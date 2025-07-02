Ayisha Modi penned an emotional letter to Cherissa, Shatta Wale's first child, on her 15th birthday

She called the musician's child her goddaughter and reflected on a prophecy she shared when the teenager was only three years old

Ayisha Modi, in her emotional birthday message, added a twist that the young girl was the reason behind her initial feud with Shatta Wale

The first child of Shatta Wale, Cherissa, turned 15 years old on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The teenager's milestone has uncovered an untold story about her father and his fierce rival, Ayisha Modi.

Ayisha Modi claims Shatta Wale's eldest child, Cherissa, is her goddaughter, stating the young lady was one of the main reasons for her fierce feud with the dancehall musician.

On Cherissa's birthday, Ayisha Modi shared an emotional tribute, digging into the teenager's childhood moments.

In her special birthday message, she called Cherissa her goddaughter and claimed to be her mother's best friend.

She shed light on a conversation she had with Cherissa's mum when the birthday celebrant was only three years old.

While Ayisha Modi refrained from giving details about the said conversation, she established that whatever she discussed with Cherissa's mum had come to pass.

Despite her past with Cherissa's father, Shatta Wale, Ayisha Modi extended her heartfelt gratitude towards him for his love towards the young girl and her mum.

Cherissa's mum and Shatta Wale are no longer an item. The musician moved on to have two children with two different women, but the On God hitmaker continues to fulfil his fatherly duties.

On Cherissa's birthday, Shatta Wale threw her a lavish party. The musician regarded as the richest celebrity in Ghana came bearing gifts.

He gave each of Cherissa's friends a pink gift bag while Cherissa got a new iPad.

Ayisha Modi's heartwarming message on Cherissa's birthday

Shatta Wale at Cherissa's birthday party

What happened between Shatta and Ayisha Modi?

For over a decade, Ayisha Modi tormented Cherissa's father, Shatta Wale. A huge part of their feud was because Shatta Wale was the archrival of Stonebwoy, whom Ayisha Modi was a staunch disciple of.

However, Ayisha Modi maintains that Cherissa was also part of the reason behind her fierce rivalry with Shatta Wale.

Her tribute to Cherissa, now 15 years old, has brought to the fore the complex relationship between Ayisha Modi and Ghana's top two dancehall titans and the tight spot she finds herself in after her recent fallout with Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale and his son Majesty and daughter, Cherissa. Photo source: CharlesniiArmah

Shatta Wale hails his eldest daughter Cherissa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had celebrated Cherissa's 15th birthday with lovely photos of her from her pre-birthday photoshoot session.

In two of the four photos, Cherissa looked glamorous as she wore a beautiful Butterfly Ruffle Maxi Dress from Fashion Nova, accompanied by heavy makeup, while posing like a model inside Shatta Wale's recently acquired $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in East Legon, Accra.

Shatta Wale accompanied the photos with a lengthy emotional letter to Cherissa to mark her 15th birthday celebration, attended by friends and family.

