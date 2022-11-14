A lot of Ghanaian celebrities have jumped on the new fashion trend, auto gele as they style their looks for weddings

Style influencers like Jackie Appiah and Salma Mumin are setting trends with their casual gele styles

A Nigerian mother of four, Gele Center is one of the top auto gele stylists in Ghana currently with a long list of celebrity clients

Auto Gele styling has become a common trend among women especially brides and their bridesmaids. It is the perfect headgear accessory for traditional weddings even as a wedding guest.

This impressive innovation, the autogele saves time and money as compared to having a gele stylist manually fix the gele on your head.

Jackie Appiah, Serwaa Amihere, and Salma Mumin slay in beautiful gele styles. source: @jackieappiah @fashiongurughana @bridal_affairr

Top Ghanaian female celebrities like Jackie Appiah and Salma Mumin have jumped on the fashion-forward trend leaving us breathless with their looks.

1. Jackie Appiah slays in an all-yellow dress

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is the queen of luxury and style. She stepped out in a custom-made dress by a Nigerian designer Wanni Fuga. She wore a stunning yellow turban by the same designer to style her looks.

2. Obofowaa stuns in a red gown after delivery

The beautiful wife of the Ghanaian man of God Obofowaa looked regal in a red form-fitting gown styled with beautiful gele from Bridal Affair.

She dazzled in the lace-corseted gown and heavy makeup for the photoshoot.

3. Habiba Sinare dazzled in blue gele style

Ghanaian actress and philanthropist Habiba Sinare looks extremely beautiful with or without her gele. The talented television star wore a gorgeous kente gown for a movie premiere that she styled with exquisite gele design.

4. Serwaa Amihere steals the show in a tightly corseted gown

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere made headlines with her wedding guest look at Bridget Otoo's wedding.

She looked ethereal in a cleavage-baring corset gown, heavy makeup, and unique gele style.

5. Anita Akuffo makes headlines with birthday photo

One of Ghana's top fashion influencers and media personalities Anita Akuffo celebrated her twenty-ninth birthday looked absolutely gorgeous in a stunning gown and gele by Gele Center.

Meet The Woman Who Has Taken Over AutoGele Styling Business In Ghana

Earlier YEN.com.gh wrote about Emmanuella Erinma Ukoha, a stunning and gifted mother of four adorable children who has successfully established a fashion brand from her home.

She is currently one of Ghana's top gele stylists and has a long list of high-profile clients. The brilliant businesswoman from Nigeria is a pioneer in the autogele styling industry in Ghana.

She has worked with top female actresses and media personalities including Salma Mumin, Anita Akuffo, Stacey Amoateng among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh