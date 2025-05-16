Babette Van Aaalst, the baby mama of Ghanaian musician KiDi, is taking over social media after unveiling herself as Zane's mother

This comes after she posted a picture of herself and Zane attending a friend's wedding and wrote a beautiful message to commemorate Mother's Day

YEN.com.gh has put together beautiful pictures of the serial entrepreneur who has worked with A-list musicians and DJs

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician KiDi's baby mama, Babette Van Aaalst, is the centre of attention after she publicly unveiled herself as Zane's mother on Mother's Day.

Beautiful pictures of KiDi's baby mama, Babette Van Aaalst.

Source: Instagram

Pictures and video of KiDi's baby mama

Babette dazzles in casual wear

Babette attended a Debonair Afrik event where she rocked a fitwear comprising a pink mini skirt that flaunted her fine legs and a gymwear tank top.

She completed her sporty look by wearing white sneakers and a pair of long socks. She gave a straight pose while standing by a tall black rail.

Modelling for a photoshoot

KiDi's baby mama looked radiant in a tie and dye patterned and styled dress for a photoshoot for the international brand Le Jardin Secret. Her outfit was a bralette with tied straps and a long and flowing pleated skirt.

Her makeup made her look even more beautiful, and in one of the slides, she was captured admiring her beauty after the makeup artist was done making her up.

Babette wore a black bone straight wig with a touch of pinkish colour that made her stand out.

Wedding guest look

In this look, the Touch It crooner's baby mama attended the wedding of her friends, Matt and Nef. She looked radiant in a colourful fitted dress with oink lace sleeves.

She looked younger and youthful with a pixie haircut and soft glam makeup. She accessorised her look by carrying a rectangular purse designed with the $100 print.

Spending time with her son Zane

Babette flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup in this picture. Looking at her casual outfit and the setting where the picture was taken indicated that she was probably at the outdoor section of a restaurant.

The second slide was a hidden picture of her son, Zane. They were seen drawing the heart shape with their fingers without Zane's full face showing.

With the cryptic caption, it looked like KiDi's baby mama wanted to keep that aspect of her life private. She hinted that the child in the second slide was "Somebody's Mama" and in the second line of her caption, she wrote the first letter of Zane's name and added a red balloon and heart emojis.

Babette in a corporate look

Babette, who has worked on international team projects for Puma, Airtel, Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Wizkid, Ghanaian-American singer Moliy and British singer Rebecca Garton, turned heads in a corporate look.

She wore an unbuttoned brown blazer, a black top and a pair of jeans to match her casual yet corporate look.

She rocked blonde knotted braids with the ends perfectly curled. She styled her braids into a high ponytail with the curled ends hanging over her shoulders.

KiDi and his family

Pictures of KiDi, his baby mama and their son Zane.

Source: Instagram

KiDi’s baby mama unveils herself

