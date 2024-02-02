Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira and her friends are trending on social media with their matching outfits for their spa date

The beautiful girls from wealthy families looked stunning in gorgeous custom-made dresses for their date

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and other Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Tracey Boakye's daughter's video

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira and her pretty friends stepped out in style for their spa date.

Nana Akua Nhyira looked gorgeous in a white Dolce and Gabbana top and pleated Gucci flared skirt as she arrived at the plush facility with her celebrity mother.

Tracey Boakye's daughter rocks a Tie & Dye outfit. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye wore a two-piece stylish outfit and Christian Dior sandals as she dropped off her daughter.

The pretty girls changed into stunning Tie & Dye maxi dresses while enjoying snacks during the spa session.

Nana Akua Nhyira slays in a brown leather skirt

Celebrity kid Nana Akua Nhyira looked effortlessly stylish in a black turtleneck long-sleeve top and brown leather skirt.

Tracey Boakye's daughter rocked an African braids hairstyle and white sunglasses while modelling in designer boots.

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has commented on Tracey Boakye's daughter's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Iamtimakumkum stated:

Asem paaa nie see them so cute

Fusionbynyamekye stated:

Original madam nankasa

Bandsbowsandmore stated:

Soft life or nothing! This is the life we signed up for

e.ntamoty stated:

We love this content

Iamabifrimps stated:

Little children enjoying a soft life

Tillyfunmi stated:

She's so cute

_iss_a_pinblog_ stated:

Nhyria has grown paah. Very beautiful

lindaasiedu244 stated:

Aw, me as a lady kuraaa, I have not been to a spa before, and look at these beautiful kids hydra, come and take me to some wai

Akosuavidal stated:

Nhyira's hair is so beautiful✨❤

5 Times Nana Akua Nhyira Modelled In Designer Clothes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Nhyira, the stunning daughter of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye.

The famous child follows in the footsteps of her well-known mother, who is among the wealthiest celebrities and frequently shares costly clothing on Instagram.

Nana Akua Nhyira, the youthful celebrity, is amassing an impressive collection of designer brands, ranging from Gucci to Christian Dior.

