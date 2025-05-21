Dancehall musician Shatta Wale made a diss song for content creator and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

This comes after he rejected the musician's offer for help after the estate in which he resides got flooded

The song caused a stir on social media, sparking a debate on social media about the ongoing feud

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale made a diss song for famous YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon after a feud sparked between them over the latter's rejection of the former's offer for help.

This comes after the renowned content creator shared videos of the estate in which he resides succumbing to the heavy rainfall on May 18, 2025.

Kwadwo Sheldon Reacts to Shatta Wale’s Diss Song to Him After He Rejected His Help, Video

Shatta Wale's diss song to Kwadwo Sheldon

On May 20, 2025, a video of Shatta Wale's recorded diss song to Kwadwo Sheldon took over social media, causing a stir.

This comes after Shatta Wale offered to help Kwadwo Sheldon when his estate was submerged in the heavy rains on Sunday.

In reacting to the diss song, the content creator shared it on his X account and wrote a caption laughing at the song.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 naah bro awww! Awww awww😂😂😂😂😂."

Sheldon also made another comment to the song, talking about how much the On God crooner loved him to the extent that he entered his studio and recorded a song about him.

In scoring the feud between them, Sheldon noted that they were level.

"He loves me bro.. that be why I say now ebe 1-1.. make we sit den talk like men.. cos how ?😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Shatta Wale's diss song to Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon's reaction to the diss song

Reactions to Shatta Wale's diss song to Kwadwo Sheldon

The reactions are below:

@1BongoIdeas said:

"Shatta too why you go enter studio go record music for this? We need music against galamsey, flood and other social issues. You Dey waste your voice on this? Disappointed buh not surprised!"

@Andy_Shanton26 said:

"Kwasia nnwom Everyday Self Acclaimed A-list Artiste."

@SamTuga44 said:

"Track enter but this year no free hype. Masa."

@1Realbasit said:

"Beef aside this shows the brilliance of Shatta Wale. No writers. He just enters the studio and records. He’s an expert in his field that’s nice."

@bandile_bellos said:

"That be why I dey rate Shatta o. Say piiiiiiiìiii, He go use you do song rightnow then cash out 🤣🤣🤣..Time no dey 😂😂😂😂😂 @shattawalegh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🌧🌧🌧🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾."

@samuel_baaT said:

"Millions will be made this week.....both side are winning....Sheldon go do video shatta go do audio."

Accra Floods: Kwadwo Sheldon and Shatta Wale reignite their feud. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @kwadwosheldon

Shatta Wale laughs at Kwadwo Sheldon’s flooded estate

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale reignited his long-standing feud with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon after reacting to viral footage of Sheldon walking through his flooded estate.

The incident occurred on May 18, 2025, following heavy rains in Accra that left several areas submerged. In the video, Sheldon is seen wading through knee-deep water in his home’s compound—a clip that quickly made rounds online.

Responding with sarcasm, Shatta Wale shared the video and labeled Sheldon Terminator 25, poking fun at his soaked appearance and resilient gait.

The jab came shortly after Sheldon publicly rejected Shatta Wale’s offer of support, leading to a flurry of online reactions. Social media users have since been divided, with some defending Sheldon and others praising Shatta’s unfiltered humour.

