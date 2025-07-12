Stonebwoy has secured a major payday after his track was featured in Mohammed Kudus' unveiling at Tottenham Hotspur

The North London club used a remixed version of his hit song Overlord to introduce the Black Stars midfielder on July 10

The moment marks a significant win, not only for Kudus and Stonebwoy but also for Ghana’s vibrant music scene

When music meets football, magic often happens. And this time, that fusion has turned into a financial win for one of Ghana’s top music icons.

Award-winning dancehall star Stonebwoy reportedly cashed out big time after lending his voice to Tottenham Hotspur’s official unveiling of Mohammed Kudus.

The North London club revealed their newest signing with a custom refix of Stonebwoy’s track Overlord, setting social media abuzz with excitement.

But this wasn’t just any soundtrack drop. Behind the scenes, it was a well-orchestrated branding and licensing agreement.

Stonebwoy composes theme song for Kudus' Tottenham unveiling

The 38-second unveiling video featured Kudus donning Spurs’ colours and holding a mic, boldly declaring, “I only wanted Spurs.”

Blended into the visuals was Stonebwoy’s unmistakable Afro-dancehall rhythm, tailored specifically for the moment.

The lyrics were tweaked to name-check both Kudus and Tottenham, adding a personal touch to an already iconic moment.

For fans, it was a celebratory nod to Ghanaian excellence. For Stonebwoy, it was also a serious business move.

Behind the Beats: What is sync licensing?

The arrangement wasn’t just about musical vibes, it was a strategic sync licensing deal.

In the world of entertainment, sync licensing (short for synchronisation licensing) is the right granted to match music with visual content.

Think movies, ads, series, or in this case, football reveal videos. It allows content creators to use songs legally while compensating the copyright holder.

So when Stonebwoy’s modified Overlord was used in Spurs' media, he or his label or publisher was paid a sync fee.

That’s the initial amount paid to license the track. If Stonebwoy owns both the master recording and publishing rights.

He could also earn royalties depending on where the video is shown, be it TV, YouTube, or other streaming platforms.

How much did Stonebwoy earn?

Naturally, the big question that followed the video’s release was, how much did Stonebwoy make?

Pop culture journalist Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong, known as Olele Salvador, addressed the speculation.

According to him, the financial details remain under wraps due to confidentiality clauses.

However, he explained that standard sync fees for such high-profile projects typically fall between $10,000 and $50,000, with the potential to exceed that based on the artiste’s global reach and influence.

Given Stonebwoy’s stature, his fee likely leaned toward the upper end of the scale, if not beyond.

How Tottenham's use of Stonebwoy's song for Kudus' unveiling affects the music industry

Stonebwoy’s involvement in Kudus’ big moment is more than just a catchy beat.

It signals a growing intersection between African creatives and the global football stage.

With Kudus now the most expensive Ghanaian footballer ever and Stonebwoy exporting his sound to Tottenham’s massive audience, it’s a win not just for the two stars, but for Ghanaian talent as a whole.

