he has recorded.

Kuami Eugene speaks about gospel songs

In an exclusive interview on Joy Prime, Kuami Eugene, who is well known for his chart-topping circular hits, spoke about his unwavering faith in God and how it has significantly shaped his personal and professional journey.

The talented singer, who also wrote gospel singer Empress Gifty's Watch Me, left many people in awe when he addressed rumours about a potential gospel project. He noted that he already has a fully completed gospel album, which he worked on before signing with Lynx Entertainment.

“It is an entire gospel album, and it is still there. Sometimes, I sell songs from it. Other times, I give them away for free, if God directs me to do so. This is because it could change someone’s life,” he disclosed.

The Belinda crooner noted that his spirituality was more than just music, and explained that it was a lifestyle. He emphasised that his desire to help others stems from his belief that blessings were meant to be shared, showing a profound sense of gratitude and purpose.

He also took the opportunity to reflect on the impact of his mentor and former manager, Richie Mensah, on his career and their relationship.

Kuami Eugene credited Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, his former record label, with recognising his potential and helping him grow both as an artist and an individual.

In the same Joy Prime interview, the celebrated Kuami Eugene described their relationship as transformative, expressing deep appreciation for Richie's guidance and opportunities on his music career.

Kuami Eugene's interview on Joy Prime

