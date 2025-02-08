The organisers of the Miss Côte d'Ivoire 2025 beauty pageant have banned contestants from wearing wigs

President of the organising committee Victor Yapobi stated that candidates' hair must be natural during the pre-selection phases

Some social media users have commented after photos from the official press launch were shared online

The organisers of the Miss Côte d'Ivoire 2025 beauty pageant have announced the ban on the use of weaves, wigs, and other hair extensions during the preliminary selection stages of the competition.

This is the first time an African beauty pageant organising team has introduced a unique chance to make women feel confident inside out.

Miss Côte d'Ivoire 2022 Marlène Kany Kouassi slays in stylish outfits.

Contestants will be expected to showcase their natural hair, which may be long, short, braided, or even shaved.

Additionally, the pageant organised has adjusted the minimum height requirement from 1.68 meters to 1.67 meters, and the age limit has been extended from 25 years to 28 years.

These changes aim to celebrate natural African beauty and encourage authenticity among women.

The organizers stated that this initiative is intended to empower contestants to feel confident in their true selves without relying on artificial enhancements.

The president of the organizing committee, Victor Yapobi referred to past Miss Universe contestants who confidently presented themselves with short natural hair.

This new requirement was also inspired by Marlene Kouassi, who was crowned Miss Côte d'Ivoire in 2022 and participated in the pageant with short hair.

The initiative aims to promote self-acceptance and confidence among participants. The crowning of Miss Côte d'Ivoire 2025 is scheduled for June 26, 2025.

Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2022 rocks a stylish outfit

Miss Côte d’Ivoire looked effortlessly chic in a stylish cutout dress for her photoshoot. The beauty queen looked gorgeous while rocking her natural hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2022 rocks a stylish outfit

Miss Côte d'Ivoire Marlène Kany Kouassi looked regal in a white outfit and beautiful braid hairstyle to create cancer awareness in October.

2024 GMB winner Titiaka rocks a white dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote, Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

2024 GMB winner Titiaka slays in a stylish outfit.

In her most recent pictures, the University of Professional Studies, Accra, law student appeared quite modest in a white outfit.

Some social media have commented on beauty queen Titiaka's exquisite frontal wig and wardrobe selection.

