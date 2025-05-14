TGMA 2025 Artist of the Year, King Promise, has opened up about his kind of women in a recent interview

He noted that he does not look at the physical appearance of a lady, but rather her energy and how that person connected with him

Many people in the comment section of the video admired his response to the question and tagged it as mature

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise opened up about his type of woman and how any lady would win his love and be in a relationship with him.

King Promise opens up about his kind of woman. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise's type of woman

In an exclusive interview with Dr Poundz on HitzFM's Hitz Gallery, King Promise was asked to describe what his kind of woman was.

He said that he loved a woman who was sweet. Explaining further, he noted that when he was growing up, it was more about what was pleasing to the eyes in terms of physical features, but currently, he was more interested in a lady's energy.

The 2025 winner of the TGMA Artist of the Year noted that if he loved a lady, he loved her regardless of how she looked. He added that he had dated women of different body types, be it bosom, a huge behind or one with a pretty face.

"It goes beyond that. I like someone who can stimulate my mental, we have a connection. it is not just because I like you. If it id just nyash I like, there is somebody who has a bigger nyash than you. If it is juts face I like, there is someone who is going to be prettier than you. It does not mean you go to the next person," he said.

The Terminator crooner noted that being in a relationship with someone has to do with a connection rather than physical appearance.

When asked about marriage by the host Dr Poundz, since he released a music video to his Favourite Story song with rapper Sarkodie and singer OliveTheBoy, which had a traditional wedding setting, King Promise noted that marriage was not in his books currently.

Reactions to King Promise's preferences in women

King Promise's definition of his kind of woman won the admiration of many of his fans on social media. Many of them tagged him as a very mature man who knew what he wanted in a woman.

The reactions of Ghanaians to King Promise's interview on HitzFM are below:

succ_dj said:

"Matured man is talking I guess 🔥."

nana_kwame_antwi_agyapong said:

"More of chemistry 🧪 than Biology."

jeansonthelowgh said:

"Connection 💯 with a little finesse 🔥🔥🔥."

King Promise being awarded the TGMA 2025 Artist of the Year. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

D Black speaks about his ideal woman

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur D Black set the record straight about his preferences when it comes to women.

Contrary to popular belief, the Vera hitmaker noted that the Ghanaian female celebrities he often socialises with were not his type.

In a candid interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, D Black dismissed rumours linking him romantically to women signed under his Black Avenue Muzik label. He clarified that he was more attracted to career-driven, corporate women rather than flashy public figures or so-called slay queens.

