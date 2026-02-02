Akosua Agyapong has criticised former MUSIGA president Obour and GHAMRO over meagre music royalty payments

In several videos, the legendary highlife musician ranted over the mistreatment of her current and former colleagues

Akosua Agyapong's rants about Obour and GHAMRO have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Legendary female highlife musician Akosua Agyapong has slammed former musician-turned-politician Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obuor, and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) over unpaid royalties.

In a TikTok live session on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Akosua Agyapong accused GHAMRO and certain individuals, including Captain Adjetey, of embezzling money intended for musicians in Ghana.

She claimed that the organisation continuously collected money from her and her colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry despite not having a license to operate.

She said:

"Why? It is our sweat. It is our money. Why do we have to sweat and suffer? Why should musicians die poor whilst we have money with some people that are just squandering it, building houses and buying big cars?"

"Captain says he has gone on retirement. I salute you, Captain Adjetey. Who are the signatories to our accounts? You have gone on pension, but you are still involved in GHAMRO's activities. You are just embezzling a lot of money over there."

Akosua Agyapong also accused former and current executives of GHAMRO of hurling insults at her and avoiding meetings to discuss the payment of royalties owed her from her music projects.

The legendary singer claimed to have recently re-sent GH₵ 600 as GHAMRO royalty payments for most of her hit songs to the organisation.

The TikTok videos of Akosua Agyapong criticising GHAMRO are below:

Akosua Agyapong slams Obour over royalties

In another video, Akosua Agyapong accused the prominent NPP politician of taking advantage of the aged musicians by organising dinners and selling tables for significant amounts of money.

Agyapong claimed that Obour neglected the aged despite their pleas for money to take care of themselves during the twilight of their music careers.

She said:

"You, Obour, used to hold dinner events and sell tables. Many people used to attend the events because you did it for the aged. How much money did you ever give to the aged?"

"They came to your house for their money, and you cooked food for them to eat instead. Some even left and went home. They were not hungry. They were coming for the monies given to them. But you organised a party instead."

The veteran singer also accused the politician of ignoring her pleas and urging her to go to court instead with her grievances.

Agyapong slammed former Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) president Obour for not fighting on behalf of the artistes who have been mistreated by GHAMRO over the years.

She said:

"Obour, I don't have time for you. You are also a musician. I am also a musician. So you are supposed to fight for musicians and not to support some people."

The TikTok video of Akosua Agyapong slamming Obour over her dispute with GHAMRO is below:

Reactions to Akosua Agyapong slamming Obour, GHAMRO

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pretty Dede commented:

"Eii, if this woman is talking, then it’s critical."

Akwasi Obibinii said:

"Go and stand for MUSIGHA or GHAMRO president and solve the problems. Your ranting started a long time ago, but you've not vied for this position to solve the problems."

Wife of NPKS remarked:

"Mummy is always looking beautiful."

Fancy Gadam fumes over GH¢123 GHAMRO payment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fancy Gadam fumed over a GH¢123 royalty payment he received from GHAMRO.

The Total Cheat hit-maker called out the music organisation for failing to appreciate his works.

Fancy Gadam's criticisms against GHAMRO over the royalty payments triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

