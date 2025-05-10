Gospel singer Great Ampong got many people talking about his new look when he shared a video on his TikTok page

In the video, the gospel singer had fair skin as he exercised and spoke about the importance of visiting one's village

Many people talked about how youthful he looked in the video, while others spoke about his fair and radiant skin

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer The Great Ampong has caused a stir on social media after flaunting his new and youthful look in a video.

Great Ampong flaunts new look

Great Ampong on TikTok shared a video giving his fervent followers a look into his workout routine and how he was enjoying his time vacationing in his hometown.

In the video, he was seen using two lightweight dumbbells for arm workouts while using a stepper and exercising outdoors.

Sharing a few words while breathing heavily due to the physical exercise, the Apology hitmaker noted that he was spending time in his hometown, and he encouraged others to do the same.

"At times, you have to leave the big cities and visit your hometown. I have come to my village. I will be spending four days with my family and friends," he said in the video.

Great Ampong noted that his highlight of the trip would be the various Ghanaian meals he would be enjoying.

He noted that he would be eating Cassava leaves stew known as Kontonmire, garden eggs stew with boiled plantain known as Ampesi, and take in some herbal drinks before retiring to Accra.

"At times, you might have built a house in East Legon, but return to your village. Come home for a bit," he advised.

Reactions to Great Ampong's new look

One thing many people in the comment section noticed was Great Ampong's fair and bright skin. People were of the assertion that he was bleaching his skin.

Other social media users also admired his healthy lifestyle, as they saw him working out using dumbbells.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Great Ampong showing off his radiant skin and his workout routine:

Ericus said:

"I thought it was the musician oo ei! Wei de3 his picture oo."

Selorm_Jay_Official🌐🌐 said:

"What is Ghana Micheal Jackson doing?? 😡😡"

kafal Mahama said:

"Senior your color come waaa... nice one."

Adjoa Sika Gadaffi said:

"SDA nii a ɔpor ne hu asan nsu ayɛ jel boi🙈💔🤔."

this boy said:

"what's the name of this training? plz 🙏🤔."

Ratty’s Collections 👖👕 said:

"You are looking nice 👍😅."

presdo gh said:

"aahhaaahhn, now we've seen the reason why u are not growing older."

Asante Gyimah19 said:

"3nny3 de3 ehia nie stop bleaching."

