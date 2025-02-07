Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini is reported to be working on an upcoming album and it is said to be featuring South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir

The album would be his eighth, however details on other musicians whom he would feature have not been disclosed

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement at the great news

Exclusive news from the camp of Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini suggested that a legendary collaboration was in the making.

Samini to collab with Soweto Gospel Choir

According to reports, the celebrated Ghanaian dancehall legend Samini was working on a project with South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir, a three-time Grammy-winning South African gospel music group.

For days, Samini has been using cryptic social media posts to hint at a new project for his fervent fans. One recurring element was the 8-ball from the game of billiards, sparking speculation about the significance of the number in his upcoming work.

Fans believed the highly anticipated album might be titled "Originate" or "Originator," which is derived from one of Samini’s social media posts that read “ORIGIN8A.” This clever wordplay, incorporating the number 8, fueled excitement about the meaning behind the project.

The much-anticipated collaboration between Samini and the Soweto Gospel Choir is expected to be a masterpiece, blending Afro-dancehall and gospel influences into a unique and powerful sound.

With both acts known for their rich musicality and deep-rooted cultural expressions, this project promises to be a game-changer in the African music scene. Fans eagerly await an official announcement and the release of what could be one of the most groundbreaking musical collaborations of the year.

Reactions to Samini's collab with Soweto Gospel Choir

Many Ghanaians in the comment section expressed excitement about the collaboration between Samini and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media to the collaboration:

oguaabakojo said:

"This sounds very creative."

pacify_kay said:

"Why He no feature Bethel Revival rather???"

miminspired said:

"I am here for it!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@jim_bizzil said:

"#akyesaaaa Olele I think the #Origin8A could also mean Originator in my view."

@OleleSalvador said:

"Ooo wow! I didn’t even think about it that way saf! E Dey make too much sense; chop knuckle 👊🏾😅."

@JosephN19728948 said:

"Confirmation 👍 to the king samini Akyeesaaaaaa."

