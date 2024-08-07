Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo's daughter is trending with her gorgeous outfit for her birthday shoot

The young melanin beauty looked lavish in a pink denim outfit and designer boots to mark her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's Ohemaa Dokuaa's lovely pictures

Ghanaian fashion icon Mrs Norman, popularly called Nana Akua Addo, has shared photos of her second daughter to celebrate her birthday.

The beautiful daughter of the famous style icon, featured on the BBC and CNN, wore a three-piece outfit for her viral photoshoot.

Nana Akua Addo's daughter looks like a supermodel in denim outfits for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @nanaakuaddo.

Ohemaa Dokuaa wore a white camisole, crop top, and short skirt, and she rocked stylish sneakers to complete her look.

The celebrity kid looked charming in an afro hairstyle, mild makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and glossy lipstick.

Nana Akua Addo's daughter accessorised her look with silver stud earrings as she posed elegantly for the cameras.

Fans comment on Nana Akua Addo's daughter's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Adwoaloudgh stated:

"Ah, see my baby 😍😍😍"

osibo_the_fashionking stated:

"Wooow🔥 this is what I call call combination is a calculation 🧮 baby girl you are on fire 🔥 ✌🏾"

jhulie_coco stated:

"Her mother’s daughter❤️❤️ Happy birthday, hun."

mzz_zelia stated:

"Happy birthday, Ohemaa🎊"

plus_size_shoesgh stated:

"Baby girl growing on us, happy birthday, baby 🎂"

Bridesbyadassa stated:

"Happiest birthday, beautiful princess."

esa_bloom stated:

"Such a cutie 🥰 just like mama🎀happy birthday 🎊"

megacloset1 stated:

"Happy birthday, 🎉 hun"

err_dem stated:

"Happy birthday, Princess 👸🏾 🎊🎂🎁🎉"

ceendi_23 stated:

"Happy birthday, 🎂 🥳 barbie"

o___.jeennyy stated:

"Happy birthday, Ohemaa 😍😍"

Foodbankgh stated:

My girl on 🔥Happy Birthday Princess ❤️

Stacyamoatenggh stated:

"See fine, baby❤️❤️❤️"

Theycallmebarbiee stated:

"Happy Birthday Princess. Beautiful girl🎂😍😍😍😍."

Nana Akua Addo's daughters slay in matching outfits

Celebrity kids Jesusa and Ohemaa Dokuaa turned heads in pink ensembles and stylish white sneakers.

Nana Akua Addo's daughters wore elegant braids and mild makeup to complete their looks.

Nana Akua Addo rocks stylish dress to AMVCA 24

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, who made headlines when she revealed how much she spent on her AMVCA gown.

The style icon stated that, because of the depreciation of the local currency, producing the same outfit now would be costly.

Social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's charming demeanour and immaculate appearance.

